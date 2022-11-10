Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

New Mexico Tamale Company 360-389-8841

440 Reviews

$

4151 Meridian Street

Bellingham, WA 98226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Packs - One flavor
Rice
Two Tamale Plate - Two side (Vegan Option)

Featured Items!

"NEW" Lentil & Ham Soup

"NEW" Lentil & Ham Soup

$4.75+

Delicious Lentil & Ham soup with Southwest Seasonings & a hint of Hatch chile. Side of fresh diced onion, cilantro & a twist of lime. side of corn chips Enjoy!

"NEW" Buñuelos - Sweet & Crispy Vegan (Not Gluten Free)

"NEW" Buñuelos - Sweet & Crispy Vegan (Not Gluten Free)

$3.00

10 inch fried crispy goodness sprinkled with sugar and sweet spices! Enjoy!

"NEW" Hatch Chile Dip

"NEW" Hatch Chile Dip

$4.00

Introducing our New Hatch Chile Dip 8 oz. Goodness! This dip comes with so much flavor you wont be able to stop eating it! Hatch Chile Dip - made with Hatch Chile in Mild, crema, onions, garlic, lime and our southwest spices - Perfect for parties and more!

Chicken Mole Plate (contains peanut & Gluten)

Chicken Mole Plate (contains peanut & Gluten)

$14.75

Shredded Chicken breast simmered in our Mole' Sauce with side of beans, rice and our signature avocado cilantro sauce salad Flour tortilla on the side Allergens: Mole contains nuts & gluten

Vegan Mole' - (contains peanut & Gluten)

Vegan Mole' - (contains peanut & Gluten)

$14.75

Vegan - Jackfruit simmered in our Mole' sauce with side of Vegan Whole spicy pinto beans, Vegan Rice, Vegan Flour tortilla & side salad with choice of dressing: (contains peanut & Gluten) Dressing choice: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado Cilantro Sauce with Vegan Crema

Catering - Contact our shop to confirm order - 360-389-8841

Tamale Bar - 10 - 12 Person (Medium Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!

Tamale Bar - 10 - 12 Person (Medium Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!

$165.00

Call and confirm your order and choose your tamale flavors to our shop at 360-389-8841 during business hours or with Dora on her cell phone at 562-252-6672 Medium Tamale Bar - Serves 10 - 12 •2 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan) • 1/3 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese • 1/3 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice) • 2 - 16 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot) • 2 Bags Chips • Serving Spoons (upon request) Our Tamale Bar and other sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.

Tamale Bar - 20 Person (Large Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!

Tamale Bar - 20 Person (Large Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!

$295.00

Call and confirm your order to our shop at 360-389-8841 during business hours or with Dora on her cell phone at 562-252-6672 Medium Tamale Bar - Serves 20 • 4 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan) • 1/2 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese • 1/2 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice) • 2 - 32 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot) • 2 Bags Chips • Serving Spoons (upon request) Our Tamale Bar and other available sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.

Starters & Sweet Treats

"NEW" Buñuelos - Sweet & Crispy Vegan (Not Gluten Free)

"NEW" Buñuelos - Sweet & Crispy Vegan (Not Gluten Free)

$3.00

10 inch fried crispy goodness sprinkled with sugar and sweet spices! Enjoy!

"New" Pumpkin Spice Bites (Vegan)

"New" Pumpkin Spice Bites (Vegan)

$8.75

6 Pumpkin spice Bites made of our delicious sweet masa mixed with Pumpkin and a soft blend of fall spices then fried to a fluffy goodness and sprinkled with powder sugar! Oh my Goodness!

Sopaipillas (2)

Sopaipillas (2)

$3.75

They're soft and fluffy and puffy, served with a side of honey for drizzling. Two per serving. Sopapillas are one of many foods that New Mexico can call it's own "The New Mexican Quick Bread" People call them little pillows. Their history is over 200 years old, originating in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.

Jalapeño Cream Cheese Bites

Jalapeño Cream Cheese Bites

$8.75

6 Southwest Bites made of our delicious masa mixed with our yummy Jalapeño & cream cheese filling and fried to a fluffy goodness, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce, crema, queso fresco & fresh cilantro sprinkle

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Perfect starter - Chips and two cups of 2 oz. Salsas of your choice -

Hatch Chile Dip & Chips

Hatch Chile Dip & Chips

$6.75

Hatch Chile Dip - made with Hatch Chile in Mild, crema, onions, garlic, lime and our southwest spices - 8 oz. with Side of Chips

Chile con Queso & side of Chips (served Hot)

Chile con Queso & side of Chips (served Hot)

$7.75

Our Chile con Queso is a blend of melted cheeses, Hach Green Chile and our own blend of spices. It has firmly staked its place as one of the best ways to kick off a meal.

VEGAN - Chile con Queso & side of Chips (served Hot)

VEGAN - Chile con Queso & side of Chips (served Hot)

$7.75

Served Hot - Scratch made Vegan Chile con Queso with Hatch Green Chile, Vegan Cheese and spices - Has Almond milk Absolutely delicious and creamy!

Tamale Plates - Choose & Build your own Tamale Plate

WET Tamale Plate - One side (Vegan Option)

WET Tamale Plate - One side (Vegan Option)

$12.75

Two Tamales (two flavors) Smothered with Enchilada Sauce choice of: Hatch Green Chile (Hot) Red Chile (Mild) or Both Then Drizzled with Crema and sprinkled with Queso Fresco Choice of one side: Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness

Single Tamale - One side (Vegan Option)

Single Tamale - One side (Vegan Option)

$7.50

Single Tamale Any Flavor - Choose one side with salsa on the side.

Single Tamale Plate - Two sides (Vegan Option)

Single Tamale Plate - Two sides (Vegan Option)

$10.00

One Tamale & Two Side - Choose one tamale flavor and two sides & salsa on the side.

Two - One side (Vegan Option)

Two - One side (Vegan Option)

$10.75

Two Tamales - two flavors and choose one side with salsa on the side

Two Tamale Plate - Two side (Vegan Option)

Two Tamale Plate - Two side (Vegan Option)

$12.50

Two Tamales - Two flavors and choose two side with salsa on the side

Two Tamale Plate - Three sides (Vegan Option)

Two Tamale Plate - Three sides (Vegan Option)

$14.50

2 Tamales (two flavors) with side of beans, rice, Salad & salsa

FRESH TAMALES

Single Tamale - Vegan Options

Single Tamale - Vegan Options

Choose Single Tamale - Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan

3 Packs - One flavor

3 Packs - One flavor

Tamale three packs come in 1 flavor - Choose from Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan 1/2 Doz. Two Flavors 1 Doz. Four Flavors Buy a dozen and get them in a Free Holiday Gift Box! Give the Gift of unwrapping goodness for the Holidays!

Family Packs

6 Pack Family Meal - Vegan Options (V)

6 Pack Family Meal - Vegan Options (V)

$34.00

Family Six Pack - 1/2 dozen tamales, 16 oz. Beans, 16 oz. Rice & choice of 8 oz. salsa

12 Pack Family Meal - Vegan Options (V)

12 Pack Family Meal - Vegan Options (V)

$66.00

Family 12 Pack - 1 dozen tamales, 32 oz. Beans, 32 oz. Rice & choice of 8 oz. salsa

*Snac Pac Bundle

*Snac Pac Bundle

$21.50

Snac Pac Bundle - All our favorites at a bundle price! *1 - Chile con Queso *1 - Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce *2 - 8 oz. Salsas (Red & Green) *Fresh made bag of chips

Enchiladas & Chilaquiles

Stacked Enchilada Plate - 3 sides (V)

Stacked Enchilada Plate - 3 sides (V)

$14.75

Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish. Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness

Stacked Enchilada - One Side (V)

Stacked Enchilada - One Side (V)

$12.75

Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish. Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness

Stacked Enchilada - (entrée only)

Stacked Enchilada - (entrée only)

$8.75

Stacked enchiladas are a New Mexico variation where the enchiladas are stacked with filling of Queso fresco & diced onions between each layer, green or and red Hatch Chile sauce poured on with option of a fried egg on top. This is a truly traditional New Mexican dish. Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness

Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles Plate - 3 sides

Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles Plate - 3 sides

$15.75

Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch green Chile sauce (Med Hot), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of three sides - Beans, Rice & Salad Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness

Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - One Side (V)

Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - One Side (V)

$13.75

Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch Red Chile sauce (Mild), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions queso fresco & crema. Choice of One side Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness

VEGAN Crispy Chilaquiles Plate

VEGAN Crispy Chilaquiles Plate

$15.75

Crispy corn tortillas, Tossed in choice of Hatch Red or Green Chile sauce, Aztec Veggies, vegan cheese & diced onions topped with a drizzle of Vegan crema. Side of Vegan whole spicy beans, Vegan Rice & salad with lettuce, tomato & choice of dressing: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema

Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - (entrée only)

Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles - (entrée only)

$10.75

Crispy corn tortillas, Hatch green Chile sauce (Med Hot), shredded chicken breast topped with fresh diced onions, cheese & crema.

Burritos

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.75

Chimichanga – Fried Super burrito filled with your choice of Pork or Chicken, Veggie Aztec or Vegan Chik-N with choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice & Refried Beans or whole spicey pinto beans. Drizzled with Crema - side salad with choice of dressing - Avo or Vinaigrette

VEGAN Chimichanga

VEGAN Chimichanga

$14.75

Vegan Chimichanga – Fried Super burrito filled with your choice of Veggie Aztec or Vegan Chik-N with Vegan Whole spicy Beans & Vegan Rice Drizzled with vegan crema - side salad with choice of dressing - Avo or Vinaigrette

Wet Supreme Burrito

Wet Supreme Burrito

$14.75

Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco - Salad with choice of dressing

VEGAN - Wet Supreme Burrito

VEGAN - Wet Supreme Burrito

$14.75

Vegan Wet Burrito - Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Vegan Filling plus - Vegan Rice & Vegan beans. Smothered with Red or Green Hatch Chile sauce or Both - drizzled with vegan crema. Side Salad with Lettuce and diced tomato choice of dressing: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado Cilantro sauce & Vegan crema

SMALL - Wet Burrito

SMALL - Wet Burrito

$12.75

Small Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco

SMALL - VEGAN Wet Burrito

SMALL - VEGAN Wet Burrito

$12.75

Small - Vegan Wet Burrito - Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Vegan filling plus Vegan Rice & Vegan beans. Smothered with Red or Green Vegan Hatch Chile sauce or Both - drizzled with vegan crema. Side Salad with Lettuce and diced tomato choice of dressing: Hatch Vinaigrette or Vegan Avocado Cilantro sauce & Vegan crema

Double - Wet Supreme Burrito - Vegan Option

Double - Wet Supreme Burrito - Vegan Option

$24.75

2 Wet Burritos - Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec -additional filling choice of Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco

Super Sized Burrito

Super Sized Burrito

$14.75

Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Available in Pork, Chicken, or Vegan Aztec - Rice & Beans - lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side

VEGAN - Super Size Burrito

VEGAN - Super Size Burrito

$14.75

Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Stuffed with Vegan Aztec (Zucchini, bell peppers, white sweet corn & green chile)- Vegan Rice & Vegan whole spicy beans - lettuce & tomato with Vegan avocado cilantro sauce, vegan crema comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side

Flautas

Flauta Plate - Rolled Crispy Tacos

Flauta Plate - Rolled Crispy Tacos

$14.75

3 Crispy Chicken or Potato Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema, side of Rice, Beans & Salad: lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing

VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos

VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos

$14.75

3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing: Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema

Flautas - One side - Rolled Crispy Tacos

Flautas - One side - Rolled Crispy Tacos

$12.75

3 Crispy Chicken Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema with one side

VEGAN Flautas - One side - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos

VEGAN Flautas - One side - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos

$12.75

3 Crispy Rolled Tacos Corn tortilla filled with seasoned potatoes, Hatch Chile & vegan cheese -, drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema, choice of one side

