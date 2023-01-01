Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nourish Sushi 106 Union Alley

review star

No reviews yet

106 Union Alley

Nevada City, CA 95959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Filtered Sake

House Shot

$5.00

Shot of filtered house sake

6 oz Filtered

$11.00

Eiko Fujo Ban Ryu 6oz

$11.00

11 oz Filtered

$19.00

Bushido Junmai Gingo 187ml

$12.00

Ozeki Dry 750ml

$25.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom 300ml

$23.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom 720ml

$45.00

Unfiltered Sake

Shot of Unfiltered

$5.00

6oz Unfiltered

$11.00

11 oz Unfiltered

$19.00

Hakushika Snow 300ml

$18.00

Tozai Snow 300ml

$19.00

Tozai Snow 720ml

$39.00

Ozeki Nigori 375ml

$14.00

Ozeki Nigori 750ml

$25.00

Beer

Sake Bomb

$9.00

Asahi 12oz

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban 12oz

$7.00

Sapporo 12oz

$7.00

Gold Vibe

$8.00

Bull Mastiff

$8.00

Brew Bilt

$8.00

Wine Bottle

Matua Rose

$9.00+

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

De Loach Chard

$9.00+

2 Pears Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Line 39 Red

$8.00+

Joel Gott Cab

$11.00+

Angeline Pinot

$14.00+

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Virgil's

$4.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Just Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

N/A Beer

$5.00

Bangers

Sober

$6.00

Drunken

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Fusion restaurant

Location

106 Union Alley, Nevada City, CA 95959

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Place on South Pine
orange starNo Reviews
110 South Pine Street Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.3 • 631
111 N Pine St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Delish Bish
orange starNo Reviews
214 Broad Street Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center - 400 Railroad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 Railroad Avenue Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Jernigan’s Tap House & Grill - 123 Argall Way
orange starNo Reviews
123 Argall Way Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
18 Beach Hut Deli - 18 Grass Valley
orange starNo Reviews
Glenbrook Plaza Grass Valley, CA 95945
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nevada City

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.3 • 631
111 N Pine St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill
orange star4.5 • 47
230 Commercial St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nevada City
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston