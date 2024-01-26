New School Cafe at The Garage New School Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
419 West King Street, 3, Martinsburg, WV 25401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mountaineer Meat Smokers at The Garage - Mountaineer Meat Smokers
No Reviews
419 West King Street Martinsburg, WV 25401
View restaurant
BayouNOLA at The Garage - Bayou Nola
No Reviews
419 West King Street Martinsburg, WV 25401
View restaurant