VIRGIL CAFE & JUICE BAR 709 NORTH VIRGIL AVE
709 NORTH VIRGIL AVE
LOS ANGELES, CA 90020
VIRGIL CAFE
MEXICAN BREAKFAST
- CHILAQUILES$14.95
2 Eggs any style on crispy corn tortilla chips with green or red salsa and beans and house potatoes with sour cream, queso fresco and avocado salsa, pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$12.95
2 scrambled eggs mix with tomatoes, jalapeño, and onions served with house potatoes, beans and toast.
- HUEVOS RANCHERO$14.95
2 Eggs any style with beans and house potatoes over a corn tortilla tostada topped with ranchero salsa, red and avocado salsa, sour cream, quest fresco, and pico de Gallo
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST COMBOS
OMELETTES
- VEGGIE OMELETTE$14.95
Egg whites, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, avocado, spinach, cheddar and jack cheese topped with green salsa
- OMELETTE MEXICANO$14.95
chorizo, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, queso fresco and beans topped with ranchero salsa
- DENVER OMELETTE$14.95
Ham, bell peppers, onion, mixed cheese, topped with ranchero salsa
- SPINACH OMELETTE$14.95
Eggs, spinach, bacon, and red onion. served with house potatoes and choice of toast: white, wheat, sourdough
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
- FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, cheddar cheese and pico de Gallo
- VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.95
roasted corn, grilled onions, zuccini, mushroom, avocado, spinach, beans, jack and cheddar cheese.
- CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.95
scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, house potatoes, jack and cheddar cheese.
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
- CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$15.95
grilled chicken, mixed greens, onion, tomatoes, avocado on a ciabatta bread
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH$15.95
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, jack cheese, onion, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bread.
- STEAK SANDWICH$17.95
steak, arugula, tomatoes, onion, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bread.
- CLUB SANDWICH$15.95
turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, served with French fries
- TUNA MELT$11.95
Tuna, cheddar cheese, tomato, and avocado on a sourdough bread
- ANGUS BEEF BURGER$13.95
lettuce, red onion, tomato, and thousand island served with fries
- CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER$10.95
Spicy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. served with fries.
ENTREES
- 1/2 CHICKEN$15.95
1/2 chicken served with mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies.
- RIBEYE STEAK$24.95
served with mashed potatoes, seasoned veggies and a side of mushroom sauce.
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (CHICKEN)$14.95
Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- ENCHILADAS DE QUESO$13.95
Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de Gallo
- FETTUCINE CHICKEN ALFREDO$15.95
fettuccine Alfredo with chicken and a side of garlic bread.
- LINGUINI PASTA W/ SHRIMP$18.95
linguini Pasta with shrimp on a pink sauce and a side of garlic bread.
- PENNE PASTA ARRABIATA$14.95
BURRITOS & QUESADILLAS
- BURRTIO DE LENGUA$11.95
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- BURRITO DE ASADA$11.95
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- BURRITO DE POLLO$10.95
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- STEAK QUESADILLA$16.95
served with rice, beans, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.95
served with rice, beans, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
SALADS
- KALE SALAD$11.95
feta cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, red onion
- SPINCAH SALAD$11.95
red beets, carrots, asparagus, mixed cheese, bacon bits, strawberries, and a hard boiled egg
- CEASAR SALAD$11.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
- TUNA SALAD$13.95
mixed greens, tuna, tomato, carrots, avocado, cheese 50/50, red onion
- JICAMA SALAD$11.95
Jicama, radish, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cilantro, and romaine lettuce
DRINKS
- ACQUA PANNA$3.95
- AGUA FRESCA, HORCHATA$3.95
- AGUA FRESCA, JAMAICA$3.96
- AGUA FRESCA, LIMONADA$3.95
- COKE CAN$1.95
- COKE ZERO CAN$1.95
- DIET COKE CAN$1.95
- JARRITO, MANDARINA$3.45
- JARRITO, PINEAPPLE$3.45
- JARRITO, TAMARINDO$3.45
- MEXICAN COKE$3.95
- S. PELLEGRINO$3.95
- SPRITE CAN$1.95
- TOPO CHICO$3.95
- WATER BOTTLE$1.95
- TOPO CHICO LIME$3.95
COFFEE
- HOT COFFEE 12oz$2.00
- HOT COFFEE 16oz$3.00
- ESPRESSO$3.50
- AMERICANO$3.50
- CAPPUCCINO 12oz$4.00
- CAPPUCCINO 16oz$5.00
- LATTE 12oz$5.00
- LATTE 16oz$6.00
- CARAMEL MACCHIATO$6.00
- MOCHA LATTE$6.00
- VANILLA LATTE$6.00
- CORTADO$6.00
- HOT CHOCOLATE$4.50
- HOT CHAI LATTE$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE$6.00
- ICED STRAWBERRY MATCHA LATTE$7.00
- ICED DIRTY MATCHA$7.00
- ICED COLD BREW$5.00
- ICED CARAMEL LATTE$5.00
- ICED BROWN SUGAR ESPRESSO$6.00
- ICED TIRAMISU LATTE$6.00
- ICED VANILLA LATTE$6.00
- ICED MOCHA LATTE$6.00
- ICED CHAI LATTE$6.00
- ICED CREAM CHEESE MATCHA LATTE$6.00
- ICED FRENCH VANILLA CONDENSED LATTE$6.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$4.00
FRESH JUICE
SMOOTHIES
- BERRY SMOOTHIE$6.00
BERRIES, YOGURT, MILK, HONEY
- BLUEBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE$6.00
BLUEBERRY, BANANA, YOGURT, HONEY,
- TROPICAL SMOOTHIE$6.00
MANGO, PINEAPPLE, BANANA, STRAWBERRIES, MILK
- AVOCADO SMOOTHIE$7.00
AVOCADO, BANANA, OATMEAL, HONEY, MILK
- STARWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE$6.00
BANANA, STRAWBERRY, MILK, HONEY, STRAWBERRY PUREE
- PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE$6.00
PEANUTBUTTER, BANANA, HONEYU, MILK
- MANGO SMOOTHIE$6.00
- PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE #2$6.00
PB, BANANA, YOGURT, MILK, HONEY, COCOA
- THE VIRGIL SMOOTHIE$6.00
MANGO, BANANA, SPINACH, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, AGAVE SYRUP, MILK
PASTRIES
