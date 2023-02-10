Main picView gallery

Da Remo 40 Costa Di Lago STE 120

review star

No reviews yet

40 Costa Di Lago STE 120

Henderson, NV 89011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Cocktail

Anatolia Remo Cafe

$13.98

Remo Martini

$13.98

Hot Remo Boozy Coffee

$13.98

Da Remo Iced Irish Coffee

$13.98

Da Remo Punch

$13.98

Da Remo Bellini

$13.98

Da Remo Michelada

$13.98

Da Remo Mimosa

$13.98

Da Remo Margarita

$14.98

Da Remo Mojito

$14.98

Da Remo Paloma

$14.98

Ananas Punch

$14.98

Da Remo Sangria

$15.98

Da Remo Spritz

$14.98

Vaniglia Bellini

$14.98

Add Shot

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

Soda Can

$3.98

Orange Juice

$4.98

Apple Juice

$4.98

Chai Latte

$5.98+

Tea Freddo

$4.98+

Americano Freddo

$5.98+

Mocha Latte

$5.98+

Unsweetened Tea

$4.98+

Tea Freddo Alla Pesca

$5.25+

Tea Freddo al Limone

$5.25+

Mocha Freddo

$5.98+

Panna

$3.98

S. Pellegrino

$3.98

Cranberry Juice

$4.98

Pineapple Juice

$4.98

To Go

Iced Coffee

$6.98

Large

$1.50

Frappuccino

$6.98

Panini

The Caprese

$17.00

The Tacchino

$17.00

Da Remo

$17.00

The Formaggio

$15.00

The Ham

$14.00

The Chicken

$14.00

To Go

Croissant Sandwich

Tacchino BLT

$16.00

Da Remo Sandwich

$15.00

Da Remo Speciale Croissant

$16.00

To Go

Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$13.00

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$13.00

Peanut Butter Crepe

$13.00

Fruit Jam Crepe

$13.00

Vegetariana Crepe

$16.00

Salmolicious Crepe

$18.00

Italiana Crepe

$18.00

Cream Cheese Crepe

$13.00

To Go

French Toast

Classico French Toast

$10.00

Strawberry French Toast

$11.50

Seasonal Berries French Toast

$13.00

French Toast Platter

$18.00

Pancakes

Classico Pancakes

$10.00

Fresh Seasonal Berries Pancakes

$13.00

Innarmorato Pancakes Breakfast Platter

$18.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.50

Bakery

Apple Tartlet

$6.50

Barba

$6.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$9.98

Cassatina

$6.50

Chocolate Cornetto

$4.98

Chocolate Carmel Crunch

$6.50

Chocolate Due Mousse

$6.50

Chocolate PB Slice

$9.98

Crema Cornetto

$3.98

Delizia al Limone

$6.50

Filo Pere

$6.50

Girotondo Alle Mandorle

$8.00

Mignon

$6.50

Mini Bomboloni

$3.98

Mini Ciambella

$5.00

Mini Key Lime Chz Cake

$4.25

Mini NY Chz Cake

$4.25

Plain Cornetto

$3.98

Poker Di Frolle

$5.00

Profiteroles Cup

$5.00

Ricotta & Caffe

$6.50

Tortina Della Nonna

$6.50

Rubino cheesecake

$4.25

Danish

$4.98

Assorted Italian Cookies

$3.98

Almond Croissant

$4.98

Plain Bagel

$2.98

Cinnamon Roll

$3.98

Old Fashion Cinn-Bun

$3.98

Pecan Bun

$3.98

Elephant Ears

$3.98

Éclairs

$3.98

Eclair Paris Brest

$4.98

Cinnamon Sticks

$3.98

Cannoli

$4.98

Avocado Toast

Caprese Speciale Avo-Toast

$16.00

Salmone Affumicato Avo-Toast

$18.00

Tonnolicious Avo-Toast

$16.00

Tradizionale Avo-Toast

$15.00

Omelets

B.Y.O. Omelet

$18.00

Scrambled Eggs Platter

$18.00

Salads

Firenze Salad

$15.00

Napoli Salad

$13.00

Roma Salad

$15.00

Venezia Salad

$13.00

Belgian Waffle

Avventuroso Waffle Breakfast Platter

$18.00

Waffles

$10.00

Toppings

Smoothies

Peach Smoothie

$7.98

Mango Smoothie

$7.98

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.98

Wild Berry

$7.98

Straw & Banana

$7.98

Hot Drinks

Da Remo Roast

$3.15

Espresso Single

$3.98

Espresso Double

$4.98

Cappuccino

$4.98

Americano

$3.98

Caffe Latte

$4.58

Latte Macchiato

$6.65

Caramella Macchiato

$6.65

Cioccolata Calda

$6.98

Organic Tea

$4.98

Tea Con Latte

$5.98

Hot Chai Latte

$6.65

Canella macchiato

$6.65

Mocaccino

$6.65

White mocaccino

$6.65

Large

$1.50

Decaf Americano

$3.98

Bread

White

Wheat

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Protein

Chicken

$5.00

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Tuna

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Prosciutto

$3.50

Ham

$2.50

Steak

$5.00

Eggs

Scrambled

Over easy

Over medium

Over hard

Poached

Egg white

Egg beaters

Sunny side up

Fruit

Stawberries

Mixed berries

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$0.75

Veggies

Avocado

Peppers

Tomato

Jalapenos

Spinach

Mushrooms

Onions

Potatoes

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Costa Di Lago STE 120, Henderson, NV 89011

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Street Burger -
orange starNo Reviews
37 S. Water Street Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Johnny Mac's
orange star3.4 • 1,142
842 S Boulder Hwy Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Mojave Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
107 S. Water St. Suite 100 Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Biscuits and Bourbon
orange starNo Reviews
109 S Water Street Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Water Street Pizzeria - 139 S Water St
orange starNo Reviews
139 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henderson

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
orange star4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston