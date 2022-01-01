New Sheffield Cafe
$
2211 Sheffield Rd
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Popular Items
STARTERS
Hot Cheese Balls
Deep fried hot pepper cheese served with horsey sauce.
Fried Banana Pepper Rings
Served with horsey sauce.
Provolone Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Zucchini Planks
Topped with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Fried Shrimp App
Coconut Shrimp App
6 crispy coconut battered shrimp served with our pina colada sauce
Potato Skins
Loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles. Served with sour cream.
Pierogies (5)
Munchie Platter
Potato skins, fried zucchini, provolone sticks, hot pepper cheese balls, and beer battered onion rings. Enough for sharing!
Nachos w/Cheese
Our house made tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and jalapeno peppers. Served with sour cream.
Nachos Supreme w/Chicken
Crispy nachos loaded with chicken. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme w/Beef
Crispy nachos loaded with spicy beef. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes in a bubbly cheese sauce topped with melted provolone and diced tomatoes. Served with our house made tortilla chips and bite sized italian bread bites.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with our house made tortilla chips.
Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers
3 banana peppers stuffed with a mixture of hot sausage and cheese. Topped with marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a breadstick.
Steak Quesadilla
Made with shredded cheddar, provolone, and grilled peppers and onions.
Chicken Quesadilla
Made with shredded cheddar, provolone, and grilled peppers and onions.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Made with shredded cheddar, provolone, and grilled peppers and onions.
Basket of Breadsticks
Garlic breadsticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara.
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
6 Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce or beer cheese dip.
Basket of Quip Chips
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Waffle Fries
SIDES
SOUP/CHILI
SALADS
Sm Steak Salad
Our house specialty! We start with a bed of fresh lettuce surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomato, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, provolone cheese, and our delicious sirloin.
Lg Steak Salad
Our house specialty! We start with a bed of fresh lettuce surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomato, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, provolone cheese, and our delicious sirloin.
Sm Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken filet served atop fresh lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, and provolone cheese.
Lg Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken filet served atop fresh lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, and provolone cheese.
Sm Nugget Salad
Tasty fried chicken tenders on a bed of lettuce, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and golden fries.
Lg Nugget Salad
Tasty fried chicken tenders on a bed of lettuce, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and golden fries.
Sm Chicken & Steak Salad
Lg Chicken & Steak Salad
Sm Fish Salad
Our lightly breaded cod deep-fried to a golden brown atop a crisp bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.
Lg Fish Salad
Our lightly breaded cod deep-fried to a golden brown atop a crisp bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.
Sm Gyro Salad
We start with a bed of fresh lettuce, surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped with golden fries, and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our house made dill sauce and a pita.
Lg Gyro Salad
We start with a bed of fresh lettuce, surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped with golden fries, and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our house made dill sauce and a pita.
Sm Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.
Lg Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.
Sm Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with delicious ham, salami, and lean turkey. Garnished with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and provolone cheese.
Lg Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with delicious ham, salami, and lean turkey. Garnished with hard boiled egg slices, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and provolone cheese.
Sm Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our fresh grilled shrimp atop a bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.
Lg Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our fresh grilled shrimp atop a bed of lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries and provolone cheese.
Sm Taco Salad
A crisp bed of lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our house made tortilla chips, chili, and melted cheddar cheese sauce. A mexican treat! Served with salsa and sour cream.
Lg Taco Salad
A crisp bed of lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our house made tortilla chips, chili, and melted cheddar cheese sauce. A mexican treat! Served with salsa and sour cream.
Sm Tossed Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing.
Lg Tossed Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, and pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing.
WINGS
SANDWICHES
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Lean and thick slices of beef piled high on Italian bread. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries and gravy.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Lean and thick slices of our fresh baked turkey breast piled high on Italian bread. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries and gravy.
Hot Hamburger
Our fresh grilled burger on Italian bread. Served with your choice of mashed potatoes or fries and gravy.
Gyro
Savory gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our fresh made cucumber dill sauce served on pita bread.
Italian Hoagie
Generous portions of ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Philly Steak Hoagie
Thinly sliced sirloin grilled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Topped with provolone cheese on a fresh grilled hoagie bun.
Chicken Philly Hoagie
Thinly sliced chicken breast grilled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Topped with provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.
Meatball Hoagie
Lori's delicious meatballs topped with our tangy sauce, and melted provolone cheese.
Hot Sausage Sandwich
Hot sausage patty smothered in peppers and onions and topped with provolone cheese. Served on a fresh grilled hoagie bun with a side of sauce.
Reuben Sandwich
Our tasty corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and dressing. Served on grilled rye bread.
Triple Decker
Turkey, baked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise stacked high between three slices of toasted sourdough bread.
Turkey Bacon Club
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise stacked high between three slices of sourdough bread.
Fish Sandwich
Generous haddock fillet, hand breaded and deep fried golden brown.
Tuna Melt
Our tuna salad topped with American cheese and grilled to perfection on sourdough bread.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of American, provolone, Swiss, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese. Grilled on your choice of rye or sourdough bread.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken fillet lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Build-A-Burger
Make your own creation. Includes your choice of cheese and up to four toppings.
BASKETS & WRAPS
Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket
Hand breaded fresh white meat chicken deep fried crispy along side fries. Try them buffalo style or with any of our other wing sauces.
Fish Basket
Cod nuggets served with fries and cole slaw.
Shrimp Basket
Butterfly shrimp served with fries and cole slaw.
Coconut Shrimp Basket
Butterfly coconut shrimp served with fries, cole slaw, and our pina colada dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken in a warm tortilla wrap with lettuce, shredded provolone, ranch dressing, and our red pepper pesto. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce in a warm tortilla wrap with lettuce, shredded provolone, ranch dressing, and our red pepper pesto. Served with fries.
Burger Wrap
Our very own house made angus beef burger wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and your choice of cheese. Served with fries.
KIDDIE MENU
KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders (2) & Fries
Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.
KIDS Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.
KIDS Fish Nuggets & Fries
Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.
KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries
Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.
KIDS Linguine & Meatball
Available for our guests 12 years old and younger. Drink included.
CAFE FAVORITES
Steak N' Noodles
Generous portion of noodles served with our fresh grilled sirloin tips, fresh sliced mushrooms, and smothered in our house made gravy. Served with a tossed salad and breadstick.
Bret's Special
A mix of fresh grilled steak, chicken breast, and grilled shrimp. Served with our rice pilaf, fresh green beans, tossed salad, and breadstick.
Chicken Naturelle
Two tender grilled chicken fillets, lightly seasoned. Served with fresh green beans, BBQ sauce for dipping, tossed salad, and breadstick.
CAFE KABOBS
Lamb Kabob
Lamb grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.
Beef Kabob
Beef grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.
Lamb & Beef Kabob
Lamb and beef grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.
Chicken Kabob
Grilled chicken grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.
Shrimp Kabob
Shrimp grilled to perfection on a skewer. Served with a tossed salad, rice pilaf, and a pita.
CAFE MIXES
Steak Mixer
A mix of steak, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!
Chicken Mixer
A mix of grilled chicken, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!
Nugget Mixer
A mix of fried chicken tenders, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!
Steak & Chicken Mixer
A mix of steak and grilled chicken, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!
Steak & Nugget Mixer
A mix of steak and fried chicken tenders, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!
Gyro Mixer
A mix of sliced gyro meat, golden fries, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing. Sure to be a favorite!
PASTA
DESSERTS
New York Colossal Cheesecake
Chocolate Eruption Cake
Colossal Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
Colossal Chocolate Mousse Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Salted Carmel Brownie w/Pretzel Crust
Limoncello Cake
Summerberry Stack Cake
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Bananas Foster Pie
Oreo Cake
Pumpkin Roll
Italian Lemon Creme Cake
Snickers Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Italian Strawberry Creme Cake
Carrot Cake
EXTRAS - VEGGIES
Side of Lettuce
Side of Egg
Side of Fried Egg
Side of Onion
Side of Olive
Side of Tomato
Side of Peppercini
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Grilled Mushrooms
Side of Grilled Onions
Side of Red Peppers
Side of Roasted Red Peppers
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Green Beans
Side of Avocado
Side of Celery
Side of Pickles
EXTRAS - MEAT
Side of Steak
Side of Chicken
Side of Chicken Nuggets
Side of Shrimp
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of Fish
Side of Bacon
Side of Meatballs
Side of Beef (Kabob)
Side of Lamb
Side of Burger Meat
Side of Roast Beef
Side of Turkey
Side of Corned Beef
EXTRAS - BREAD AND PASTA
EXTRAS - CHEESE
Side of Cubed Cheese
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Cubed and Shredded Cheese
Side of Shredded Cheddar
Side of Shredded Mix
Side of Feta
Side of Shaved Parmesan
Side of Parmesan Cheese
Side of American Cheese
Side of Provolone Cheese
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Pepper Jack Cheese
Side of Swiss Cheese
Side of Nacho Cheese
Side of Beer Cheese
EXTRAS - SAUCES AND DRESSINGS
Side of BBQ
Side of Honey BBQ
Side of Carolina Tangy BBQ
Side of Hot
Side of Honey Garlic Stinger
Side of Sweet Teriyaki
Side of Candy Pepper
Side of Butter Garlic
Side of Garlic Parmesan
Side of Buffalo Bleu
Side of Pineapple Habanero
Side of Seasoned
Side of Cajun
Side of Deli BBQ
Side of Ranch
Side of Sweet & Sour
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Italian
Side of French
Side of Balsamic
Side of Oil and Vinegar
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Caesar
Side of Dill
Side of Mayo
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mustard
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Turkey Gravy
Side of Yum Yum Sauce
Side of Horsey
Side of Cocktail
Side of Pina Colada
Side of Tartar
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Vodka Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2211 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001
Photos coming soon!