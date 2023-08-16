Beer

Draft

MIch Ultra

$4.00

Catawba

$6.00

Hippies & Cowboys

$6.00

Xul Ipa

$7.00

Yazoo

$6.00

TinyBomb

$6.00

Hexagon

$6.00

Bottle

Bud Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

High Noon Seltzer

$4.00

High Noon Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Untitled Art

$5.00

Sea Quench

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

The Set Up

$6.00

Bearded Homestyle

$6.00

Wine

Glass

Antera Moscato

$9.00

Apothic Cabernet

$9.00

Apothic Pinot Noir

$9.00

Apothic Rose

$9.00

Frontera (ALL)

$7.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

White Haven Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Wycliff Champagne

$7.00

Bottle

Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

El Jefe Tempranillo BTL

$34.00

El Jefe Tempranillo BTL - 1/2 Price

$17.00

El Jefe Tempranillo ROSE BTL

$36.00

El Jefe Tempranillo Rose BTL - 1/2 Price

$17.00

Dom des Forge Sav Blanc BTL

$33.00

Dom des Forge Sav Blanc BTL - 1/2 Price

$16.00

Sparkling Wine BTL

$20.00

Cab Btl

$28.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle 1/2 Price

$18.00

Pinot Grigio Btl

$28.00

Pinot Noir Btl

$36.00

Red Sparklingb Btl

$36.00

House White Btl

$25.00

Liquor

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$17.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit (BOTH)

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jack Daniels's Twice Barreled Rye

$28.00

Jack Single Barrel Select

$17.00

Jefferson Reserve

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Old Forester 100

$11.00

Old Forester 1870

$15.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Forester Statesmen

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Uncle Nearest

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak

$22.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$9.00

Bumbu Rum

$11.00

Plantation Rum

$11.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Legend Anejo

$42.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Suprema

$70.00

Lunazul Reposado

$11.00

Patron

$11.00

Sombra Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Terremana Reposado

$10.00

Terremana Anejo

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel one

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

American Gin

$9.00

Blue Whale

$10.00

Cordials

Amaro CicCiaro

$9.00

Amaro Dell'etena

$12.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$11.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Fernet Brianca

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Knox Floral Liqour

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Mozart Chocolate

$8.00

Mozart Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Ouzo Plomari

$6.00

POMO Chamomile

$11.00

POMO Elderberry

$11.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

St Elder

$10.00

RumChata

$7.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Bols Schnapps

$6.00

Jager

$9.00

Meukow VS Cognac

$12.00

Sugardlands Shine

$8.00

Signature

Pamarita

$12.00

Dirty South Martini

$14.00

Marble City Mojito

$11.00

Franks Old Fashion

$12.00

Mango Magnolia

$10.00

Empress 75

$12.00

Reposado Paloma

$12.00

Cocktails & Shooters

Cocktails

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

LIT

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Orange Drank

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Vol Bomb

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Blackberry Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Boozy & Cream

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

N/A Options

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Untitled Art N/A Beer

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Top Golf

Times

1/2 Hour

$30.00

1 Hour

$60.00

Free 30min Promo

Sale

Features

Hap & Harry's

$3.00

Motown Double

$3.00

Service Industry

Fernet

$5.00

Montenegro

$6.00

House Wine

$4.00

Domestic Beer (Service Industry)

$2.00

Green Tea Shot (Tullamore)

$6.00

Slane (Service Industry)

$5.00

World Cup Specials

Argentinian

$5.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Military Monday

$3.00 Draft

$3.00

Happy Hour

MIch Ultra (Copy)

$2.00

Bud Lite (Copy)

$2.00

Budweiser (Copy)

$2.00

Lone Star (Copy)

$3.00

Miller Lite (Copy)

$2.00

PBR (Copy)

$2.00

House Red (Copy)

$4.00

House White (Copy)

$4.00

Cruzan Silver (Well) (Copy)

$6.00

El Jimador Silver (Well) (Copy)

$6.00

Wheatley (Well) (Copy)

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin (Well) (Copy)

$6.00

Four Roses - Well (Copy)

$6.00

Bar Specials Menu

Sunday Mimosa

$5.00

Sunday Sunrise

$6.00

Bubbles Upcharge

$6.00

Juice Upcharge

$6.00

1/2 Price Marg

$5.00

Motown Signature

$7.00

$5 House White

$5.00

$5 House Red

$5.00

$3 Draft Beer

$3.00