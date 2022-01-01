New Oberpfalz Brewing imageView gallery

New Oberpfalz Brewing

121 E Main St.

Griffith, IN 46321

Popular Items

California Burrito
Crunch Wrap Von Supreme
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Melt

Beer to Go

Helles Lager 6pk 12oz

Helles Lager 6pk 12oz

$10.00
Feuergeist IPA 6pk 12oz

Feuergeist IPA 6pk 12oz

$12.00
HopWagen IPA 6pk 12oz

HopWagen IPA 6pk 12oz

$12.00
Toad Storm Dbl IPA 6pks 12oz

Toad Storm Dbl IPA 6pks 12oz

$14.00Out of stock
German-Style Pils 6pk 12oz

German-Style Pils 6pk 12oz

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Howler - Helles

$9.00

32oz Howler - Feuergeist IPA

$11.00

32oz Howler - HopWagen IPA

$11.00

32oz Howler - Toad Storm Double IPA

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Howler - German Pils

$9.00

32oz Howler - American Porter

$11.00

32oz Howler - Radler Pils

$10.00

32oz Howler Smoked Helles

$10.00

32oz Howler - Ciderboys Cider (Rotating)

$12.00

Rotating cider - call taproom for selection.

32oz Howler - Blake's Cider (Rotating)

$12.00

Rotating cider - call taproom for selection.

32oz Howler Zatrus Pale Ale

$10.00

32oz Howler Hefeweizen

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Howler Elucidator Doppelbock

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Howler - Rockbourne Brown Ale

$9.00Out of stock

32oz Howler Maibock

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Howler - Luftgeist

$12.00Out of stock

32oz Howler Smoked Helles

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Howler - Waipiro IPA

$11.00Out of stock

32oz Howler Kellerbier (Copy)

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Howler - Diamond in the Dale

$15.00Out of stock
Oktoberfest 6pk

Oktoberfest 6pk

$10.00Out of stock
RIS Coffee Cocoa 12oz Single Bottle

RIS Coffee Cocoa 12oz Single Bottle

$5.00Out of stock
12oz BTL RIS Coco Van

12oz BTL RIS Coco Van

$5.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea (free refills)

$2.00

Coca-Cola Classic

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Milk

$1.25

Gerolsteiner 750ml Mineral Water

$5.00

Lemonade

$1.25

Coffee

$1.00

Starters & Salads

Giant Bavarian Soft Pretzel & Mustard

$7.00

Add honey or beer cheese?

Helles Lager Baked French Onion Soup

$5.00

croutons, provolone broil, chives

Carrots & Celery Snack

$4.00

Choose Ranch or Bleu Cheese Sauce

Cobb Salad

$15.00

HB Egg, Bleu Cheese, Avocdao, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Red Onion. CHOOSE DRESSING

Fall Harvest Salad

$17.00

Fresh greens with butter poached butternut squash, marinated granny smith apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and house-made maple orange vinaigrette dressing.

Feuergeist IPA Beef Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Feuergeist IPA Beef Chili, easy on the beans, with shredded cheese and sour cream.

Fried Shares / Sides

Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$6.00

Buffalo Creme Sauce

Plain Fries

$6.00

Entrees

Oberpfalzer Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Pickles

Avocado Burger

$17.00

Chihuaha Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Tortilla Crumble, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Lime Crema

The Vegan Burger

$15.00

Pretzel bun, Beyond Patty, Arugula, Avocado, Vegan Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Vegan Chipotle Mayo

California Burrito

$13.00

Seasoned beef, house pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, queso fresco, seasoned french fries, chipotle crema wrapped in a giant toasted four tortilla, served with a side of house-made salsa.

Crunch Wrap Von Supreme

$17.00

A giant grilled tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, beer cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, a tostada, and flamin hot cheetos, served with seasoned fries.

Hot Honey Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Served with Celery, Carrots, & Ranch

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Melt

$15.00

Diced grilled chicken, Chihuaha cheese, bacon, grilled onion, poblano, chipotle crema served on grilled Texas Toast

Farmhouse Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Egg, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, House Pickles, Mayo

Cheebacca

$21.00Out of stock

American cheese, bacon, beer braised and grilled bratwurst, 6oz ground chuck patty, beer cheese sauce pour-over, served in a bowl on a brioche bun over a bed of french fries.

Desserts

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Brownie Sunday

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Pickles, American Cheese CHOOSE SIDE

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with Ranch CHOOSE SIDE

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

CHOOSE SIDE

Extra Sauces

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Curry Ketchup

$1.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Honey

$2.00

Side Buffalo Creme

$1.00

Side Herb Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00Out of stock

Side Stone Ground Mustard

$1.00

Poppy Seed Dressing

$1.00Out of stock

Side Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Merchandise

Empty Howler

$5.00

Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Legion Membership

$100.00

Single Standard Glassware

$6.00

Tshirt

$30.00

4pk Standard Glassware

$20.00

Cycling Jersey

$125.00

Die Cut Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

nOz Logo Pokal Glass

$10.00

1 L Tankard

$10.00

1\2 L Tankard

$10.00

Tin Tacker

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tap Room of New Oberpfalz. Full food menu - order online for food and beer pickup or visit us in person.

Location

121 E Main St., Griffith, IN 46321

Directions

Gallery
New Oberpfalz Brewing image

