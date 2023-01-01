New Realm Brewing @ Auburn University Auburn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brewery & Taproom on Auburn University's campus featuring locally-made beers.
Location
207 S College St, Auburn, AL 36849
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mo'Bay Beignet Co of Auburn - 155 N. College St.
No Reviews
155 N. College St. Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurant