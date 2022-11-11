  • Home
New Manhattan Pizza 2611 West Flagler St

No reviews yet

2611 West Flagler St

Miami, FL 33135

Order Again

Medium Pizza (14")

Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Italian Tomato Sauce

Bella Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh flor di latte cheese, and basil.

Ham Pizza

$21.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, amd ham.

Hawaiin Pizza

$24.99

Italian tomato sauce, cheese mozzarella, cooked ham, and pineapple.

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.99

Italian tomato sauce, and mozarella cheese.

Mushroom Pizza

$21.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozarella cheese, and fresh mushrooms.

Africa Pizza

$24.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella pepperoni, ham, chorizo sausage, and spicy salami

Victoria Pizza

$21.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and onions.

Australia Pizza

$24.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, fresh mushrooms, and black olives.

Grecia Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, lemon chicken, onion, and fresh tomatoes.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, lemon chicken, onion, and fresh tomatoes.

5th Station Pizza

$24.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, zucchini spinach, and roast pepper

Norway Pizza

$24.99

Italian Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna, and onion.

New York Pizza

$26.99

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh flor di latte cheese, prosciutto di parma, and basil.

Samoa Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, arugula, fresh tomato, prosciutto di parma, and italian parmesan.

Toronto Pizza

$26.99

Italian tomato Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola blue cheese, speck white trufffle, and oil

Prosciutto Pizza

$25.99

Small Pizza (10")

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Mushroom Pizza

$14.99

Ham Pizza

$14.99

Traditional Pizza

$16.99

Calzone Pizza

$16.99

Nutella Pizza

$14.99

Prosciutto Pizza

$16.99

Large Pizza (18")

Cheese Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$26.99

Mushroom Pizza

$26.99

Hawaiin Pizza

$29.99

Extreme Meat Pizza

$29.99

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$29.99

Ham Pizza

$26.99

Prosciutto Pizza

$29.99

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls 6 pcs

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks 6 pcs

$12.99

Chicken Tengers (4) fries and soda

$14.99

Hot Dogs (2) fries and soda

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings (6)

$16.99

BBQ Chicken Wings

$16.99

Plain Chicken Wings

$15.99

Empanadas Beef (2)

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.99

Burgers

The Burgers World

$19.99

tomatoes, lettuce, onions, American cheese, bacon, fries and soda

Chicken Cheeseburger

$18.99

fries and soda

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$19.99

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$19.99

Bolognese Pasta

$19.99

Meatball Pasta

$19.99

Lasagna Meat Pasta

$24.99

Salads

Shrimp Cesar Salad

$16.99

Chicken Cesar Salad

$14.99

Cesar Salad

$12.99

Subs

Philly Cheese Steak 12"

$18.99

Meatball Sub

$15.99

Italian Sub

$15.99

Shrimp Sub

$18.99

Chicken Sub

$15.99

Egg Sub

$15.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$15.99

Beverages

Can of Coke

$2.99

Can of Sprite

$2.99

Gatorade

$6.99

Starbucks Frapuccino

$6.99

Water

$1.99

Redbull

$6.99

Monster

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.99

American Brownie

$9.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Tiramisu

$9.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
