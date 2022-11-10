- Home
New Peking Stir Fry & Sushi 9507 State Route 14
9507 State Route 14
Streetsboro, OH 44241
Appetizers
Pork Egg Roll
Shrimp Roll
Fried Wontons (12)
Crab Rangoon
Comes with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Chicken on a Stick
5 pieces of marinated grilled chicken on a stick.
Fried Dumpling
Served with dumpling sauce on the side.
Steamed Dumplings
Served with dumpling sauce on the side.
BBQ Spare Ribs
Grilled in Chinese BBQ sauce.
Fried Scallops (10)
10 pieces of fried scallops.
Chicken Wings (6)
Soup
Wonton Soup
Served with crispy noodle on the side.
Egg Drop Soup
Served with crispy noodle on the side.
Wonton & Egg Drop Soup
Served with crispy noodle on the side.
Vegetable Soup
Served with crispy noodle on the side.
Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy, served with crispy noodle on the side.
House Special Soup
Pork, Chicken, Shrimp and mixed vegetables. Served with crispy noodle on the side.
Seafood & Vegetable Soup
Shrimp, Scallop, Crab and veggies. Served with crispy noodle on the side.
Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice
Pain fried rice no veggies.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Peas, Carrots and Onions.
Pork Fried Rice
Pork, peas, carrots and onions.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, peas, carrots and onions.
Beef Fried Rice
Beef, peas, carrots and onions.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, peas, carrots and onions.
Young Chow Fried Rice
Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, peas, carrots and onions.
Extra Shrimp
Extra Beef
Extra Pork
Extra Chicken
Extra Veggies
Extra Egg
Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Pork Lo Mein
Pork, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Beef Lo Mein
Beef, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
House Special Lo Mein
Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Crab Meat Lo Mein
Crab, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Seafood Lo Mein
Scallop, Shrimp, Crab, Carrots, Celery and Bok Choy & Lo Mein noodles.
Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.
Pork Chow Mein
Pork, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.
Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.
Beef Chow Mein
Beef, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.
House Special Chow Mein
Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Carrot, Celery, Bok Choy, served with crispy noodles and white rice.
Sweet and Sour
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.
Sweet & Sour 3 Delight
Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, served with sweet & sour sauce and white rice.
Egg Foo Young
Vegetarian Dishes
Broccoli & Brown Sauce
Served with white rice.
Sautéed Snow Peas
Served with white rice.
Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnut, Bamboo, Carrot and Snow Peas with brown sauce and white rice.
Broccoli & Garlic Sauce
Spicy garlic sauce served with white rice.
Bean Curd Szechuan
Spicy Szechuan served with white rice.
Chicken Dishes
Chicken & Mushroom
Served with white rice.
Chicken & Cashew Nuts
Served with white rice.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Served with white rice.
Chicken & Chinese Vegetables
Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnut, Bamboo and Carrot served with white rice.
Chicken & Broccoli
Served with white rice.
Chicken & Garlic Sauce
Spicy garlic sauce. Served with white rice.
Chicken & Curry Sauce
Spicy Curry sauce. Served with white rice.
Szechuan Chicken
Spicy Szechuan served with white rice.
Kung Po Chicken
Spicy Kung Po. Served with white rice.
Hunan Chicken
Spicy Hunan. Served with white rice.
Pork Dishes
Beef Dishes
Beef & Mushrooms
Served with white rice.
Pepper Steak & Onions
Served with white rice.
Beef & Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrot, Snow Peas, served with white rice.
Beef & Broccoli
Served with white rice.
Beef & Chinese Vegetables
Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo and Carrots served with white rice.
Beef Curry
Spicy Curry served with white rice.
Beef & Garlic Sauce
Spicy garlic beef served with white rice.
Hunan Beef
Spicy Hunan Beef served with white rice.
Szechuan Beef
Spicy Szechuan Beef served with white rice.
Seafood Dishes
Shrimp & Lobster Sauce
Served with white rice.
Shrimp & Chinese Vegetables
Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo and Carrots. Served with white rice.
Shrimp & Mushrooms
Served with white rice.
Shrimp & Broccoli
Served with white rice.
Shrimp & Mixed Veg.
Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrot, Snow Peas, Served with white rice.
Shrimp & Cashew Nuts
Served with white rice.
Shrimp & Garlic Sauce
Spicy garlic sauce, served with white rice.
Shrimp Curry
Spicy Curry served with white rice.
Hunan Shrimp
Spicy Hunan served with white rice.
Szechuan Shrimp
Spicy Szechuan served with white rice.
Kung Po Shrimp
Spicy Shrimp served with white rice.
Extra Shrimp
Side Orders
Small White Rice
Large White Rice
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Hot Chili Oil
Dumpling Sauce
W/ Lo Mein
W/ Chicken FR
W/ Shrimp FR
W/ Beef FR
W/ Pork FR
W/ Young Chow FR
Extra Veggies
Extra Egg
Hot Chili Oil
Dumpling Sauce
Soy Sauce
Duck Sauce
Hot Mustard
Hot Sauce (Red)
Combo Plates
Chicken Chow Mein Combo
Served with roast pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Shrimp Chow Mein Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Beef & Broccoli Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Chicken & Broccoli Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Pork Egg Foo Young Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Chicken Egg Foo Young Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
BBQ Spare Rib Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Sweet & Sour Chicken Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Sweet & Sour Pork Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Shrimp & Lobster Sauce Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Shrimp & Broccoli Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Pepper Steak Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Pork & Chinese Veg.
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Moo Goo Gai Pan Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Chicken & Garlic Sauce Combo
Spicy garlic sauce. Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Beef & Garlic Sauce Combo
Spicy Sauce. Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Hunan Chicken Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Hunan Shrimp Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
General Tso's Chick. Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Sesame Chick. Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Chick. & Cashew Nuts
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Szechuan Shrimp Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Kung Po Shrimp Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Chick. Lo Mein Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Pork Lo Mein Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
Curry Chick. Combo
Served with pork fried rice and pork egg roll.
W/ Shrimp Roll
Chef Special Plates
Lemon Chicken
Served with white rice.
Black Pepper Chicken
Served with white rice.
Peanut Butter Chicken
Served with white rice.
General Tso's Chicken
Served with white rice.
Sesame Chicken
Served with white rice.
Orange Chicken
Served with white rice.
Orange Beef
Served with white rice.
Happy Family
Crab, Scallop, Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, Mixed Veggies and served with white rice.
Seafood Delight
Crab, Scallop, Shrimp, Chinese Veggies and served with white rice.
Dragon & Phoenix
Jumbo Shrimp, Chicken, Chinese Veggies, Served with white rice.
Four Seasons
Chicken, Pork, Beef, Shrimp, mixed veggies, served with white rice.
Triple & Garlic Sauce
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Broccoli, Chinese veggies, spicy garlic sauce. Served with white rice.
Hunan Triple Delight
Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, Chinese veggies. Served with white rice.
Honey Chicken
Served with white rice.
Hunan Double Style
Chicken, Shrimp, Chinese veggies. Served with white rice.
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Cashews
Served with white rice.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with white rice.
Special Diet Dishes
Steamed Plain Broccoli
Served with white rice.
Steamed Mixed Veggies
Broccoli, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Bamboo, Carrot and Snow Peas. Served with white rice.
Steamed Chicken & Mix Veg.
Served with white rice.
Steamed Jumbo Shrimp & Mix Veg.
Served with white rice.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9507 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH 44241