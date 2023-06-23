  • Home
new Richards' Dairy Delight 264 SEBAGO ROAD

No reviews yet

264 SEBAGO ROAD

SEBAGO, ME 04029

FOOD

Sides & Salads

Chicken Tenders APP

Chicken Tenders APP

$12.00

A half-pound of boneless breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauces and celery sticks.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.00

A half-pound of boneless breaded chicken tenders tossed with Frank's Red Hot Wing Sauce, served with Ken's Ranch dressing and celery sticks.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Summer Garden Salad

$10.00

Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp

$17.00

Large Gulf Shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried then tossed in Thai sweet chili sauce.

Grill

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.00

Served with a side of fries

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Served with a side of fries

TWO Hot Dogs

$9.00

served with house chips

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Served with a side of fries

Chicken Club Melt

$15.00

With onions and peppers ~ Served with a side of fries

Single Hot Dog

$5.00

Served with house chips.

ADD Fries

$3.00

ADD Rings

$3.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Maple Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Basket

$15.00

Maple Buffalo Chicken Tender App

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Seafood Platters

Fisherman's Platter

$43.00

Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams ~ Served with fries and cole slaw

Lobster Roll Platter

Lobster Roll Platter

$29.00

Fresh lobster meat tossed lightly with mayo, on a grilled roll. Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Clams Platter

$33.00

Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Scallops Platter

$33.00

Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fried Haddock Platter

Fried Haddock Platter

$19.00

A generous 8 oz portion of fresh North Atlantic haddock, hand breaded and fried. Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Served with french fries and cole slaw

PICK THREE COMBO

PICK THREE COMBO

$37.00

Choose 3: Haddock, Clams, Shrimp or Scallops. Served with fries and cole slaw. Extra Charge for double Clams or Scallops

PICK TWO COMBO

PICK TWO COMBO

$33.00

Choose any TWO. Scallops, Haddock, Clams, Shrimp. Served with coleslaw, french fries and lemon.

Special Fried Haddock 1/2

Special Fried Haddock 1/2

$10.99

HALF ORDER of Fried Haddock. 4oz portion of fresh haddock from the North Atlantic, served with fries and coleslaw.

Twin Lobster Roll

$55.00

Special Shrimp & Haddock COMBO

$25.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Fried haddock fillet, lettuce , tartar sauce on a roll ~ Served with your choice of a bag of chips or fries

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

Served with lettuce and red onion in a wrap ~ served with house chips or add fries or onion rings for $3.

BLT Wrap

$11.00

6 strips of crisp Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo ~ Served with house chips or add fries for $3.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Sliced grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing on a tomato wrap ~ Served with house chips or add fries for $3.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Comes with fries and a small drink

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.75

3 tenders with fries and a small drink

Kids Hot Dog (1)

$9.75

Hot dog, fries and a small drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Grilled cheese, fries and a small drink (water, soda, milk, iced tea)

ICE CREAM

Hard Serve

HS Small

$5.50

HS Regular

$6.50

HS Large

$7.75

HS Milk Shake

$7.95

HS Quart

$10.90

HS Pint

$6.95

Pup Cups

Pup Cup (whip cream & water)

$2.00

Whipped cream and cold water for your pup!

Pup Cup w/ Ice Cream (& water)

$3.00

Cool treat for a hot day! Ice cream and cold water.

DRINKS

Fountain

Kid

$2.75

Medium

$3.25

Large

$3.95

Bottled

12 oz Water

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Blue Gatorade

$3.50

Red Gatorade

$3.50

Soda Bottle 20oz

$3.50

Slush

Slush Blue

$4.50

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Retail

Merchandise

Sparklers

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Ice cream, Fresh Seafood, Burgers and more!

264 SEBAGO ROAD, SEBAGO, ME 04029

