American

New Sheffield Cafe

3,166 Reviews

$

2211 Sheffield Rd

Aliquippa, PA 15001

Popular Items

Lg Steak Salad
Sm Steak Salad
Lg Chicken Salad

STARTERS

Hot Cheese Balls

Hot Cheese Balls

$7.15

Deep fried hot pepper cheese served with horsey sauce.

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$8.15

Served with horsey sauce.

Provolone Sticks

Provolone Sticks

$6.15

Served with marinara sauce.

Zucchini Planks

Zucchini Planks

$8.15

Topped with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.15
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.15

Fried Shrimp App

$9.15

Coconut Shrimp App

$9.15

6 crispy coconut battered shrimp served with our pina colada sauce

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.15

Loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles. Served with sour cream.

Pierogies (5)

$7.95
Munchie Platter

Munchie Platter

$13.15

Potato skins, fried zucchini, provolone sticks, hot pepper cheese balls, and beer battered onion rings. Enough for sharing!

Nachos w/Cheese

$8.15

Our house made tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and jalapeno peppers. Served with sour cream.

Nachos Supreme w/Chicken

$13.15

Crispy nachos loaded with chicken. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme w/Beef

Nachos Supreme w/Beef

$13.15

Crispy nachos loaded with spicy beef. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.15

Fresh spinach and artichokes in a bubbly cheese sauce topped with melted provolone and diced tomatoes. Served with our house made tortilla chips and bite sized italian bread bites.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.15

Served with our house made tortilla chips.

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$10.15

3 banana peppers stuffed with a mixture of hot sausage and cheese. Topped with marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a breadstick.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.15

Made with shredded cheddar, provolone, and grilled peppers and onions.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.15

Made with shredded cheddar, provolone, and grilled peppers and onions.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.15

Made with shredded cheddar, provolone, and grilled peppers and onions.

Basket of Breadsticks

Basket of Breadsticks

$6.15Out of stock

Garlic breadsticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.15Out of stock

6 Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce or beer cheese dip.

Basket of Quip Chips

Basket of Quip Chips

$6.15

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.15

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Basket of Waffle Fries

$5.95Out of stock

SIDES

Side of Fries

$2.89

Side of Quip Chips

$2.89

Side of Onion Rings

$2.89

Side of Waffle Fries

$2.89Out of stock

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$2.89

Side of Mac & Cheese

$2.45

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$3.45

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$2.45

SOUP/CHILI

Chili - Take Out Bowl

$4.45

Meaty and delicious with just the right amount of spices!

Nacho Chili

Nacho Chili

$5.95

Chili surrounded by tortilla chips and topped with aged cheddar cheese sauce.

SALADS

Sm Steak Salad

Sm Steak Salad

$13.15

Our house specialty! We start with a bed of fresh lettuce surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomato, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, provolone cheese, and our delicious sirloin.

Lg Steak Salad

Lg Steak Salad

$14.95

Our house specialty! We start with a bed of fresh lettuce surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomato, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, provolone cheese, and our delicious sirloin.

Sm Chicken Salad

Sm Chicken Salad

$12.45

Grilled chicken filet served atop fresh lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, and provolone cheese.

Lg Chicken Salad

Lg Chicken Salad

$14.45

Grilled chicken filet served atop fresh lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, and provolone cheese.

Sm Nugget Salad

Sm Nugget Salad

$11.15

Tasty fried chicken tenders on a bed of lettuce, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and golden fries.

Lg Nugget Salad

Lg Nugget Salad

$13.15

Tasty fried chicken tenders on a bed of lettuce, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and golden fries.

Sm Chicken & Steak Salad

$14.95

Lg Chicken & Steak Salad

$15.95
Sm Fish Salad

Sm Fish Salad

$13.45

Our lightly breaded cod deep-fried to a golden brown atop a crisp bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.

Lg Fish Salad

Lg Fish Salad

$15.25

Our lightly breaded cod deep-fried to a golden brown atop a crisp bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.

Sm Gyro Salad

Sm Gyro Salad

$11.15

We start with a bed of fresh lettuce, surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped with golden fries, and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our house made dill sauce and a pita.

Lg Gyro Salad

Lg Gyro Salad

$13.15

We start with a bed of fresh lettuce, surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped with golden fries, and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our house made dill sauce and a pita.

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.15

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.15

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.

Sm Chef Salad

Sm Chef Salad

$11.15

Fresh lettuce topped with delicious ham, salami, and lean turkey. Garnished with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and provolone cheese.

Lg Chef Salad

Lg Chef Salad

$13.15

Fresh lettuce topped with delicious ham, salami, and lean turkey. Garnished with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and provolone cheese.

Sm Grilled Shrimp Salad

Sm Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.15

Our fresh grilled shrimp atop a bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.

Lg Grilled Shrimp Salad

Lg Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Our fresh grilled shrimp atop a bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.

Sm Taco Salad

Sm Taco Salad

$11.15

A crisp bed of lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our house made tortilla chips, chili, and melted cheddar cheese sauce. A mexican treat! Served with salsa and sour cream.

Lg Taco Salad

Lg Taco Salad

$13.15

A crisp bed of lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our house made tortilla chips, chili, and melted cheddar cheese sauce. A mexican treat! Served with salsa and sour cream.

Sm Tossed Salad

$4.15

Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing.

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.15

Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing.

WINGS

Whole Wings (6)

Whole Wings (6)

$11.15
Whole Wings (12)

Whole Wings (12)

$22.15
Wingers (12)

Wingers (12)

$16.15

12 jumbo cut wings

Boneless Wings (1/2 LB)

Boneless Wings (1/2 LB)

$8.15

Plump, juicy all white meat. They're great! No bones about it! (About 7-10 pieces)

Boneless Wings (1 LB)

Boneless Wings (1 LB)

$13.95

Plump, juicy all white meat. They're great! No bones about it! (About 12-15 pieces)

SANDWICHES

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.15

Lean and thick slices of beef piled high on Italian bread. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries and gravy.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.15

Lean and thick slices of our fresh baked turkey breast piled high on Italian bread. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries and gravy.

Hot Hamburger

$10.15

Our fresh grilled burger on Italian bread. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries and gravy.

Gyro

Gyro

$8.15

Savory gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our fresh made cucumber dill sauce served on pita bread.

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$10.15

Generous portions of ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Philly Steak Hoagie

Philly Steak Hoagie

$9.15

Thinly sliced sirloin grilled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Topped with provolone cheese on a fresh grilled hoagie bun.

Chicken Philly Hoagie

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$8.95

Thinly sliced chicken breast grilled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Topped with provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$9.15

Lori's delicious meatballs topped with our tangy sauce, and melted provolone cheese.

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$8.15

Hot sausage patty smothered in peppers and onions and topped with provolone cheese. Served on a fresh grilled hoagie bun with a side of sauce.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$10.15

Our tasty corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and dressing. Served on grilled rye bread.

Triple Decker

Triple Decker

$9.15

Turkey, baked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise stacked high between three slices of toasted sourdough bread.

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.15

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise stacked high between three slices of sourdough bread.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.75

Generous haddock fillet, hand breaded and deep fried golden brown.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.15

Our tuna salad topped with American cheese and grilled to perfection on sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.15

Your choice of American, provolone, Swiss, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese. Grilled on your choice of rye or sourdough bread.

BLT

BLT

$7.15

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.15

Tender chicken fillet lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Build-A-Burger

Build-A-Burger

$10.45

Make your own creation. Includes your choice of cheese and up to four toppings.

BASKETS & WRAPS

Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket

Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket

$10.15

Hand breaded fresh white meat chicken deep fried crispy along side fries. Try them buffalo style or with any of our other wing sauces.

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$11.15

Cod nuggets served with fries and cole slaw.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.15

Butterfly shrimp served with fries and cole slaw.

Coconut Shrimp Basket

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$13.15

Butterfly coconut shrimp served with fries, cole slaw, and our pina colada dipping sauce.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.15

Grilled chicken in a warm tortilla wrap with lettuce, shredded provolone, ranch dressing, and our red pepper pesto. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.15

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce in a warm tortilla wrap with lettuce, shredded provolone, ranch dressing, and our red pepper pesto. Served with fries.

Burger Wrap

Burger Wrap

$10.95

Our very own house made angus beef burger wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and your choice of cheese. Served with fries.

KIDDIE MENU

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders (2) & Fries

$5.15

Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.

KIDS Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.15

Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.

KIDS Fish Nuggets & Fries

$6.15

Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.65

Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.

KIDS Linguine & Meatball

$5.15Out of stock

Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.

CAFE FAVORITES

Steak N' Noodles

Steak N' Noodles

$14.95

Generous portion of noodles served with our fresh grilled sirloin tips, fresh sliced mushrooms, and smothered in our house made gravy. Served with a tossed salad and breadstick.

Bret's Special

Bret's Special

$15.95

A mix of fresh grilled steak, chicken breast, and grilled shrimp. Served with our rice pilaf, fresh green beans, tossed salad, and breadstick.

Chicken Naturelle

Chicken Naturelle

$13.15

Two tender grilled chicken fillets, lightly seasoned. Served with fresh green beans, BBQ sauce for dipping, tossed salad, and breadstick.

CAFE KABOBS

Lamb Kabob

$14.95

Lamb grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.

Beef Kabob

$14.15

Beef grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.

Lamb & Beef Kabob

$14.95

Lamb and beef grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.

Chicken Kabob

$13.45

Grilled chicken grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$13.95

Shrimp grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.

CAFE MIXES

Steak Mixer

$14.15

A mix of steak, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!

Chicken Mixer

$12.15

A mix of grilled chicken, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!

Nugget Mixer

$11.25

A mix of fried chicken tenders, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!

Steak & Chicken Mixer

Steak & Chicken Mixer

$14.15

A mix of steak and grilled chicken, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!

Steak & Nugget Mixer

$12.15

A mix of steak and fried chicken tenders, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!

Gyro Mixer

$10.15

A mix of sliced gyro meat, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!

PASTA

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.15

Served with a tossed salad and breadstick.

Linguine & Meatball

Linguine & Meatball

$10.15Out of stock

Served with a tossed salad and breadstick.

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$11.15

Served with a tossed salad and breadstick.

DESSERTS

New York Colossal Cheesecake

New York Colossal Cheesecake

$8.15

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$9.15Out of stock
Colossal Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

Colossal Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$8.15
Colossal Chocolate Mousse Cake

Colossal Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.15Out of stock
German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.15
Salted Carmel Brownie w/Pretzel Crust

Salted Carmel Brownie w/Pretzel Crust

$5.15
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$6.15
Summerberry Stack Cake

Summerberry Stack Cake

$7.15

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$8.95
Bananas Foster Pie

Bananas Foster Pie

$8.15

Oreo Cake

$7.15Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$3.95Out of stock

Italian Lemon Creme Cake

$7.15
Snickers Pie

Snickers Pie

$8.15

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.15Out of stock
Italian Strawberry Creme Cake

Italian Strawberry Creme Cake

$7.15Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.15

EXTRAS - VEGGIES

Side of Lettuce

$1.39

Side of Egg

$1.39

Side of Fried Egg

$1.39

Side of Onion

$1.39

Side of Olive

$1.39

Side of Tomato

$1.39

Side of Peppercini

$1.39

Side of Mushrooms

$1.39

Side of Grilled Mushrooms

$1.39

Side of Grilled Onions

$1.39

Side of Red Peppers

$1.39

Side of Roasted Red Peppers

$1.39

Side of Jalapenos

$1.39

Side of Green Beans

$1.99

Side of Avocado

$1.39

Side of Celery

$1.39

Side of Pickles

$1.39

EXTRAS - MEAT

Side of Steak

$5.49

Side of Chicken

$4.49

Side of Chicken Nuggets

$4.49

Side of Shrimp

$5.49

Side of Gyro Meat

$4.49

Side of Fish

$4.49Out of stock

Side of Bacon

$1.79

Side of Meatballs

$4.49

Side of Beef (Kabob)

$4.49

Side of Lamb

$4.49

Side of Burger Meat

$4.49Out of stock

Side of Roast Beef

$4.49Out of stock

Side of Turkey

$4.49Out of stock

Side of Corned Beef

$4.49Out of stock

EXTRAS - BREAD AND PASTA

Breadstick

$1.29Out of stock

Side of Croutons

$0.99

Side of Rice Pilaf

$2.89

Side of Hush Puppies

$2.89

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.69

Side of Bread Bites

$2.69

Side of Pita

$1.39

EXTRAS - CHEESE

Side of Cubed Cheese

$1.39Out of stock

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.39

Side of Cubed and Shredded Cheese

$1.39Out of stock

Side of Shredded Cheddar

$1.39

Side of Shredded Mix

$1.39

Side of Feta

$1.99

Side of Shaved Parmesan

$1.49

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$1.39

Side of American Cheese

$1.39

Side of Provolone Cheese

$1.39

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.39

Side of Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.39

Side of Swiss Cheese

$1.39

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.39

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.39

EXTRAS - SAUCES AND DRESSINGS

Side of BBQ

$1.39

Side of Honey BBQ

$1.39

Side of Carolina Tangy BBQ

$1.39

Side of Hot

$1.39

Side of Honey Garlic Stinger

$1.39

Side of Sweet Teriyaki

$1.39

Side of Candy Pepper

$1.39

Side of Butter Garlic

$1.39

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$1.39

Side of Buffalo Bleu

$1.39

Side of Pineapple Habanero

$1.39

Side of Seasoned

$1.39

Side of Cajun

$1.39

Side of Deli BBQ

$1.39

Side of Ranch

$1.39

Side of Sweet & Sour

$1.39

Side of 1000 Island

$1.39

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.39

Side of Italian

$1.39

Side of French

$1.39

Side of Balsamic

$1.39

Side of Oil and Vinegar

$1.39

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.39

Side of Caesar

$1.39

Side of Dill

$1.39

Side of Mayo

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.39

Side of Turkey Gravy

$1.39

Side of Yum Yum Sauce

$1.39

Side of Horsey

$1.39

Side of Cocktail

$0.59

Side of Pina Colada

$1.39

Side of Tartar

$0.59

Side of Salsa

$1.39

Side of Sour Cream

$1.39

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.39

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.39

Side of Vodka Sauce

$1.39

TO GO DRINKS

Pop (Can)

$2.00

Water (Bottle)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2211 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

