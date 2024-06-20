- Home
RJ Gators Bar & Grille
1015 Lakeshore Drive
The Villages, FL 32162
Everyday Menu
Appetizers
- Florida Alligator Tail
Tastes like chicken? You decide! Tender chunks of fresh Alligator meat fried, paired with our signature cocktail sauce.$15.99
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp
6 large butterflied shrimp stuffed with our signature crab meat and drizzled with a garlic butter sauce and topped with asiago cheeese.$15.99
- Bayou Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with chili, tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and key lime sour cream; served with a side of salsa$12.99
- Zesty Everglades Shrimp
A 10 count of jumbo shrimp in our classic boom boom sauce served grilled or fried over a bed of onion strings with a side of Texas petal sauce$14.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Fresh button mushrooms, battered and fried to order; served with our house made ranch dressing$8.99
- Fried Onion Strings
Thinly sliced sweet onions, battered and fried; served with our Texas petal sauce$9.99
- Fried Parmesan Green Beans
Fresh green beans, hand battered and seasoned to perfection; dusted with parmesan cheese and served with our house made ranch dressing$10.99
- Boom Boom Shrimp
10 Golden Fried shrimp tossed in our signature Boom Boom Sauce served on a bed of lettuce$10.99
Soups
- She Crab Bisque Cup
Get your taste of South Carolina right here! A rich blend of cream, sherry and Atlantic Blue crab meat$4.99
- Clam Chowder Cup
A little taste of home for our Northern Friends! Tender clam pieces are stewed in a creamy base with potatoes and onions, then topped with diced scallions.$4.99
- Chili Cup
Our secret blend of fresh ground beef, kidney beans, diced tomatoes, sauteed onions and bell peppers with our signature blend of spices; topped with cheddar jack cheese$4.99
- Soup of the Day Cup$4.99
- She Crab Bisque Bowl
Get your taste of South Carolina right here! A rich blend of cream, sherry and Atlantic Blue crab meat$7.99
- Clam Chowder Bowl
A little taste of home for our Northern Friends! Tender clam pieces are stewed in a creamy base with potatoes and onions, then topped with diced scallions.$7.99
- Chili Bowl
Our secret blend of fresh ground beef, kidney beans, diced tomatoes, sauteed onions and bell peppers with our signature blend of spices; topped with cheddar jack cheese$7.99
- Soup of the Day Bowl$7.99
Entrees
- Shrimp Trap Bucket
12 jumbo hand breaded fried shrimp served with fries and coleslaw$17.99
- RJ's Gator Bucket
Our famous gator tail, fried crispy golden served with fries and coleslaw$23.99
- Key West Bucket
Hand breaded Pollock fried to golden perfection served with fries and coleslaw$15.99
- Gulf Coast Bucket
Enjoy two of our favorite buckets in this sampler of golden fried shrimp and crispy fried pollock served with fries and coleslaw$20.99
- Seafood Platter
Fried Haddock Fingers, fried Pollock and a grilled shrimp skewer; served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce$19.99
- Chicken Pot Pie
Our homemade recipe with a creamy, savory filling served in a melt in your mouth flaky crust. Comfort food at its best!$15.99
- Shepherds Pie
Ground beef gravy topped with corn, redksin mashed potatoes and cheddar jack cheese, backed to perfection$13.99
- Signature Wings
10 of our famous jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce, breaded or naked, and served with either ranch or blue cheese dressing.$16.99
- RJ's Famous Tacos
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or fish; served with black beans and Floribbean rice$13.99
- Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with diced chicken, smoked bacon crumbles, and cheddar-jack cheese; served with salsa and sour cream.$9.99
- Barnyard Basket 6ct
6 hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce; served with fries, celery stick and blue cheese dressing$13.99
- Barnyard Basket 12ct
6 hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce; served with fries, celery stick and blue cheese dressing$23.99
- RJ's Signature Plain Pasta
Linguini pasta tossed in a creamy three cheese alfredo with diced tomatoes, scallions, and Asiago cheese$12.99
- Havana Banana
Your choice of either chicken, shrimp, or fish, served grilled jerk style, and then topped with an Indian River sauced and key lime sour cream. Served with FLoribbean rice, and seasoned black beans and sweet plantains$14.99
- Hawaiian Skewers
Grilled chicken and shrimp tossed in our homemade Hawaiian sauce; served with Floribbean black beans and rice and served with a grilled pineapple slice.$16.99
- Okeechobee Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, smoked bacon crumbles, honey mustard, and cheddar jack cheese; served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.$16.99
- Crab Stuffed Flounder
