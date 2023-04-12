New Owner High Tide 21 10772 Perry Park Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Unique restaurant and bar with a 21+ swim up pool bar. All guests are welcome to enjoy the best sunset in Kansas, great food, amazing drinks, and a variety of games or live entertainment.
Location
10772 Perry Park Drive, Perry, KS 66073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
High Tide 21 - 10772 Perry Park Drive
No Reviews
10772 Perry Park Drive Perry, KS 66073
View restaurant
Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence
No Reviews
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C Lawrence, KS 66049
View restaurant