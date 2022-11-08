- Home
New Peking Chinese Restaurant
No reviews yet
40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL 60014
Popular Items
Drinks
Can of Soda 一罐汽水
12 oz. can of refreshing soda.
2 Liter of Soda 汽水瓶子
2 liter bottle of refreshing soda.
Pure Leaf Iced Tea 冰茶
An individual bottle of Pure Leaf iced tea, brewed from real tea leaves picked at their freshest.
Bottled Water 瓶子水
A refreshing bottle of water.
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 苏打水
Cold & refreshing, this sparkling drink cleanses the palate and emphasizes subtle flavors. Natural mineral water with a smooth clean taste
Bubly Flavored Sparkling Water 水果苏打水
12oz can of refreshing, crisp bubbly sparkling water. No calories, no sweeteners.
Starters
Egg Rolls (2) 春卷
2 pieces. ⚠️ Contains nuts. Hand-rolled and crispy in a delicious wonton wrapper. Packed full of beef, chicken, cabbage, celery, and carrots. ⚠️ Allergy Warning: Contains Nuts.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2) 菜春卷
2 pieces. ⚠️ Contains nuts. A vegetarian version of hand-rolled and crispy egg rolls. Packed full of cabbage, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots. ⚠️ Allergy warning: Contains nuts.
Crab Rangoon (6) 蟹角
6 pieces. Delicious cream cheese, onions, and imitation crab meat, nestled in a crab shaped wrapper. Deep fried to achieve a golden color and made crispy. Comes with a house special sauce.
Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴
6 pieces. Hand folded pork dumplings with a savory sauce. Can be pan fried or steamed.
Fried Wonton Strips (10) 炸云吞
10 pieces. A classic Chinese dim sum dish. Strips of fried wonton chips with a sweet & sour dipping sauce.
Teriyaki Sticks (5) 串
5 pieces. Our Teriyaki beef or chicken is marinated in a delicious sweet & savory teriyaki sauce and deep-fried to perfection. Comes with a house special sauce.
Bo Bo Platter 宝宝盘
An assortment of appetizer dishes: egg roll, fried wonton, teriyaki beef stick, crab rangoon, shrimp toast and fried shrimp.
Golden Fried Shrimp (6) 炸虾
6 pieces. Fried until golden brown, this tasty shrimp dish will complement your meal. Comes with a house special sauce.
Shrimp Toast (8) 蝦多士
8 pieces. A classic Chinese dim sum dish made with deep fried bread coated with eggs and minced shrimp. Comes with a house special sauce.
Chinese BBQ Pork 叉烧
Roasted long strips of boneless pork, marinated in a traditional Chinese Char Siu BBQ sauce.
Spring Rolls (2) 喜卷
2 pieces. ⚠️ Contains Nuts. A Chinese dim sum dish to signify the coming of Spring. Packed with vegetables, chicken, and beef. Usually eaten during Chinese New Year (Spring Festival) but can be eaten all year! Wrapped in a thin flour wrapper. ⚠️ Allergy Warning: Contains Nuts.
Soup
Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯
A comforting Chinese soup made by dropping eggs in a boiling chicken broth, creating a wispy flower-like texture.
Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤
🌶️ A classic Chinese soup made with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, pork, and chilli peppers making it spicy and sour.
Wonton Soup 云吞汤
Wonton dumplings filled with char siu, pork, and napa cabbage, cooked in a delicious broth. Named wonton because they look like clouds floating in this very comforting soup.
Chicken Vegetable Soup 鸡肉菜汤
Chicken simmered in a delicious chicken broth with napa cabbage, carrots, snow peas, and water chestnuts.
Hong Kong Chicken Noodle Soup 鸡面汤
A simple Hong Kong style chicken and noodle soup without any vegetables.
BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup (Large) 叉燒云吞面
A delicious Cantonese noodle soup. Char Siu Pork, wonton (pork, char siu, napa cabbage), noodles, and mixed Asian vegetables mixed in a delicious broth. For takeout, your soup will be on the side. Mix it together when you receive the order!
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Large) 辣牛肉汤
🌶️ A popular Chinese beef noodle dish with mixed Asian vegetables. Spicy. For takeout, the soup will be on the side, mix them together when you receive the order!
Chef Specials
Three Happiness 三宝
A happy union of jumbo shrimp, chicken, and tender beef mixed with Asian vegetables in our chef's special brown sauce.
Dragon & Phoenix 龙凤球
Stir-fried jumbo shrimp, chicken, and Asian vegetables in a light Chinese white sauce.
Four Season's Delight 炒四季
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, tender beef, BBQ Char Siu pork, and mixed Asian vegetables in a chef special brown sauce.
Triple Delight (Contains Nuts) 辣三喜
🌶️ ⚠️ Contains Nuts. Jumbo shrimps, beef, chicken stir-fried in a kung pao sauce that is a variety of ingredients such as Sichuan peppers, hot peppers, garlic, scallions, dark soy sauce, vinegar, and peanuts. Served with white rice. Spicy. ⚠️ Allergy Warning: Contains Nuts.
Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐
🌶️ Minced beef and tofu in a spicy brown sauce. Served with white rice. Spicy.
Peking Duck 北京鸭
Roasted boneless duck slow cooked to a crispy thin skin. Marinated in a delicious soy sauce and spice blend. Served with Chinese mantou buns. No rice. This dish requires a 30+ minute prep time.
Roasted Duck 卤水鸭
Crispy bone-in roasted duck with a house special duck sauce and served with white rice. This dish requires a 30+ minute prep time.
Shredded Duck with Chinese Vegetables 丝炒时菜
Shredded boneless duck with celery, snow peas, carrots, roasted to a crisp. Served with white rice. This dish requires a 30+ minute prep time.
Chicken
Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
A delicious sweet and sour dish made with batter fried Chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, and pineapples. Note: The sauce is on the side, please mix them together when you receive it.
General Tso's Chicken 左宗棠鸡
🌶️ Victory! Chunks of chicken deep fried to golden brown and stir-fried with broccoli and chilli peppers in our chef's special sweet & tangy sauce. Served with white rice. Spicy.
Orange Chicken 橙鸡
🌶️ Deep fried chicken stir-fried with hot peppers and crispy broccoli in our chef's spicy orange flavored sauce, similar to our General Tso's but citrusy. Served with white rice. Spicy.
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
Simply delicious chunks of chicken, lightly fried to a golden brown, with sesame seeds sprinkled around, sautéed in a sweet & savory sauce, and surrounded with crispy broccoli. Similar to General Tso's, but sweet rather than spicy. Served with white rice.
Kung Pao Chicken (Contains Nuts) 宫保鸡
🌶️ ⚠️ Contains Nuts. A spicy stir-fried Chinese dish packed with chicken, peanuts, mixed Asian vegetables, and seasoned with Sichuan spices in a kung pao sauce. Served with white rice. Spicy. ⚠️ Allergy Warning: Contains Nuts.
Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡
🌶️ Slices of chicken stir-fried with green and white onions, on top of a bed of crispy white noodles, doused in a hot and spicy garlic sauce. Served with white rice and crispy white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.