Tender flounder fillet rolled and stuffed with our signature crab meat, fried to a golden perfection, then drizzled in our signature cream sauce. Served with Floribbean rice and broccoli.$23.99
- Cajun Seabass
Seabass fillet blackened in a house blend of Cajun spices and grilled to perfection; served with Floribbean rice and black beans.$21.99
- Colossal Haddock
Jumbo haddock fillet fried to perfection and served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce$24.99
- Grilled Salmon
8oz filet of salmon dusted with a roasted garlic pepper blend and grilled to perfection; served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.$22.99
- Glazed Grouper
8-10oz fillet of grouper served blackened with a sweet pineapple glaze; served with broccoli and Floribbean rice$24.99
- Coco Shrimp
6 jumbo hand battered shrimp rolled in coconut flakes; served with Floribbean black beans and rice, and sweet plantains.$17.99
- Lobster Mac
Chunks of lobster meat in our creamy Mac and cheese; a classic comfort food made decadent.$19.99
- Catch of the Day
Sandwiches/Wraps
- RJ Burger
All beef patty cooked your way; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.$12.29
- Perfect Burger
All beef patty cooked your way; topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, pickles, onion and bacon.$13.99
- Biscayne Bay Burger
All beef patty cooked your way; topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, fried onion strings, and our signature Parrot Bay sauce.$13.99
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger
All beef patty cooked your way; topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.$13.99
- The Hawaiian Burger
All beef patty cooked your way; topped with grilled pineapple, grilled onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Parrot Bay sauce.$13.99
- Honey Mustard Wrap
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, fresh greens, onion, cheddar-jack cheese and a honey mustard dressing; served with a side of crispy fries.$13.99
- Outrageous Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken breast topped in your choise of wing sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun; served with fries.$15.99
- Perfect Fish Sandwich
A blackened fish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and melted Swiss cheese; served on grilled marble rye with a side of fries$17.99
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$11.99
Salads
- Farmhouse
Romaine blend topped with diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, and croutons served with our house made ranch$14.99
- Hail Caesar
Fresh cut romaine topped with asiago and parmesan cheese and croutons$11.99
- Honey Mustard
Romaine blend topped with grilled chicken tenders, diced tomoes, red onion, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese; served with honey mustard dressing$15.99
- House Caesar
Fresh cut romaine topped with asiago and parmesan cheese and croutons$6.99
- House Garden
Romaine blend topped with diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, bacon and croutons served with your choice of dressing.$6.99
- Strawberry Walnut
Romaine blend topped with sliced strawberries, candied walnuts and feta cheese, served with balsamic vinaigrette$13.99
- Taco Salad
Romaine blend, homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa. Topped with jalapeños and scallions.$13.99
Sides
- Side of French Fries$2.99
- Side of Black Beans
Our house mix of black beans topped with homemade key lime sour cream$2.99
- Side of Plantains$2.99
- Side of Broccoli
Broccoli seasoned and steamed to perfection$2.99
- Sautéed Green Beans$2.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Side of Fried Onion Strings$2.99
- Side of Floribbean Rice
Our rice topped with tomatoes and scallions$2.99
- Side House Salad
Romaine blend topped with tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of dressing$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine topped with asiago and parmesan cheese and croutons$3.99
- Side of Alfredo Pasta$2.99
- Side of Marinara Pasta$2.99
- Side of Sautéed Mushrooms$2.99
- Side of Sauteed Spinach$5.29
Desserts
Misc Upcharges
Bar Menu
- Zesty Everglades Shrimp
A 10 count of our grilled or fried jumbo Gulf shrimp drizzled with our classic boom-boom sauce, served over our signature fried onion strings$14.99
- Bar Buffalo Chicken Slider
A mini crispy chicken breast with LTOP tossed in your choice of one of our signature 9 sauces! $5.99 add cheese for .25 add bacon for .50$5.99
- Bar Burger Slider
A mini version of our traditional R.J.’s Burger with LTOP $5.49 add cheese for .25 add bacon for .50$5.49
- Bar Single Taco
Enjoy one of our signature tacos with your choice of chicken or shrimp with a side of our Floribbean rice$5.10
- Bar Fried Green Bean
Fresh green beans, hand battered and seasoned to perfection; dustedo with parmesan cheese and served with our house made ranch dressing$4.10
- Bar Onion String
A single order of our signature hand battered onion strings$3.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tender
2 chicken tenders fried or grilled with fries$5.99
- Kids Shrimp Basket
7 shrimp fried or grilled with fries$5.99
- Kids Mac N' Cheese
Mac n' cheese with fries$5.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with fries$5.99
- Kids Mini Burger Sliders
2 burger sliders with fries$5.99
- Kids Pasta
Your choice of alfredo, marinara, or butter with fries$5.99
NA Drinks
- Coke$3.99
- Diet Coke$3.99
- Cherry Coke$3.99
- Sprite$3.99
- Sprite Zero$3.99
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$3.99
- Barq's Root Beer$3.99
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.99
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Flavored Tea$4.49
- Flavored Lemonade$4.49
- Coffee$3.99
- Decaf Coffee$3.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Milk$3.99
- Apple Juice$3.99
- Orange Juice$3.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.99
- Ginger Ale$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.99
- Pineapple Juice$3.99
- Ginger Beer$3.99
- Tonic Water$3.99
- Soda Water$1.99
- Diet Tonic$4.49
- Grapefruit Juice$3.99
- Tomato Juice Can$1.99
- Redbull$4.99
- Sugar Free Redbull$4.99
- Water
- Bottled Water$2.59
Liquor & Cocktails
RJ Cocktails
Standard Cocktails
Frozen Cocktails
Ole Smoky Cocktails
- Ole Smoky Bloody Mary$11.99
- Ole Smoky Sangria$12.99
- Ole Smoky Peach Bellini$11.99
- Ole Smoky Mojito$11.99
- Ole Smoky Spicy Margarita$11.99
- Main Squeeze$8.59
- Snowbird Buzz$7.99
- Mountain Chipper$14.99
- Ole Smoky PB Cookie Dough Martini$12.99
- Electric Elvis$14.99
- Ole Smoky Pecan Old Fashion$7.99
- Frozen Shinesicle$8.99
- Some Beach Pina Colada$8.99
- Ole Smoky Flight Board$14.99
- Ole Smoky Shot$4.00
- Ole Smoky Fruit
- Apple Pomegranate$12.99
- Ole Smoky Apple Pie Harvest Moon$7.99
- Ole Smoky Shine Nog Sipper$7.99
Ole Smoky Flavors
- Strawberry Moonshine$7.99
- Blackberry Moonshine$7.99
- Lemon Drop Moonshine$7.99
- Peach Moonshine$7.99
- Apple Pie Moonshine$7.99
- Sour Razzin' Berry Moonshine$7.99
- Sour Apple Moonshine$7.99
- Sour Watermelon Moonshine$7.99
- Dill Pickle Moonshine$7.99
- Hunch Punch Moonshine$7.99
- White Chocolate Strwbry Crm Moonshine$7.99
- Mountain Java Crm Moonshine$7.99
- Butter Pecan Crm Moonshine$7.99
- Banana Pudding Crm Moonshine$7.99
- Orange Shinesicle Moonshine$7.99
- Some Beach Cream Moonshine$7.99
- Salty Caramel OS Whisky$7.99
- Salty Watermelon OS Whisky$7.99
- Mango Habanero OS Whisky$7.99
- Cookie Dough OS Whisky$7.99
- Peach OS Whisky$7.99
- Amaretto OS Whisky$7.99
- Banana OS Whisky$7.99
- Bourbon Ball OS Whisky$7.99
- Ole Smoky Peppermint Moonshine$7.99
- Ole Smoky Shine Nog$7.99
- Pecan OS Whisky$7.99
- Mint Choc Chip OS Whisky$7.99
Shots
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Whiskey*$3.80
- Well Bourbon*$3.80
- Crown Royal Flavors$8.49
- Basil Hayden Rye Malted$9.99
- Bulleit Rye$8.49
- Fireball*$3.90
- Jack Daniels$8.19
- Jim Beam*$4.25
- Knob Creek$8.49
- Seagrams 7*$3.90
- Makers Mark$8.49
- Wild Turkey$8.19
- Woodford Reserve$8.49
- Seagrams VO*$3.90
- Southern Comfort*$3.90
- Canadian Club*$3.90
- Jameson$8.49
- Bulleit$8.49
- Skrewball$7.89
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.19
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.19
- Basil Hayden$9.99
- Jameson Orange$8.49
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
- Disaronno Amaretto$7.79
- Aperol$7.79
- Banana Liqueur*$3.90
- Blackberry Brandy*$3.90
- Blue Curacao*$3.90
- Butterscotch Schnapps*$3.90
- Frangelico$8.49
- Brandy*$3.80
- Grand Marnier$8.49
- Bailey's Irish Cream$8.19
- Jagermeister$8.19
- Kahlua$8.19
- Creme de Menthe Clear*$3.90
- Creme de Menthe Green*$3.90
- Amaretto*$3.90
- Melon*$3.90
- Peach Schnapps*$3.90
- Sloe Gin*$3.90
- Dry Vermouth*$3.90
- Sweet Vermouth*$3.90
- Triple Sec*$3.90
- Rumchata$7.29
- Razzmatazz Schnapps*$3.90
- Cactus Juice Schnapps*$3.90
- Watermelon Pucker*$3.90
- Pomegranate Pucker*$3.90
- Sour Apple Pucker*$3.90
- Kamora*$3.90
Beer & Seltzer
Draft Beer
- Michelob Ultra Draft*$3.65
- Coors Light Draft*$3.50
- Miller Light Draft*$3.50
- Bud Light Draft*$3.50
- Yuengling Draft*$3.50
- Shocktop Draft*$5.00
- Jai Alai Draft*$5.00
- Big Nose Draft*$5.00
- Rotating Draft*$5.00
- Modelo Especial*$5.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal*$5.00
- Bud Light Pitcher$10.99
- Coors Light Pitcher$10.99
- Michelob Ultra Pitcher$11.99
- Miller Lite Pitcher$10.99
- Yuengling Pitcher$10.99
- Jai Alai Pitcher$16.99
- Sam Adams Seasonal Pitcher$16.99
- Modelo Pitcher$16.99
- Big Nose Pitcher$16.99
- Shock Top Pitcher$16.99
- Rotating Pitcher$16.99
Bottled Beer
Retail
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Relish delectable seafood & American cuisine while basking in the vibrant waterfront ambiance. Unwind with friends & family amidst captivating outdoor seating & live entertainment. Indulge in happy hour specials & savor the flavors of Florida's culinary.
1015 Lakeshore Drive, The Villages, FL 32162