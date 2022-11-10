- Home
New Mexico Tamale Company 360-389-8841
440 Reviews
$
4151 Meridian Street
Bellingham, WA 98226
Featured Items!
"NEW" Lentil & Ham Soup
Delicious Lentil & Ham soup with Southwest Seasonings & a hint of Hatch chile. Side of fresh diced onion, cilantro & a twist of lime. side of corn chips Enjoy!
"NEW" Buñuelos - Sweet & Crispy Vegan (Not Gluten Free)
10 inch fried crispy goodness sprinkled with sugar and sweet spices! Enjoy!
"NEW" Hatch Chile Dip
Introducing our New Hatch Chile Dip 8 oz. Goodness! This dip comes with so much flavor you wont be able to stop eating it! Hatch Chile Dip - made with Hatch Chile in Mild, crema, onions, garlic, lime and our southwest spices - Perfect for parties and more!
Chicken Mole Plate (contains peanut & Gluten)
Shredded Chicken breast simmered in our Mole' Sauce with side of beans, rice and our signature avocado cilantro sauce salad Flour tortilla on the side Allergens: Mole contains nuts & gluten
Vegan Mole' - (contains peanut & Gluten)
Vegan - Jackfruit simmered in our Mole' sauce with side of Vegan Whole spicy pinto beans, Vegan Rice, Vegan Flour tortilla & side salad with choice of dressing: (contains peanut & Gluten) Dressing choice: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado Cilantro Sauce with Vegan Crema
Catering - Contact our shop to confirm order - 360-389-8841
Tamale Bar - 10 - 12 Person (Medium Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!
Call and confirm your order and choose your tamale flavors to our shop at 360-389-8841 during business hours or with Dora on her cell phone at 562-252-6672 Medium Tamale Bar - Serves 10 - 12 •2 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan) • 1/3 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese • 1/3 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice) • 2 - 16 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot) • 2 Bags Chips • Serving Spoons (upon request) Our Tamale Bar and other sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.
Tamale Bar - 20 Person (Large Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!
Call and confirm your order to our shop at 360-389-8841 during business hours or with Dora on her cell phone at 562-252-6672 Medium Tamale Bar - Serves 20 • 4 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan) • 1/2 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese • 1/2 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice) • 2 - 32 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot) • 2 Bags Chips • Serving Spoons (upon request) Our Tamale Bar and other available sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.
Starters & Sweet Treats
"New" Pumpkin Spice Bites (Vegan)
6 Pumpkin spice Bites made of our delicious sweet masa mixed with Pumpkin and a soft blend of fall spices then fried to a fluffy goodness and sprinkled with powder sugar! Oh my Goodness!
Sopaipillas (2)
They're soft and fluffy and puffy, served with a side of honey for drizzling. Two per serving. Sopapillas are one of many foods that New Mexico can call it's own "The New Mexican Quick Bread" People call them little pillows. Their history is over 200 years old, originating in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.
Jalapeño Cream Cheese Bites
6 Southwest Bites made of our delicious masa mixed with our yummy Jalapeño & cream cheese filling and fried to a fluffy goodness, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce, crema, queso fresco & fresh cilantro sprinkle
Chips & Salsa
Perfect starter - Chips and two cups of 2 oz. Salsas of your choice -
Hatch Chile Dip & Chips
Hatch Chile Dip - made with Hatch Chile in Mild, crema, onions, garlic, lime and our southwest spices - 8 oz. with Side of Chips
Chile con Queso & side of Chips (served Hot)
Our Chile con Queso is a blend of melted cheeses, Hach Green Chile and our own blend of spices. It has firmly staked its place as one of the best ways to kick off a meal.
VEGAN - Chile con Queso & side of Chips (served Hot)
Served Hot - Scratch made Vegan Chile con Queso with Hatch Green Chile, Vegan Cheese and spices - Has Almond milk Absolutely delicious and creamy!
