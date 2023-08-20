Arepas

Arepa La Pelua (carne mechada)

$11.99

Arepa La Catira (pollo mechado)

$9.99

Arepa La Rumbera (PERNIL)

$10.99

Arepa Pabellon

$12.99

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$10.99

Morochas Carne

$14.99

Morochas Pollo

$14.99

Morochas Pernil Puerco

$14.99

Maracucha

$14.99

Arepa Domino

$6.99

Arepa SOLO QUESO

$6.99

Tequenos / Tequeyoyo

Tequenos

Tequenos (5 Unidades)

$8.99

Tequeyoyo

$4.99

Each Tequeno

$2.00

Guava Tequenos

$2.50

Empanadas/Pasteles/Mandocas

Empanadas

Empanada De Carne Mechada

$4.69

Empanada De Carne Molida

$4.69

Empanada De Pollo

$4.69

Empanada De Queso

$4.69

Empanada De Pabellon

$4.99

Pasteles

Pastel Queso

$3.50

Pastel Papa Y Queso

$3.50

Pastel Carne Molida

$3.50

Pastel Pollo

$3.50

Pastel Pizza

$3.50

Pastel Jamon y queso

$3.50

Mandocas

MANDOCAS 3 unidades, queso + nata

$7.00

1 Mandocas

$2.00

Cachapas/Patacones

Cachapas

Cachapa solo queso

$14.00

Cachapa Con Carne Mechada

$16.00

Cachapa Con Pollo

$15.50

Cachapa mixta carne y pollo

$17.50

Cachapa con Jamon

$15.00

Cachapa con Puerco

$15.50

Patacones

Patacon Carne Mechada

$16.99

Patacon Pollo Mechado

$14.99

Patacon Puerco

$15.00

Patacon MIXTO

$17.99

Arepas Cabimeras

Cabimera Pollo Mechado

$14.59

Cabimera Carne Mechada

$16.59

Cabimera Puerco

$15.59

Cabimera Mixta

$17.59

Bebidas

Bebidas Venezuela

Malta

$3.50

Papelon

$4.50

Nestea Limon

$4.20

Fress Kolita

$3.50

Nestea durazno

$4.20

Uvita

$3.50

Frica mango

$4.00

Chicha

$7.50

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.75

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.75

Dr. Pepper Zero

$2.75

Dasani Water

$1.50

Chuches

Susy

Susy

$2.00

Cocosette

$2.00

Savoy-galak-cricri

$1.65

PIRULIN

$4.00

FLIPS

$4.00

Ovomaltina

$2.50

EXTRAS

Extra pollo

$3.50

Extra carne

$3.50

queso de mano

$4.00

Aguacate

$2.95

Platano x5

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.95

GOLFEADOS

GOLFEADOS

$7.00