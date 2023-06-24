Restaurant header imageView gallery

New London Inn

review star

No reviews yet

353 Main Street

New London, NH 03257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Snacks

bread and butter

$6.00

deviled eggs

$6.00

Garlic knots

$6.00

Pickled Veg

$8.00

Pigs in a blanket

$6.00

Sweet and Spicy Nuts

$8.00

Appetizers

Clam Fritters

$14.00

Grilled Vegetables

$14.00

Lobster Toast

$20.00

Mussels

$18.00

Pork Rilletts

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Soup/Salad

Caeser salad

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Kale salad

$12.00

Market salad

$12.00

Seasonal Soup

$10.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Herb Fries

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Mashed potato

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Entree

Roasted Cauliflower

$22.00

Veggie Pot Pie

$24.00

Scallop

$32.00

Arctic Char

$28.00

Chicken

$30.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Steak

$34.00

Burger

$22.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Cassorole

$12.00

Kids casserole

$12.00

PB and J

$10.00

Kid Parm

$10.00

Grilled chz

$12.00

Dessert

Apple Cider Turnover Cake

$10.00

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Icecream

$8.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Beverage

Beer

GN Moose Juice IPA

$8.00

Lone Pine OH-J DIPA

$10.00

Moat Hell Yes Helles

$8.00

Switchback Ale

$7.00

Allagash Tripel

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$12.00

GN Raining Raspberries

$12.00

Guinness

$8.00

Notch Kolsch

$12.00

Root Wild Kombucha

$12.00

Sam Just the Haze

$7.00

Stormalong Unfiltered

$12.00

Wine

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$14.00

Silver Palm Cabernet

$14.00

Chateau Chaize Brouilly

$17.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$16.00

Lustau amontidillo

$10.00

Lustau Pedro X

$10.00

Warre's Otima

$12.00

Warre's Warrior

$14.00

Graham's Six Grapes

$12.00

Rioja

$16.00

Segra Viduas Cava

$13.00

Cafe De Paris Blanc

$12.00

Gerard Bertrand Brut

$18.00

Miraval Rose

$15.00

Angeline Rose

$11.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$13.00

Costa Do Sol Vinho Verde

$12.00

Thierry Delaunay Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Dr. Fisher Riesling

$14.00

Portlandia Pinot Gris

$15.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir btl

$65.00

Silver Palm Cabernet btl

$65.00

Chateau Chaize Brouilly btl

$80.00

Santa Julia Malbec btl

$75.00

Lange Pinot Noir btl

$59.00

Klinkerbrick Zin btl

$55.00

Coppala Claret btl

$52.00

Zenato Amarone btl

$120.00

Caymus btl

$130.00

Castello Banfi Brunello btl

$135.00

Catana Malbec btl

$46.00

Justin Cab btl

$59.00Out of stock

Alanera Rosso Verona btl

$50.00

Unshackled Cab btl

$100.00

Cambria Pinot Noir btl

$48.00

Banfi Chianti btl

$42.00

Hess Allomi Cab BTL

$77.00

Segra Viduas Cava btl

$60.00

Cafe De Paris Blanc btl

$55.00

Gerard Bertrand Brut btl

$85.00

Miraval Rose btl

$70.00

Raeburn Chardonnay btl

$60.00

Costa Do Sol Vihno Verde btl

$55.00

Thierry Delaunay Sauv Blanc btl

$70.00

Dr. Fisher Riesling btl

$65.00

Portlandia Pinot Gris btl

$70.00

Oyster Bay SB btl

$36.00

La Moussire Sauv Blanc btl

$58.00

Decoy Chard btl

$42.00

La Crema Chard btl

$59.00

Sonoma Cutrer btl

$52.00

Louis Lator PF btl

$52.00

Cakebread Chard btl

$79.00

Cafe Du Paris Rose btl

$55.00

Veuve Clicquot btl

$130.00

Angeline Rose btl

$50.00

Bertrand Cote Roses Rose btl

$50.00

Chandon Brut

$48.00

Liquor

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Russell's 10yr

$12.00

Woodford Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Knob Rye

$12.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Whistlepig Rye

$14.00

Copper & Kings Apple Brandy

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$13.00

E&J VSOP

$8.00

Hennessy Privilege VSOP

$16.00

Laird's Apple Jack

$8.00

Moletto Grappa

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$42.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$14.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

St George Terrior

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanq 10

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Barenjager Honey

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse

$16.00

Cherry Herring

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme de Cacao

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Creme de Cassis

$7.00

Creme de Violette

$7.00

Cynar

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dom Benedictine

$11.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Emilio Lustau Sherry

$8.00

Pedro Ximenez Sherry

$8.00

Frenet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lillet Rose

$8.00

Lillet White

$8.00

Luxardo Marashino

$12.00

Midori Melon

$8.00

Noilly Prat Dry

$8.00

Nonino L'Aperitivo

$12.00

Pernod

$11.00

Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

Pimm's No. 1

$8.00

Punt e Mes

$8.00

Ramazzotti

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

St. George Absinthe

$17.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Falernum

$10.00

Chocolate Liqueur

$9.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$9.00

Ardberg 10yr

$18.00

Caol Ila 12yr

$22.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$24.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$17.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$28.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$19.00

Macallan 12yr Double Cask

$24.00

Oban 14yr

$27.00

Talisker 10yr

$22.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Correlejo Blanco

$9.00

Correlejo Reposado

$11.00

Correlejo Anjeo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Herradura Anjeo

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Los Amantes Mezcal

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Avion Extra Anjeo

$32.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grainger's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hangar One

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Blueberri

$11.00

Tito's

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Redbreast Cask Strength

$21.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Pendelton

$10.00

Appleton Estates

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Brugal 1888

$12.00

Brugal Anjeo

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Leblon Cachaca

$8.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$10.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Rhum Barbancount

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$15.00

House Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Summer Smash

$15.00

Garden Gate

$13.00

Toes in the Sand

$16.00

Plum Manhattan

$14.00

Elms Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Orange Blossom Highball (N/A)

$13.00

Honey Straw Lemonade (N/A)

$11.00

Daiquiri Flip

$12.00

Espresso martini

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Bottled Sparkling

$7.00

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucinno

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A unique experience that offers an intimate, casually elegant atmosphere with exceptional service, located in the historic New London Inn

Website

Location

353 Main Street, New London, NH 03257

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Loon Bakery
orange star4.7 • 89
12 Lovering Lane New London, NH 03257
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-New London - 207 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
207 Main Street New London, NH 03257
View restaurantnext
Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
71 Main St Sunapee, NH 03782
View restaurantnext
Salt Hill Shanty (Newbury)
orange starNo Reviews
1407 Route 103 Newbury, NH 03255
View restaurantnext
Forbes Tavern and Events
orange starNo Reviews
6 Clubhouse Lane Grantham, NH 03753
View restaurantnext
The Refinery - 4 Mill Rd, Andover, NH 03216
orange starNo Reviews
4 Mill Rd, Andover, NH 03216 Andover, NH 03216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New London

Blue Loon Bakery
orange star4.7 • 89
12 Lovering Lane New London, NH 03257
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New London
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston