Pix & Pins Pix & Pins

3019 North State Street

Jackson, MS 39216

Highball Appetizers

Duck Spring Rolls

$11.00

Deep Fried Duck Spring Rolls w/ Thai Chili Mustard and Hoison Sauce

Whole Quesadilla

$9.00

cheddar, jack cheese and green onions

Cheese Curds

$10.00

w/ gravy and Ranch dressing

Queso and Chips

$10.00

house-made tortilla chips and fried jalapenos w/ queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions

Cheese Fries

$8.00

w/ Queso and fried jalapenos

Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

Gulf shrimp & cream cheese with Mojo Sauce

Wings

$12.00

eight fried chicken wings tossed w/ choice of Buffalo, Roasted Garlic Parmesan or Thai Chili; bleu cheese or ranch

Deep South Fritto Misto

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, calamari, banana peppers and okra; lightly battered and flash fried

Half Quesadilla

$5.00

cheddar, jack cheese and green chilies

Highball Salads

Small Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons w/ choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons w/ choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, cheddar, jack cheese and green onion w/ choice of dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.00

blackened salmon, mixed greens, pecans, bleu cheese and grapes w/ strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Shrimp Pasta Salad

$16.00

Gulf shrimp, mixed pasta, carrots and bell peppers w/ creamy peanut dressing

Highball Bowls

Skirt Steak Bowl

$18.00

skirt steak, caramelized onion, mushroom. chipotle aioli, white rice

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, pork belly, fried rice, sriracha crema, pineapple, wonton

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Ancho chicken, avocado, tomato, cauliflower rice, cheese, cilantro crema

Fried Catfish Bowl

$16.00

Delta Catfish, Gulf shrimp, andouille, mushroom, white rice, creole cream sauce

Highball Burgers & Sandos

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles and remoulade

Cheeseburger

$12.00

two beef patties, cheddar cheese, fried tobacco onions, lettuce and tomato

Blackened Chicken Sando

$13.00

blackened chicken breast, fried tobacco onions, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack

Highball Burger

$14.00

two beef patties, mornay, 1000 island, quick pickled cucumbers, lettuce and tomato

Meatloaf Sando

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato Glaze, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions, Pickles on Texas Toast served with Fries

Up in Smoke Burger

$14.00

two beef patties, smoked gouda, bacon and chipotle mayo

Highball Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved ribeye, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and creamy pepper jack

Highball Entree

Tacos

$17.00

three tacos w/ a choice of steak, Ancho chicken and fried Gulf shrimp; w/ lettuce and pico de gallo

Zydeco Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast w/ andouille, mushrooms and creole cream sauce

Salmon and Brussels

$24.00

grilled salmon w/ sauteed bacon and brussels

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

a dozen jumbo Gulf shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Mardi Gras Pasta

$18.00

shrimp, bell pepper, onion, tomato and creole cream sauce

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

six chicken tenders grilled or fried served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

chicken, corn, mushrooms and creamy pesto

Doritos Chili Pie

$10.00

Highball Dessert

House-made fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

white chocolate bread pudding w/ white chocolate sauce and raspberry coulis

Death by Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

House-made fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

house-made lady fingers, fresh whipped cream, & macerated strawberries

Highball Sides

Fries

$4.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Catfish

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

N/A Bev

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Barqs

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Concession Snacks

Butterfingers Minis

$5.00

Hot Tamales

$5.00

Junior Mints

$5.00

M&Ms

$5.00

M&Ms Peanut

$5.00

Whopper's

$5.00
Popcorn

Popcorn

$10.00

Raisinets

$4.00

Sour Patch Kids

$5.00

Swedish Fish

$5.00

Jolly Rancher Sour Gummies

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Dasani Bottled

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mellow Yellow

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Barqs Root Beer

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Paradise Park Lager

$6.00

Michelob Draft

$6.00

Miller Draft

$5.00

Parish Ghost in the Machine Draft

$9.00

Parish Sips Pinot Noir Black Currant Draft

$9.00

Fertile Ground Fiestbeer

$7.00

Fertile Ground Pale Ale

$7.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Suzy B Can

$6.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Yazoo Gerst Amber

$6.00

So Pro Devils Harvest

$6.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$8.00

Holy Roller

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Old Rasputin Stout

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Cathead Seltzer Limeade

$6.00

Cathead Seltzer Lemon

$6.00

Cathead Seltzer Mandarine

$6.00

Cathead Seltzer Cranberry

$6.00

Ace High Cider

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco 6 oz

$9.00

J vineyard sparkling cuvee 6 oz

$10.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz

$9.00

J Pinot Gris 6 oz

$10.00

Guntrum Riesling 6 oz

$8.00

Josh Chardonnay 6 oz

$9.00

Rainstorm Pinot Noir 6 oz

$9.00

MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir 6 oz

$14.00

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec 6 oz

$9.00

William Hill Merlot 6 oz

$8.00

Pedroncelli Friends Red Blend 6 oz

$8.00

Boom Boom Syrah 6 oz

$9.00

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$8.00

Keenan Cab Sauv HALF BOTTLE (12.5 oz)

$60.00

Jean-Marc Brocard Chard HALF BOTTLE (12.5 oz)

$32.00

Above Par

$10.00

Floral & Refreshing Gimlet Cocktail with Gin, Fresh Lime Juice & Elderflower Liqueur

Gutter Punk

$10.00

Tart & Smokey Margarita Style Cocktail with Tequila, Mezcal, Fresh Lemon & House-made Grenadine

The Dude

$11.00

Indulgent & Creamy, Highball's White Russian made with Vodka, Coffee Infused Creme De Cacao, Cold Brew & Hand Whipped Cream

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Jackson Water

$12.00

Refreshing & Complex, This take on a Long Island has Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Amaro Meletti, Lemon, Lime & Sprite.

Gin Highball

$8.00

Vodka Highball

$8.00

Whisk(e)y Highball

$8.00

Rum Highball

$8.00

Tequila Highball

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Cherry Cola

$11.00

Peach Keen

$10.00

Wise Choice

$11.00

Seasonal G & T

$10.00

Food Menu - Starters and Snacks

Capri Movie Nachos

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried in House Seasoned Flour and served with Gravy & Ranch

Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

Fresh Shrimp, Cream Cheese and Creole Seasonings wrapped Gyoza and Flashed Fried served with Mojo Sauce

Duck Spring Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

served with Thai Chili Mustard and Hoison Sauce

Cheese Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Queso and Fried Jalapenos

Deep South Fritto Misto

$12.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, calamari, banana peppers and okra lightly battered and flash fried. Sorry this dish can't be modified.

Food Menu - Entrees

Ancho Chicken Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

ancho chicken, tomato, cauliflower rice, feta cheese, cilantro crema

Ancho Chicken Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Ancho Chicken, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Crema

Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00

Two Ground Beef Patties, Cheddar, Pickles, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato served with Fries

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar, Jack Cheese and Green Onions

Chicken Tenders & Fries - 3 piece

$8.00

Served with BBQ, Honey Mustard and Ketchup

Chicken Tenders & Fries - 6 piece

$15.00

Served with BBQ, Honey Mustard and Ketchup

Mardi Gras Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onion, and Tomatoes tossed in a Creole Cream Sauce with Fettuccine

Meatloaf Sando

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato Glaze, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions, Pickles on Texas Toast served with Fries

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Fried Rice, Sriracha Crema, Pineapple, Wontons, Pork Belly

Steak Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

skirt steak, caramelized onion, sauteed mushroom, chipotle aioli, white rice

Thai Shrimp Pasta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, mixed pasta, carrots, bell peppers with creamy peanut dressing

Doritos Chili Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Bowl O Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Food Menu - Desserts

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Death By Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

House-made Chocolate Brownie, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream and Cherry

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
3019 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216

