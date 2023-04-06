A map showing the location of Pinchers (Maurice, La) 9511 Maurice AveView gallery

Pinchers (Maurice, La) 9511 Maurice Ave

review star

No reviews yet

9511 Maurice Ave

Maurice, LA 70555

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta
Boiled Shrimp
Coastal Combo

Regular Menu

Small Bites

Boudin Nachos

$15.00

Boudin loaded nachos topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Lightly battered and deep-fried hamburger dill pickles. Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Battered and deep-fried button mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.

Cajun Sushi

$12.00

Sushi rice cubes topped with crawfish etouffee, snow crab, fresh cucumber, and Pinchers sauce.

Fried Alligator

$17.00

Marinated alligator nuggets that are battered and deep fried. Served with Pinchers sauce.

Crawfish Wontons

$13.00

Rich and cheesy crawfish stuffed wontons deep fried until golden brown. Served with cane syrup.

Double Dipper

$9.00

Macdaddy Fries

$16.00

Crispy fries topped with our cheesy crawfish sauce, shredded cheese, jalapenos and ranch dressing.

Specialty

Shell-Less Tails

Shell-Less Tails

$18.00

Your choice of peeled boiled crawfish tails or boiled shrimp with potato, corn, mushroom, and sausage. Served with Pinchers sauce.

Crawdaddy Mac

$18.00

Rich and cheesy mac loaded with crawfish tails. Served over penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread and side of your choice.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Our ooey-gooey cheese sauce served over penne pasta and topped with chicken. Served with a garlic bread and a side of your choice.

CRAW-T8RS

$16.00

Boiled potatoes topped with shrimp or crawfish etouffee. Served with a side of your choice.

Fish Pirogue

$18.00

Fried or grilled marinated fish topped with crawfish or shrimp etouffee. Served with a side of your choice.

The Shrimp Boat

$14.00

Gulf shrimp served with Pinchers sauce. Available fried or grilled. Served with a side of your choice.

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Breaded chicken strips served with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with cane syrup and a side of your choice.

Shrimp 'Fettucinni'

$18.00

Rich and cheesy shrimp sauce served over penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread and side of your choice.

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Creamy grits topped with shrimp, cheese and smoked sausage. Served with a side of your choice.

Crawdillas

$18.00

Rich and cheesy crawfish quesadillas served with a side of your choice.

Surf & Turf

$27.00

Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Our take on seafood ramen prepared in our house boil. Your choice of crawfish or shrimp. Served with mushrooms and a poached egg.

Boil House Salad

$18.00

Our boil-house salad is not your average salad! Boiled crawfish, shrimp and snow crab served over a bed of leafy green, cucmbers, cheese, tomato and croutons. Topped with Pinchers sauce.

Traditions

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Battered fish and homemade chips deep fried and served with Pinchers sauce and a side of your choice. Available fried or grilled.

Tacos

$11.00

Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or fish. Dressed with lettuce, cheese, and Pinchers sauce. Available fried or grilled.

Salad

$15.00

Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or chicken served over a bed of leafy greens. Dressed with fresh cucumber, tomato, croutons and cheese. Available fried or grilled.

Etouffee

$15.00

A Louisiana tradition served over rice. Your choice of shrimp or crawfish etouffee. Served with a side of your choice.

Poboy

$11.00

Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or fish. Dressed with lettuce, pickles and Pinchers sauce. Served with your choice of homemade chips or fries. Available fried or grilled.

Chicken Sammich

$11.00

Marinated chicken served on a sweet Hawaiian bun. Dressed with lettuce, pickles and Pinchers signature sauce. Served with your choice of homemade chips or fries. Available fried or grilled.

Coastal Combo

$15.00

Combination of gulf shrimp and fish. Served with a side of your choice and Pinchers sauce. Available fried or grilled.

The Beefeater (aka Cheeseburger)

$11.00

Coastal Plains beef burger grilled to perfection. Dressed with Pinchers sauce, lettuce, pickles, cheese and tomato. Served on a Hawaiian bun with a side of homemade chips or fries.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$12.00

Cajun Eggs & Rice

$12.00

Tadpoles

Say Cheese

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla served with a side of fries.

We Found Nemo

$7.00

(2) Fried fish served with fries.

Chicken Little

$6.00

(3) Fried chicken tenders served with fries.

Baby-Cray

$9.36

Peeled and ready to eat boiled crawfish tails and potatoes.

Shark Bait

$9.00

Deep fried popcorn shrimp served with fries.

Noodles and Cheese

$7.00

Our ooey-gooey fettuccini sauce served over penne pasta.

Side Orders

Side Salad

$3.12

Leafy greens topped with cucumber and tomato.

Homemade Chips

$4.16

Etouffee (No Rice)

$6.24

Side of Rice

$1.04

Boiled Red Potatoes

$1.04

(2) Boiled Potatoes

Boiled Corn

$2.08

(1) Boiled Corn on the Cob.

Boiled Sausage

$4.16

(1) Boiled beef and pork sausage link.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Battered and deep-fried button mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.

Potato Salad

$2.00

Grilled Broccoli

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Grilled Garlic Potatoes

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Smothered Corn

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Boiled Seafood (Monday-Friday)

Boiled Seafood

Boiled Crawfish

$21.00+

Each order of boiled crawfish is served with Pinchers sauce.

Boiled Shrimp

$9.00+

Gulf shrimp boiled to perfection! Served with Pinchers sauce. Sides sold separate.

Dungeness Crab

$17.50

One cluster of boiled Dungeness crab served with Pinchers sauce. Sides sold separate.

Snow Crab

$13.50

One cluster of boiled snow crab served with Pinchers sauce. Sides sold separate.

Blue Point Crab (Regular)

$27.50+Out of stock

Blue Point Crab (Large)

$29.50+Out of stock

Boiled Sides

Boiled Red Potatoes

$1.04

(2) Boiled Potatoes

Boiled Corn

$2.08

(1) Boiled Corn on the Cob.

Boiled Sausage

$4.16

(1) Boiled beef and pork sausage link.

Boiled Mushrooms

$4.16

(4 oz.) Boiled Button Mushrooms

Quinchers

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.98

Coke

$2.98

Coke Zero

$2.98

Diet Coke

$2.98

Dr. Pepper

$2.98

Hi-C

$2.98

Powerade

$2.98

Root Beer

$2.98

Sprite

$2.98

Water

Brewed

Sweet Tea

$2.98

Unsweet Tea

$2.98

Lemonade

$2.98

Tropical Punch

$2.98

Coffee

$2.00

Arnold Palmer (Sweet Tea)

$2.98

Arnold Palmer (Unsweet Tea)

$2.98

Dessert

Desserts

Old Fashioned Beignets

$6.00

That Cake Shake

$9.00

Choclate Cake (Slice)

$5.00

On Tap

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra (16oz)

$4.75

Bud Light (16oz)

$4.75

Dos Equis (16oz)

$5.25

Blue Moon (16oz)

$5.25Out of stock

Cornoa Premier (16oz)

$4.75

Shiner Bock (16oz)

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9511 Maurice Ave, Maurice, LA 70555

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
