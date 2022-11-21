A map showing the location of Moon Winks Cafe 5151 Plymouth rdView gallery

Moon Winks Cafe 5151 Plymouth rd

review star

No reviews yet

5151 Plymouth rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Order Again

Bakery

CC Cookie

$2.89

Crossant

$2.95

Turnover

$3.89

Danish

$3.89

Muffin

$3.89

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.89

Apple Fritter

$2.89

Scone

$3.25

Oatmeal Bar

$3.25

Brownie

$3.25

Macaron

$7.00

Pumpkin Roll

$3.25

Rice Crispy

$2.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Turnover

$4.00

Ham N Swiss Puff

$4.75

Glazed Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Eclair

$2.95

Baklava (4 Piece)

$6.50

Baklava 2pc

$3.75

Breakfast

Bagel Buster

$3.95

Super Bagel

$6.85

Lonnie's Lox

$6.00

Sammy's Best

$6.00

Dix Village

$6.00

Alisa's Bagel (Vegan)

$7.85

Bagels

$3.75

Slice of Quiche

$3.50Out of stock

Cali Toast

$4.25

Teddy Toast

$7.50

Single Bagle

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Cherry Hill

$8.85

Turkey D-Lite

$8.85

Chicken Caesar

$8.85

Tons of Tuna

$8.85

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.85

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.85

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar

$9.85

Chicken Pesto

$9.85

BLT-A

$9.85

Turkey Gouda

$9.85

Turkey Club

$9.85

Turkey Ruben

$9.85

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.85

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.85

Veggie

$9.85

Vegan Chicken

$9.85

Build You Own

$3.00

Traci's Special

$9.85

1/2 sand 1/2 Soup

$9.85

Desserts

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50

Chocolate Malt

$6.50

Vanilla Malt

$6.50

Strawberry Malt

$6.50

Jones Soda Ice Cream Float

$6.50

Smoothies

$4.75

Guernsey Ice Cream

$4.00

Guernsey Ice Cream (DBL)

$5.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

Ice Cream Sundae (DBL)

$6.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

Grab And Go/Sides

Chips

$1.59

Salad ToGo

$8.00

Sandwich ToGo

$8.00

Chip/Pickle Combo

$1.89

Quiche

$3.00

Full Quiche (pre-order only)

$20.00

Short Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.25

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Red Eye

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$4.75

Mocha

$5.00

Breve

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Peanut Butter Frappe

$3.80

Coconut Frappe

$3.80

Mocha Frappe

$3.80

Caramel Frappe

$3.80

Cold Pressed Coffee

$3.85

Iced Tea

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Steamer

$2.25

Tea Box

Tall Drinks

Coffee (T)

$3.75

Latte (T)

$5.00

Cappuccino (T)

$4.75

Americano (T)

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato (T)

$5.25

Red Eye (T)

$4.75

Dirty Chai (T)

$5.75

Mocha (T)

$5.80

Breve (T)

$5.00

Chai Latte (T)

$5.25

Hot Chocolate (T)

$3.75

Tea (T)

$2.75

Peanut Butter Frappe (T)

$4.50

Coconut Frappe (T)

$4.50

Mocha Frappe (T)

$4.50

Caramel Frappe (T)

$4.50

Cold Pressed Coffee (T)

$4.50

Iced Tea (T)

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade (T)

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea (T)

$2.75

Steamer (T)

$2.75

Other Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.75

Jones Soda

$2.89

Soda

$1.65

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Bottle water

$1.99

Seasonal Drinks

Chumpkin

$4.75

Chaider

$5.25

PSL

$4.75

Chumpkin (T)

$5.75

Chaider (T)

$6.25

PSL (T)

$5.75

Hot Cider

$4.50

Hot Cider (T)

$5.25

Coffee Bags

Helios 16oz Bag

$14.99

Tea Box

$14.99

Titan Espresso

$14.99

Plutos 50/50 16oz Bag

$14.99

Decaf 16oz

$14.99

Prometheus 16oz

$14.99

Shirts

Small

$17.95

Medium

$17.95

Large

$17.95

X-Large

$17.95

Artwork

Custom Frame

$15.00

Catering

Coffee 96oz

$20.00

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Donation

Breast Cancer Awarness

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5151 Plymouth rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
