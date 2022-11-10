Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Peking Stir Fry & Sushi 9507 State Route 14

9507 State Route 14

Streetsboro, OH 44241

Dine in

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

20oz Bottle

$2.75

Carry out

20oz Bottle

$2.75

Appetizers

Pork Egg Roll

$1.50

Shrimp Roll

$1.55

Fried Wontons (12)

$4.25

Crab Rangoon

$6.50

Comes with sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Chicken on a Stick

$6.50

5 pieces of marinated grilled chicken on a stick.

Fried Dumpling

$6.95

Served with dumpling sauce on the side.

Steamed Dumplings

$6.95

Served with dumpling sauce on the side.

BBQ Spare Ribs

$13.95

Grilled in Chinese BBQ sauce.

Fried Scallops (10)

$4.25

10 pieces of fried scallops.

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.25

Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.75+

Served with crispy noodle on the side.

Egg Drop Soup

$2.75+

Served with crispy noodle on the side.

Wonton & Egg Drop Soup

$2.95+

Served with crispy noodle on the side.

Vegetable Soup

$2.75+

Served with crispy noodle on the side.

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95+

Spicy, served with crispy noodle on the side.

House Special Soup

$7.95

Pork, Chicken, Shrimp and mixed vegetables. Served with crispy noodle on the side.

Seafood & Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Shrimp, Scallop, Crab and veggies. Served with crispy noodle on the side.

Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$3.50+

Pain fried rice no veggies.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.25+

Peas, Carrots and Onions.

Pork Fried Rice

$5.25+

Pork, peas, carrots and onions.

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.25+

Chicken, peas, carrots and onions.

Beef Fried Rice

$5.75+

Beef, peas, carrots and onions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$5.75+

Shrimp, peas, carrots and onions.

Young Chow Fried Rice

$6.25+

Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, peas, carrots and onions.

Extra Shrimp

$3.00

Extra Beef

$3.00

Extra Pork

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$4.95+

Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Pork Lo Mein

$5.25+

Pork, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Chicken Lo Mein

$5.25+

Chicken, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$6.25+

Shrimp, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Beef Lo Mein

$6.25+

Beef, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

House Special Lo Mein

$6.25+

Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Crab Meat Lo Mein

$5.75+

Crab, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Seafood Lo Mein

$6.25+

Scallop, Shrimp, Crab, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$4.95+

Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.

Pork Chow Mein

$5.25+

Pork, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.

Chicken Chow Mein

$5.25+

Chicken, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$5.75+

Shrimp, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.

Beef Chow Mein

$5.75+

Beef, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.

House Special Chow Mein

$6.25+

Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$5.95+

Served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.

Sweet & Sour Pork

$5.95+

Served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$6.95+

Served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.

Sweet & Sour 3 Delight

$11.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.

Egg Foo Young

Pork Egg Foo Young

$8.95

Served with white rice.

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$8.95

Served with white rice.

Beef Egg Foo Young

$9.75

Served with white rice.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$9.75

Served with white rice.

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$8.45

Bok Choy, Peas, Carrots, and onion. Served with white rice.

Vegetarian Dishes

Broccoli & Brown Sauce

$8.45

Served with white rice.

Sautéed Snow Peas

$8.45

Served with white rice.

Mixed Vegetables

$8.45

Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnut, Bamboo, Carrot and Snow Peas with brown sauce and white rice.

Broccoli & Garlic Sauce

$8.45

Spicy garlic sauce served with white rice.

Bean Curd Szechuan

$9.25

Spicy Szechuan served with white rice.

Chicken Dishes

Chicken & Mushroom

$5.95+

Served with white rice.

Chicken & Cashew Nuts

$5.95+

Served with white rice.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$5.95+

Served with white rice.

Chicken & Chinese Vegetables

$5.95+

Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnut, Bamboo and Carrot served with white rice.

Chicken & Broccoli

$5.95+

Served with white rice.

Chicken & Garlic Sauce

$5.95+

Spicy garlic sauce. Served with white rice.

Chicken & Curry Sauce

$5.95+

Spicy Curry sauce. Served with white rice.

Szechuan Chicken

$5.95+

Spicy Szechuan served with white rice.

Kung Po Chicken

$5.95+

Spicy Kung Po. Served with white rice.

Hunan Chicken

$5.95+

Spicy Hunan. Served with white rice.

Pork Dishes

Poast Pork & Broccoli

$5.95+

Served with white rice.

Roast Pork & Chinese Veggies

$5.95+

Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrots, served with white rice.

Roast Pork & Mushroom

$5.95+

Served with white rice.

Hunan Pork

$5.95+

Spicy Hunan Pork served with white rice.

Beef Dishes

Beef & Mushrooms

$6.25+

Served with white rice.

Pepper Steak & Onions

$6.25+

Served with white rice.

Beef & Mixed Vegetables

$6.25+

Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrot, Snow Peas, served with white rice.

Beef & Broccoli

$6.25+

Served with white rice.

Beef & Chinese Vegetables

$6.25+

Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo and Carrots served with white rice.

Beef Curry

$6.25+

Spicy Curry served with white rice.

Beef & Garlic Sauce

$6.25+

Spicy garlic beef served with white rice.

Hunan Beef

$6.25+

Spicy Hunan Beef served with white rice.

Szechuan Beef

$6.25+

Spicy Szechuan Beef served with white rice.

Seafood Dishes

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$6.50+

Served with white rice.

Shrimp & Chinese Vegetables

$6.50+

Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo and Carrots. Served with white rice.

Shrimp & Mushrooms

$6.50+

Served with white rice.

Shrimp & Broccoli

$6.50+

Served with white rice.

Shrimp & Mixed Veg.

$6.50+

Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrot, Snow Peas, Served with white rice.

Shrimp & Cashew Nuts

$6.50+

Served with white rice.

Shrimp & Garlic Sauce

$6.50+

Spicy garlic sauce, served with white rice.

Shrimp Curry

$6.50+

Spicy Curry served with white rice.

Hunan Shrimp

$6.50+

Spicy Hunan served with white rice.

Szechuan Shrimp

$6.50+

Spicy Szechuan served with white rice.

Kung Po Shrimp

$6.50+

Spicy Shrimp served with white rice.

Extra Shrimp

$3.00

Side Orders

Small White Rice

$2.00

Large White Rice

$4.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Hot Chili Oil

$0.75

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

W/ Lo Mein

$3.00

W/ Chicken FR

$3.00

W/ Shrimp FR

$3.00

W/ Beef FR

$3.00

W/ Pork FR

$3.00

W/ Young Chow FR

$3.50

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Hot Chili Oil

$0.75

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Soy Sauce

Duck Sauce

Hot Mustard

Hot Sauce (Red)

Combo Plates

Chicken Chow Mein Combo

$8.95

Served with roast pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Shrimp Chow Mein Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Beef & Broccoli Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Chicken & Broccoli Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Pork Egg Foo Young Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Chicken Egg Foo Young Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

BBQ Spare Rib Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Sweet & Sour Pork Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Shrimp & Broccoli Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Pepper Steak Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Pork & Chinese Veg.

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Moo Goo Gai Pan Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Chicken & Garlic Sauce Combo

$8.95

Spicy garlic sauce. Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Beef & Garlic Sauce Combo

$8.95

Spicy Sauce. Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Hunan Chicken Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Hunan Shrimp Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

General Tso's Chick. Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Sesame Chick. Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Chick. & Cashew Nuts

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Szechuan Shrimp Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Kung Po Shrimp Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Chick. Lo Mein Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Pork Lo Mein Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

Curry Chick. Combo

$8.95

Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.

W/ Shrimp Roll

$0.25

Chef Special Plates

Lemon Chicken

$10.95

Served with white rice.

Black Pepper Chicken

$11.95

Served with white rice.

Peanut Butter Chicken

$10.95

Served with white rice.

General Tso's Chicken

$10.95

Served with white rice.

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Served with white rice.

Orange Chicken

$10.95

Served with white rice.

Orange Beef

$10.95

Served with white rice.

Happy Family

$12.95

Crab, Scallop, Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, Mixed Veggies and served with white rice.

Seafood Delight

$12.95

Crab, Scallop, Shrimp, Chinese Veggies and served with white rice.

Dragon & Phoenix

$12.95

Jumbo Shrimp, Chicken, Chinese Veggies, Served with white rice.

Four Seasons

$11.95

Chicken, Pork, Beef, Shrimp, mixed veggies, served with white rice.

Triple & Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Broccoli, Chinese veggies, spicy garlic sauce. Served with white rice.

Hunan Triple Delight

$11.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, Chinese veggies. Served with white rice.

Honey Chicken

$11.95

Served with white rice.

Hunan Double Style

$11.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Chinese veggies. Served with white rice.

Chicken & Shrimp w/ Cashews

$11.95

Served with white rice.

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Served with white rice.

Special Diet Dishes

Steamed Plain Broccoli

$8.75

Served with white rice.

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$8.75

Broccoli, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrot and Snow Peas. Served with white rice.

Steamed Chicken & Mix Veg.

$9.75

Served with white rice.

Steamed Jumbo Shrimp & Mix Veg.

$10.95

Served with white rice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
9507 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH 44241