Tamale Plates - Choose & Build your own Tamale Plate
WET Tamale Plate - One side (Vegan Option)
Two Tamales (two flavors) Smothered with Enchilada Sauce choice of: Hatch Green Chile (Hot) Red Chile (Mild) or Both Then Drizzled with Crema and sprinkled with Queso Fresco Choice of one side: Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Single Tamale - One side (Vegan Option)
Single Tamale Any Flavor - Choose one side with salsa on the side.
Single Tamale Plate - Two sides (Vegan Option)
One Tamale & Two Side - Choose one tamale flavor and two sides & salsa on the side.
Two - One side (Vegan Option)
Two Tamales - two flavors and choose one side with salsa on the side
Two Tamale Plate - Two side (Vegan Option)
Two Tamales - Two flavors and choose two side with salsa on the side
Two Tamale Plate - Three sides (Vegan Option)
2 Tamales (two flavors) with side of beans, rice, Salad & salsa
FRESH TAMALES
Single Tamale - Vegan Options
Choose Single Tamale - Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan
3 Packs - One flavor
Tamale three packs come in 1 flavor - Choose from Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan 1/2 Doz. Two Flavors 1 Doz. Four Flavors Buy a dozen and get them in a Free Holiday Gift Box! Give the Gift of unwrapping goodness for the Holidays!
Family Packs
6 Pack Family Meal - Vegan Options (V)
Family Six Pack - 1/2 dozen tamales, 16 oz. Beans, 16 oz. Rice & choice of 8 oz. salsa
12 Pack Family Meal - Vegan Options (V)
Family 12 Pack - 1 dozen tamales, 32 oz. Beans, 32 oz. Rice & choice of 8 oz. salsa
*Snac Pac Bundle
Snac Pac Bundle - All our favorites at a bundle price! *1 - Chile con Queso *1 - Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce *2 - 8 oz. Salsas (Red & Green) *Fresh made bag of chips
Enchiladas & Chilaquiles
Stacked Enchilada Plate - 3 sides (V)
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish. Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Stacked Enchilada - One Side (V)
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish. Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Stacked Enchilada - (entrée only)
Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish. Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles Plate - 3 sides
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch green Chile sauce (Med Hot), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of three sides - Beans, Rice & Salad Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - One Side (V)
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch Red Chile sauce (Mild), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of One side Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
VEGAN Crispy Chilaquiles Plate
Crispy corn tortillas, Tossed in choice of Hatch Red or Green Chile sauce, Aztec Veggies, vegan cheese & diced onions topped with a drizzle of Vegan crema. Side of Vegan whole spicy beans, Vegan Rice & salad with lettuce, tomato & choice of dressing: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema
Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - (entrée only)
Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch green Chile sauce (Med Hot), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions, cheese & crema.
Burritos
Chimichanga
Chimichanga – Fried Super burrito filled with your choice of Pork or Chicken, Veggie Aztec or Vegan Chik-N with choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice & Refried Beans or whole spicey pinto beans. Drizzled with Crema - side salad with choice of dressing - Avo or Vinaigrette
VEGAN Chimichanga
Vegan Chimichanga – Fried Super burrito filled with your choice of Veggie Aztec or Vegan Chik-N with Vegan Whole spicy Beans & Vegan Rice Drizzled with vegan crema - side salad with choice of dressing - Avo or Vinaigrette
Wet Supreme Burrito
Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco - Salad with choice of dressing
VEGAN - Wet Supreme Burrito
Vegan Wet Burrito - Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Vegan Filling plus - Vegan Rice & Vegan beans. Smothered with Red or Green Hatch Chile sauce or Both - drizzled with vegan crema. Side Salad with Lettuce and diced tomato choice of dressing: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado Cilantro sauce & Vegan crema
SMALL - Wet Burrito
Small Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco
SMALL - VEGAN Wet Burrito
Small - Vegan Wet Burrito - Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Vegan filling plus Vegan Rice & Vegan beans. Smothered with Red or Green Vegan Hatch Chile sauce or Both - drizzled with vegan crema. Side Salad with Lettuce and diced tomato choice of dressing: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado Cilantro sauce & Vegan crema