Flautas (entrée only) - Rolled Crispy Tacos

Flautas (entrée only) - Rolled Crispy Tacos

$8.75

3 Crispy Chicken or Potato Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla Choose drizzle on your Tacos *Avocado Cilantro Sauce, Crema & Queso Fresco or *Vegan Avocado Cilantro Sauce & Vegan Crema

Bowls

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$14.50

Our hidden Gem - Layered bowl with Pork, Chicken, or Vegan Aztec on top of Rice, Beans and topped with Salad lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing

VEGAN - Southwest Bowl

VEGAN - Southwest Bowl

$14.50

Our hidden Gem - Layered bowl with Vegan Aztec on top of Vegan Rice, Vegan whole spicy beans and topped with Salad lettuce & tomato with choice of: Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & Vegan crema or Vegan Hatch Vinaigrette dressing

KETO - Southwest Bowl

KETO - Southwest Bowl

$14.50

Our NEW Gem of a Bowl - Choose your filling choice - Pork or Chicken Topped with our Fresh Lettuce, tomato and choice of dressing: Avocado cilantro, crema & queso fresco OR Hatch Vinaigrette

POSOLE' & Soups

*Posole' Red Pork

*Posole' Red Pork

$4.75+

Traditionally served at Christmas and often favored as a hangover remedy. Our version of Posole' is a stew like soup with Red Chile, Pork & hominy simmered in our southwest spices, side garnish of fresh cilantro, onions & lime - side of chips.

Kids Menu

SMALL Burrito

SMALL Burrito

$6.00

Small Flour tortilla with refried beans & cheese and a side of salsa Optional: Add Rice inside the burrito or on the side

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour tortilla folded in half grilled with melted Monterey Cheese

Sides & Extras

Beans

Beans

$3.75+

Our whole spicy pinto beans are our most popular but our silky refried beans with cheese are not far behind. Enjoy this extra side of goodness Lard & Shortening free.

Rice

Rice

$3.75+

Both our Rice flavors are so full of flavor no need to add salsa to it before you take a bite! Enjoy the goodness on its own!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.75+

Fresh lettuce with diced tomato choice of dressing: *House made Avocado cilantro sauce, drizzle of crema and sprinkled with queso fresco *House made Hatch Chile vinaigrette (vegan) *Vegan Avocado Cilantro Sauce & Vegan Crema Enjoy!

"NEW" Hatch Chile Dip

"NEW" Hatch Chile Dip

$4.00

Introducing our New Hatch Chile Dip 8 oz. Goodness! This dip comes with so much flavor you wont be able to stop eating it! Hatch Chile Dip - made with Hatch Chile in Mild, crema, onions, garlic, lime and our southwest spices - Perfect for parties and more!

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$5.00

Cold - (Heated on request) Hatch Chile con Queso is a delicious scratch made dip. This is a delicious, cheesy dip made with Spicy Hatch green Chiles, onions, roasted tomatoes and our southwest spices. Cold packed in an 8 oz. microwavable container and 90 seconds in the microwave it can be served with tortilla chips. Oh so popular poured over just about anything you wish.

Avo Sauce

Avo Sauce

$5.00+

Avocado Cilantro Sauce - Our signature sauce is made with avocado pulp, cilantro, lime and dairy - this sauce is used in the majority of our salads as a dressing but our customers love it on their tamales or just as a dip!

Salsa

Salsa

$1.00+

If you are a salsa lover, you will genuinely enjoy our fresh made salsa’s, they are bright fresh and irresistible! Loaded with delicious, vibrant seasonings available in two flavors and two heat levels

Red Enchilada Sauce (Mild)

Red Enchilada Sauce (Mild)

$3.75+

Our version of Red Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Red Chile in Mild flavor. We cook the red dehydrated red Chile with seasonings and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our red enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish.

Green Enchilada Sauce (Med-Hot)

Green Enchilada Sauce (Med-Hot)

$3.75+

Our version of Green Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Green Chile in Medium Hot flavor. We cook the Hatch Green Chile with our Southwest seasonings, chicken bouillon and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our Green Chile enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish. NOT VEGAN!

Bag Chips

Bag Chips

$4.50

Liven up your favorite salsas, snacks, or dips with the crispy taste of our gluten free and sodium free thin yellow corn tortilla chips. Made in house!

