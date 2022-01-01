A map showing the location of OMG OKC View gallery

OMG OKC

review star

No reviews yet

11 ne 6th st

oklahoma city, OK 73104

Order Again

Entrees

Rice Bowl

$14.00

Bed of spring mix, vinaigrette, rice, protein, spicy mayo, and a dumpling

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Fries, cheese, spicy mayo, choice of protein, onions, and cilantro

Korean/American Tacos

$12.00

Corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese, spicy mayo, choice of protein, red cabbage, onions, and cilantro

Fried Dumplings

$8.00

7 (Qty) All in one: Pork, Beef and Veggies

Lunch Box

$14.00

Choice of Protein, rice, dumplings, fruit, and a salad

Nutella Crepes with Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Homemade crepe, nutella, banana, strawberry. Side of sweet potato fries

Fruit Crepes with Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Homemade crepe, yogurt, strawberry, and pineapple. Side of sweet potato fries

Korean/American Quesadilla W/ Fries

$12.00

10" flour tortilla, cheese, choice of protein, kimchi, and spicy mayo. Side of french fries

Brussel Sprout Salad and Fries

$12.00

Fried brussel sprouts drizzled in a homemade sauce, mozzarella, toasted walnuts. Side of fries

Brunch Ticket

$10.00

Gogi Burger

$12.00

Extras

Egg

$1.00

Kimchi

$1.00

Sweet Potato Froes

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Extra Gogi

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Gogi

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Drink

Soda

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 ne 6th st, oklahoma city, OK 73104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