Double - Wet Supreme Burrito - Vegan Option
2 Wet Burritos - Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec -additional filling choice of Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco
Super Sized Burrito
Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Available in Pork, Chicken, or Vegan Aztec - Rice & Beans - lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side
VEGAN - Super Size Burrito
Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Stuffed with Vegan Aztec (Zucchini, bell peppers, white sweet corn & green chile)- Vegan Rice & Vegan whole spicy beans - lettuce & tomato with Vegan avocado cilantro sauce, vegan crema comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side
Flautas
Flauta Plate - Rolled Crispy Tacos
3 Crispy Chicken or Potato Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema, side of Rice, Beans & Salad: lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing
VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing: Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema
Flautas - One side - Rolled Crispy Tacos
3 Crispy Chicken Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema with one side
VEGAN Flautas - One side - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos Corn tortilla filled with seasoned potatoes, Hatch Chile & vegan cheese -, drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema, choice of one side
Flautas (entrée only) - Rolled Crispy Tacos
3 Crispy Chicken or Potato Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla Choose drizzle on your Tacos *Avocado Cilantro Sauce, Crema & Queso Fresco or *Vegan Avocado Cilantro Sauce & Vegan Crema
Bowls
Southwest Bowl
Our hidden Gem - Layered bowl with Pork, Chicken, or Vegan Aztec on top of Rice, Beans and topped with Salad lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing
VEGAN - Southwest Bowl
Our hidden Gem - Layered bowl with Vegan Aztec on top of Vegan Rice, Vegan whole spicy beans and topped with Salad lettuce & tomato with choice of: Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & Vegan crema or Vegan Hatch Vinaigrette dressing
KETO - Southwest Bowl
Our NEW Gem of a Bowl - Choose your filling choice - Pork or Chicken Topped with our Fresh Lettuce, tomato and choice of dressing: Avocado cilantro, crema & queso fresco OR Hatch Vinaigrette
POSOLE' & Soups
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
Beans
Our whole spicy pinto beans are our most popular but our silky refried beans with cheese are not far behind. Enjoy this extra side of goodness Lard & Shortening free.
Rice
Both our Rice flavors are so full of flavor no need to add salsa to it before you take a bite! Enjoy the goodness on its own!
Side Salad
Fresh lettuce with diced tomato choice of dressing: *House made Avocado cilantro sauce, drizzle of crema and sprinkled with queso fresco *House made Hatch Chile vinaigrette (vegan) *Vegan Avocado Cilantro Sauce & Vegan Crema Enjoy!
Chile con Queso
Cold - (Heated on request) Hatch Chile con Queso is a delicious scratch made dip. This is a delicious, cheesy dip made with Spicy Hatch green Chiles, onions, roasted tomatoes and our southwest spices. Cold packed in an 8 oz. microwavable container and 90 seconds in the microwave it can be served with tortilla chips. Oh so popular poured over just about anything you wish.
Avo Sauce
Avocado Cilantro Sauce - Our signature sauce is made with avocado pulp, cilantro, lime and dairy - this sauce is used in the majority of our salads as a dressing but our customers love it on their tamales or just as a dip!
Salsa
If you are a salsa lover, you will genuinely enjoy our fresh made salsa’s, they are bright fresh and irresistible! Loaded with delicious, vibrant seasonings available in two flavors and two heat levels
Red Enchilada Sauce (Mild)
Our version of Red Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Red Chile in Mild flavor. We cook the red dehydrated red Chile with seasonings and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our red enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish.
Green Enchilada Sauce (Med-Hot)
Our version of Green Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Green Chile in Medium Hot flavor. We cook the Hatch Green Chile with our Southwest seasonings, chicken bouillon and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our Green Chile enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish. NOT VEGAN!
Bag Chips
Liven up your favorite salsas, snacks, or dips with the crispy taste of our gluten free and sodium free thin yellow corn tortilla chips. Made in house!
