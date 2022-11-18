Restaurant header imageView gallery

East Coast Crust

review star

No reviews yet

124 LINCOLN AVENUE

HAWTHORNE, NJ 07506

APPETIZERS

Mozzerella Focaccia

Mozzerella Focaccia

$9.95

Garlic Knots

$7.95
Buffalo Chili Brussels Sprouts, Crumbed Blue Cheese

Buffalo Chili Brussels Sprouts, Crumbed Blue Cheese

$12.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.95
Chili Cilantro Hot Wings

Chili Cilantro Hot Wings

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Long Hots, Parmesan Fries

$12.95
Momma's Meatballs

Momma's Meatballs

$12.95
Cilantro Chili Fried Shrimp & Calamari

Cilantro Chili Fried Shrimp & Calamari

$15.95
Knots & Mozzerella

Knots & Mozzerella

$10.95

Kids Chicken & Fries

$12.95
Bacon Blocks

Bacon Blocks

$12.95
Spicy & Sweet Garlic Shrimp Cilantro

Spicy & Sweet Garlic Shrimp Cilantro

$16.95
Meatball & Knots

Meatball & Knots

$13.95
Pepperoni & Knots

Pepperoni & Knots

$13.95

BURGERS

Cheeseburger, Red Onion, lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Cheeseburger, Red Onion, lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

$13.95
Guido Long Hots, Provolone, Red Onions

Guido Long Hots, Provolone, Red Onions

$14.95

Pizza Burger

$14.95

Surf & Turf, Shrimp, Cheddar, Arugala, Tomato

$18.95

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Carrotcake

$6.95

N.Y. Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Trilogy

$7.95

ENTREES

Filet Mignon Peppercorn 10 oz

$33.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo over Linguini

$24.95

Chicken Parmesan over Rigatoni

$20.95
Chili Chicken Francese over Penne

Chili Chicken Francese over Penne

$20.95

Chicken Marsla over Penne

$20.95

Chicken Scampi over Rice

$20.95

Spaghetti Shrimp White Wine Garlic

$23.95

Chicken Cherry Peppers Piccata

$20.95

HEROES

Meatball Parmesan Hero

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$12.95

Eggplant Ricotta Parmesan Hero

$12.95

Filet Mignon Red Onions Peppers Provolone Hero

$16.95

Prosciutto, Burrata, Red Onions, Arugula Hero

$14.95

Chicken Marsala Provolone Hero

$13.95

Sausage Italian Long Hots Provolone Hero

$13.95

PASTA

Roasted Gnocchi, Fresh Mozzerella, Marinara

Roasted Gnocchi, Fresh Mozzerella, Marinara

$17.95

Baked Rigatoni with Meatballs& Ricotta Cheese

$18.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

Penne ala Vodka with Chicken

$18.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.95

Chicken Alfredo over Linguini

$18.95

Lasagna

$17.95

Orecchiette Broccolini & Garlic

$18.95

Side of Pasta

$9.95

SALADS

Burrata & Proscuitto

Burrata & Proscuitto

$16.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$14.95

Mixed Green Salad

$11.95

Wedge Salad

$12.95

SIDES

Jersey Fries

$7.95

Regular French Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Sauteed Vegetable

$9.95

Chili Broccolini

$9.95
Sauteed Brocolli Rabe Garlic And Oil

Sauteed Brocolli Rabe Garlic And Oil

$10.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions & Gralic

$9.95

SOUPS

Spicy Shrimp Bisque

$11.95

PIZZA

House Cheese Pizza

$13.95
Margharita Pizza

Margharita Pizza

$14.95
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95
Buffalo Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Gorgonzola Cheese

Buffalo Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Gorgonzola Cheese

$16.95
Proscuitto Arugala Pizza

Proscuitto Arugala Pizza

$17.95

Bianca, Ricotta, Sautéed Spinach, Garlic & Oil

$16.95

Baconizza Pizza

$17.95

Shrimp, Sundry Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil Pizza

$19.95

Greek Pizza

$16.95

Athenian Pizza

$16.95

Napolitana Pizza

$16.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.95

Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Blue Cheese

$17.95

Diablo Pizza

$17.95

Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Fresh Basil & Chili Flakes

$17.95

Kalamata Olives, Sauteed Spinach And Mozzarella

$17.95
Eggplant Parm Pizza Ricotta

Eggplant Parm Pizza Ricotta

$16.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Soda

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Soda Water

$1.95

Orange Soda

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

2 Liter Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Diet

$3.95

2 Liter Sprite

$3.95

Snapple Peach

$2.75

Snapple Lemon

$2.75

Snapple Rasberry

$2.75

Water

Poland Spring

$1.50

Pelleagrino - 1 liter

$4.75

Aqua Pana

$5.95

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.95

Latte

$5.95

Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Hazelnut Latte

$5.95

Hot Package

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Chicken Parm Pizza

$11.00

Margarita

$10.95

Meat Pizza

$11.00

Meatball Hero

$10.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Mozz Hero

$10.95

Eggplant Hero

$10.95

Sausage, Hot Pepper, Onion Hero

$10.95

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

$13.95

Meatballs 3pc

$10.95

Hot Wings 5 Pc

$9.00

Penne Marinara

$8.95

Chicken Parm & Penne

$11.95

Spaghetti Meatballs

$9.00

Lasanga

$11.95

Eggplant Parm & Penne

$9.00

Lunch Special

$11.95

Lunch Special

$10.95