*Snac Pac Bundle

*Snac Pac Bundle

$21.50

Snac Pac Bundle - All our favorites at a bundle price! *1 - Chile con Queso *1 - Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce *2 - 8 oz. Salsas (Red & Green) *Fresh made bag of chips

ADD Side Crema

ADD Side Crema

$1.25+

Side of our Crema - Mexican Sour cream

Frozen 1/2 Doz. One Flavor

FROZEN - Traditional Red Pork (Mild)

$17.00Out of stock

PORK - in Red Chile sauce (Mild)

FROZEN - HATCH Green Chile Pork (Med-Hot)

$17.00

PORK - in Hatch Green Chile sauce (Medium Hot)

FROZEN - Traditional Green Chicken (Med-Hot)

$17.00

Chicken - in Hatch Green Chile (Med-Hot)

FROZEN - Santa Fe (Mild)

$17.00

Chicken - in Red Sauce (Mild)

FROZEN - Spinach - (Vegetarian)

$17.00

SPINACH - Spinach, roasted garlic & cream cheese (Vegetarian)

FROZEN - Queso - (Vegetarian)

$17.00

QUESO - White sweet corn, Hatch green Chile & Queso fresco (Vegetarian)

FROZEN - Aztec - (Vegan)

$17.00Out of stock

AZTEC - Zucchini, bell peppers, roasted tomatoes, white sweet corn in Hatch green chile (Vegan)

FROZEN - Harvest Blend (Vegan)

$17.00

Harvest Blend - (Vegan) Yams, black beans, caramelized onions, brown sugar & Hatch Chile (sweet & Savory)

FROZEN - Three Bean Chipotle (Vegan)

$17.00Out of stock

FROZEN - Three Bean Chipotle (Vegan) Red, Black & Pinto bean in Chipotle Sauce

FROZEN - Chorizo (Pork)

$17.00

(Pork) House made Pork Chorizo - 100% Ground Pork

FROZEN - Jalapeno (Vegetarian)

$17.00Out of stock

Jalapeño (Vegetarian) - Spicy Jalapeño with chunks of Queso fresco

Frozen Hatch Chile

New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.
NM Green MILD - 16 oz. - Frozen

NM Green MILD - 16 oz. - Frozen

$7.00

New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family. Mild

NM Green XXHot - 16 oz. - Frozen

NM Green XXHot - 16 oz. - Frozen

$7.50Out of stock

New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.

NM Green MILD - 5 lbs. - Frozen

NM Green MILD - 5 lbs. - Frozen

$35.00

New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.

NM Green XXHot - 5 lbs. - Frozen

NM Green XXHot - 5 lbs. - Frozen

$35.00

New Mexico Certified Chile, harvested fresh, flame roasted, peeled, diced, packaged and frozen to lock in the Chile’s natural flavor and nutrients - 100% green Chile: no citric acid, no preservatives, no additives. Pure New Mexico goodness grown by New Mexican farmers and produced by a New Mexican family.

Red Enchilada Sauce (Mild)

Red Enchilada Sauce (Mild)

$3.75+

Our version of Red Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Red Chile in Mild flavor. We cook the red dehydrated red Chile with seasonings and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our red enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish.

Green Enchilada Sauce (Med-Hot)

Green Enchilada Sauce (Med-Hot)

$3.75+

Our version of Green Enchilada sauce is made with Hatch Green Chile in Medium Hot flavor. We cook the Hatch Green Chile with our Southwest seasonings, chicken bouillon and simmer it in corn oil and is thickened with corn start. Our Green Chile enchilada sauce is Gluten free and Great to make Enchiladas, Posole' and any other traditional dishes you wish. NOT VEGAN!

