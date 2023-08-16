Stall 1 - New Marble City Market - Frank & George
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
333 W Depot Ave Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37917
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Seoul Brothers
No Reviews
333 W Depot Ave Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37917 Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurant