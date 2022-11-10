New Mexico Tamale Company 360-389-8841

Tamale Bar - 10 - 12 Person (Medium Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!

$165.00

Call and confirm your order and choose your tamale flavors to our shop at 360-389-8841 during business hours or with Dora on her cell phone at 562-252-6672 Medium Tamale Bar - Serves 10 - 12 •2 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan) • 1/3 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese • 1/3 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice) • 2 - 16 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot) • 2 Bags Chips • Serving Spoons (upon request) Our Tamale Bar and other sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.