Heat & Eat Chilaquiles Casserole - Serves 8

Chilaquiles - Hatch RED Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person

Chilaquiles - Hatch RED Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person

$22.00

Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *RED Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch RED Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions

Chilaquiles - Hatch Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person

Chilaquiles - Hatch Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole 8 person

$22.00

Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 Serving *Green Chile - Chicken Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Hatch Green Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Shredded Chicken Breast, Jack cheese & onions)

VEGAN Chilaquiles - Hatch Red Chile Enchilada Casserole 8 person

VEGAN Chilaquiles - Hatch Red Chile Enchilada Casserole 8 person

$22.00

Ready to BAKE (FROZEN) - 8 serving *VEGAN - Red Chile Cheese Enchilada Casserole - (Casserole with Red Chile Sauce, Corn tortillas, Aztec Veggies, Vegan cheese & onions) topped with Vegan Cheese

SPIRITS - Wine

Sutter Home - Chardonnay - 187ml

Sutter Home - Chardonnay - 187ml

$3.00
Chardonnay - (Carmenet) - Bottle 750ml

Chardonnay - (Carmenet) - Bottle 750ml

$17.50

Chardonnay - Carmenet Reserve - Vintner's Collection California 750ml Bottle

Chardonnay - (Naked) Ryan Patrick - Bottle 750ml

Chardonnay - (Naked) Ryan Patrick - Bottle 750ml

$15.75

Chardonnay - Bottle 750ml (Naked) Ryan Patrick

Cabernet - Dessert Wind - Bottle 750ml

Cabernet - Dessert Wind - Bottle 750ml

$22.50

Cabernet - Dessert Wind - Bottle 750ml

Cabernet - Knotty Vines - Bottle 750ml

Cabernet - Knotty Vines - Bottle 750ml

$20.00

Cabernet - Knotty Vines - Bottle 750ml

Pinot Grigio - Milbradnt - Bottle 750ml

Pinot Grigio - Milbradnt - Bottle 750ml

$19.25

Pinot Grigio - Milbradnt - Bottle 750ml

SPIRITS - Beer & Cider

Craft Beer made in Ferndale, WA Enjoy the variety of Craft beers available!
La Raza - 12 oz.

La Raza - 12 oz.

$4.00Out of stock
Corona

Corona

$4.00
Modelo - Negra

Modelo - Negra

$4.00
Modelo - Especial

Modelo - Especial

$4.00
PNW - LAGER 16 oz.

PNW - LAGER 16 oz.

$4.00
Mex. Lager

Mex. Lager

$4.00

Three Creeks Mexican Lager 12 oz.

Honey Pear

Honey Pear

$5.00
Hüsker Brew - Kentucky Common Ale

Hüsker Brew - Kentucky Common Ale

$5.00

Also known as cream ale or a steam beer, this pre-prohibition beer style is an American original. brewed with corn as well as grains, with light body and subtle flavor profile.

San Juan IPA 16 oz.

San Juan IPA 16 oz.

$6.00
Portal Pilsner - Bohemian Style Pilsner

Portal Pilsner - Bohemian Style Pilsner

$6.00

Bohemian Pilsner, 5.2% ABV 38 IBU A Robust & classic pilsner. Bright unfiltered body with notes of pepper, German noble hops & a clean dry finish.

Borderlands - Lager

Borderlands - Lager

$6.00
Locust Honey 6PK Pear Cider

Locust Honey 6PK Pear Cider

$13.00
La Raza 6pk

La Raza 6pk

$11.00Out of stock
San Juan IPA 4pk

San Juan IPA 4pk

$13.00

SPIRITS - Mixed Drinks & Other

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$3.00

Chi-Chi's Long Island Iced Tea

Pineapple Margarita

Pineapple Margarita

$3.00Out of stock

Chi-Chi's Pineapple Margarita

Margarita - Craft Cocktail

Margarita - Craft Cocktail

$8.75

Drinks

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open: Tuesday - Thursday 11 am - 6:30 pm Open: Friday 11am - 8:00 pm Open: Saturday 10 am - 4 pm Closed: Sunday & Monday For assistance outside of our operating hours please email Dora@nmtamale.com or call her cell 562-252-6672

Website

Location

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham, WA 98226

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
New Mexico Tamale Company image
New Mexico Tamale Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
orange starNo Reviews
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104 Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellingham

Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Bellingham Cider Company
orange star4.6 • 861
205 Prospect Street STE A-105 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 825
500 Carolina St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellingham
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston