  • Marios Brunch - 20301 Grande Oak Shippes Dr unit 108
A map showing the location of Marios Brunch 20301 Grande Oak Shippes Dr unit 108View gallery

Marios Brunch 20301 Grande Oak Shippes Dr unit 108

No reviews yet

20301 Grande Oak Shippes Dr unit 108

Estero, FL 33928

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

N A Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Coffee

$3.49

Coke

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Diet

$3.99

Fanta

$3.99

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Orange juice

$3.99

Soda

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Tonic

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Draft Beer

Bud Lt

$3.50

Coors Lt.

$3.50

Hazify

$5.50

HIgh 5

$5.50Out of stock

JaiAlai

$5.50

Kona

$5.50

Last Laugh

$5.50

Lemon

$5.00

Miller Lt.

$3.50

Shock Top

$5.50

Smithwicks

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Ultra

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.75

Bottled Beer

Bud BTL

$3.75

Bud Lt BTL

$3.75

Bud Next

$3.75

Bud Select

$3.75

Claw Cherry

$5.00

Claw Lime

$5.50

Claw Mango

$5.50

Claw Rasberry

$5.50

Coors Lt BTL

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lt.

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.25

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0

$4.25

Land Shark

$4.50

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Lt BTL

$3.75

Modelo

$5.00

Molson

$5.00

Nutrl Mango

$5.50

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.50

Nutrl Rasberry

$5.50

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.50

O Douls

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Ultra BTL

$3.75

Yueng Btl

$3.75

Buckets

Bud Buckett

$13.99

Bud Lt Buckett

$13.99

Coors Lt. Buckett

$13.99

Corona Buckett

$20.99

Heineken Buckett

$20.99

High Life Buckett

$13.99

Miller 64 Buckett

$13.99

Miller Lt Buckett

$13.99

Modelo Buckett

$20.99

Ultra Buckett

$13.99

White Claw

$20.99Out of stock

Pitchers

Bud Lt Pitcher

$10.25

Coors Lt. Pitcher

$10.25

Hazify PItcher

$18.99

HIgh 5 Pitcher

$18.99

JaiAlai Pitcher

$18.99

Kona Pitcher

$15.99

Last Laugh Pitcher

$18.99

Miller Lt. Pitcher

$10.25

Shock Top Pitcher

$15.99

Stella Pitcher

$18.99

Ultra PItcher

$10.25

Yuengling Pitcher

$10.25

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Red Rock Merlot

$7.75

Red Sangria

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Zinfandel

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody

$7.50

Cosmo

$8.50

House Manhattan

$8.25

Large Rum Buckett

$15.99

Long Island

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.99

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$6.75

Martini

$9.00

Mule

$7.75

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rum Buckett

$7.50

Rum Runner

$7.50

Salty Dog

$7.75

Tom Collins

$7.80

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Top Shelf Marg

$10.99

White Russian

$8.50

Gin

Beef Eater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

House Gin

$5.25

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Capt Pineapple

$6.00

Capt. White

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Caribe Flavored

$5.75

Caribe Rum

$5.75

House Rum

$5.50

Malibu

$7.00

Vodka

Asolut

$7.50

Deep Eddy

$5.50

Deep Eddys Lemon

$5.50

Deep Eddys Ruby

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$4.75

Ketel

$8.00

Orange

$5.25

Smirnoff

$6.75

Svedka

$7.50

Titos

$6.75

Whiskey/Bourbon

CC..

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Fireball

$6.50

House Whiskey

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

knobb creek

$7.50

Makers

$8.75

Tequila

1800

$8.00

Gran Tequila

$10.00

House Tequila

$5.75

Margaritaville

$6.00

Margaritaville Lime

$6.00

Patron

$8.50

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$8.50

House Scotch

$5.25

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.25

Baileys

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$5.25

Gran Marnier

$7.50

Jager

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.25

Sambuca

$7.00

Triple

$5.25

Shots

Baby Guiness

$8.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Butter Nip

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Orange Peel

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

White Tea

$7.00

Appetizers

10 wings

$16.99

15 wings

$23.99

6 wings

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Tenders App

$9.99

Fried Mozz

$9.99

Fried Pickle spears (6)

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Loaded Tots

$10.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Queso & Chips

$9.99

Salsa & Chips

$6.99

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Steak Bites

$13.99

Saganaki

$9.99

Potato Skins (6)

$9.99

Spinach Pie App

$9.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99Out of stock

8 Boneless Wings

$9.99

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kid Burger

$8.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Breakfast 2 eggs

$8.99

Kids French Toast

$8.99

Teddy Bear Pancakes

$8.99

Burgers

Burger

$11.99

Chef's Burger

$14.99

Marios Double Burger

$17.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Mexican-Stir Fry

Beef Nachos

$14.99

Beef Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$16.99

Chix Tacos

$11.99

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Mario's Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.99

Marios Beef Rice Bowl

$15.99

Marios Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$18.99

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Stir Fryl

$18.99

Veggie Nachos

$11.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.99

Sandwiches-Wraps-Pitas

Av