ADD Side Crema
Side of our Crema - Mexican Sour cream
Frozen 1/2 Doz. One Flavor
FROZEN - Traditional Red Pork (Mild)
PORK - in Red Chile sauce (Mild)
FROZEN - HATCH Green Chile Pork (Med-Hot)
PORK - in Hatch Green Chile sauce (Medium Hot)
FROZEN - Traditional Green Chicken (Med-Hot)
Chicken - in Hatch Green Chile (Med-Hot)
FROZEN - Santa Fe (Mild)
Chicken - in Red Sauce (Mild)
FROZEN - Spinach - (Vegetarian)
SPINACH - Spinach, roasted garlic & cream cheese (Vegetarian)
FROZEN - Queso - (Vegetarian)
QUESO - White sweet corn, Hatch green Chile & Queso fresco (Vegetarian)
FROZEN - Aztec - (Vegan)
AZTEC - Zucchini, bell peppers, roasted tomatoes, white sweet corn in Hatch green chile (Vegan)
FROZEN - Harvest Blend (Vegan)
Harvest Blend - (Vegan) Yams, black beans, caramelized onions, brown sugar & Hatch Chile (sweet & Savory)
FROZEN - Three Bean Chipotle (Vegan)
FROZEN - Three Bean Chipotle (Vegan) Red, Black & Pinto bean in Chipotle Sauce
FROZEN - Chorizo (Pork)
(Pork) House made Pork Chorizo - 100% Ground Pork
FROZEN - Jalapeno (Vegetarian)
Jalapeño (Vegetarian) - Spicy Jalapeño with chunks of Queso fresco
Frozen Hatch Chile
NM Green MILD - 16 oz. - Frozen
New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family. Mild
NM Green XXHot - 16 oz. - Frozen
New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.
NM Green MILD - 5 lbs. - Frozen
New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.
NM Green XXHot - 5 lbs. - Frozen
New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.
Heat & Eat Chilaquiles Casserole - Serves 8
Chilaquiles - Hatch RED Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *RED Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch RED Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions
Chilaquiles - Hatch Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *Green Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch Green Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions)
VEGAN Chilaquiles - Hatch Red Chile Enchilada Casserole 8 person
Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 serving *VEGAN - Red Chile Cheese Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Red Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Aztec Veggies, Vegan cheese & onions) topped with Vegan Cheese
SPIRITS - Wine
Sutter Home - Chardonnay - 187ml
Chardonnay - (Carmenet) - Bottle 750ml
Chardonnay - Carmenet Reserve - Vintner's Collection California 750ml Bottle
Chardonnay - (Naked) Ryan Patrick - Bottle 750ml
Chardonnay - Bottle 750ml (Naked) Ryan Patrick
Cabernet - Dessert Wind - Bottle 750ml
Cabernet - Dessert Wind - Bottle 750ml
Cabernet - Knotty Vines - Bottle 750ml
Cabernet - Knotty Vines - Bottle 750ml
Pinot Grigio - Milbradnt - Bottle 750ml
Pinot Grigio - Milbradnt - Bottle 750ml
SPIRITS - Beer & Cider
La Raza - 12 oz.
Corona
Modelo - Negra
Modelo - Especial
PNW - LAGER 16 oz.
Mex. Lager
Three Creeks Mexican Lager 12 oz.
Honey Pear
Hüsker Brew - Kentucky Common Ale
Also known as cream ale or a steam beer, this pre-prohibition beer style is an American original. brewed with corn as well as grains, with light body and subtle flavor profile.
San Juan IPA 16 oz.
Portal Pilsner - Bohemian Style Pilsner
Bohemian Pilsner, 5.2% ABV 38 IBU A Robust & classic pilsner. Bright unfiltered body with notes of pepper, German noble hops & a clean dry finish.
Borderlands - Lager
Locust Honey 6PK Pear Cider
La Raza 6pk
San Juan IPA 4pk
SPIRITS - Mixed Drinks & Other
Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Open: Tuesday - Thursday 11 am - 6:30 pm Open: Friday 11am - 8:00 pm Open: Saturday 10 am - 4 pm Closed: Sunday & Monday For assistance outside of our operating hours please email Dora@nmtamale.com or call her cell 562-252-6672
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham, WA 98226