  • Home
  • /
  • Sedona
  • /
  • NEW - Thai Spices - Sedona - 2611 W State Rte 89A
Restaurant header imageView gallery

NEW - Thai Spices - Sedona 2611 W State Rte 89A

review star

No reviews yet

2611 W State Rte 89A

Sedona, AZ 86336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Satay on the Grill

$15.00

Marinated meat grilled and served with fresh baby greens. Served with our homemade peanut curry sauce

Fresh Roll Wrap

$10.00

Organic mixed greens and fresh herbs wrapped in rice paper. Served with plum sauce and roasted peanut

Thai Egg Rolls

$10.00

Thinly wrapped over mushrooms, fresh vegetables, and silver noodles. Served with sweet and sour tamarind sauce

Thai Tasty Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp tossed on the wok with fresh minced garlic, sweet onion, and carrots. Served with organic baby mixed greens

Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

Served with organic mixed baby greens

Soups

Small Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)

$5.00

Exotic Thai spices blended with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, in a clear broth topped with Thai basil and fresh lemon juice

Small Tom Kah (Coconut Soup)

$5.00

Carefully chosen Thai spices in a coconut milk broth with galanga (kah) root, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Garnished with cilantro

Small Ginger Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Fresh ginger with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth

Small Wonton Soup

$7.00

Ground chicken white meat wrapped in a wonton skin, carrots, and onions, in a clear ginger broth

Small Miso Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Macrobiotically cooked vegetables and tofu served in our gluten free miso broth. A truly nutritious and delicious experience

Large Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)

$10.00

Exotic Thai spices blended with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, onions, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, in a clear broth topped with Thai basil and fresh lemon juice

Large Tom Kah (Coconut Soup)

$10.00

Carefully chosen Thai spices in a coconut milk broth with galanga (kah) root, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Garnished with cilantro

Large Ginger Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Fresh ginger with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth

Large Miso Vegetable Soup

$14.00

Macrobiotically cooked vegetables and tofu served in our gluten free miso broth. A truly nutritious and delicious experience

Salads

Beef Salad

$17.00

Delicious thinly sliced Thai-barbequed beef with baby mixed greens served in a spicy traditional Thai sauce. An original recipe from Northeast Thailand

Larb Gai

$15.00

A traditional Thai dish, prepared from ground white chicken meat, mixed with fresh lemon juice, homegrown mint leaves, green onions, and a secret Thai ingredient!

Tofu Yum

$15.00

Water cooked tofu seasoned with Thai herbs and spices. Served on a bed of fresh garden greens

Heavenly Roasted Cashew & Organic Greens

$15.00

A hearty salad of fresh organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onion. With your choice of either of our homemade honey apple vinaigrette or peanut curry sauce

Sprouts & Garden Greens Salad

$12.00

An assortment of fresh greens accompanied by sprouts. Served with your choice of either of our homemade honey apple vinaigrette or peanut curry sauce

Thai Spices Salad

$12.00

Fresh garden greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots. Served with peanut curry sauce dressing. Protein can be added upon request

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice noodles pan-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, vegetables, in an extravagantly tasty sauce, garnished with freshly roasted and ground peanuts

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Spicy rice noodles pan-fried in Thai green chili paste with eggs and vegetables

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Traditional pan-fried rice with eggs and vegetables

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice with eggs and vegetables pan-fried in Thai red curry paste

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Sautéed silver noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, bean sprouts and vegetables

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Pan-fried rice noodles in a miso garlic sauce with broccoli and eggs

Entrées

Broccoli on the Wok

$16.00

Broccoli sautéed in garlic sauce

Thai Style Sweet & Sour

$16.00

Sautéed pineapple, cucumber, tomato, onions, and carrots in Pearl's special sweet and sour sauce

Ginger & Onions

$16.00

Sautéed with broccoli and shiitake mushrooms, a healthy and balanced herbal dish with excellent flavor

Basil, Garlic & Chili

$16.00

Stir-fried onions, garlic, and vegetables in a flavorfully spicy sauce

Spicy Garlic

$16.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables and garlic in Pearl's special sauce

Red Curry

$16.00

A delicious combination of Thai herbs and spices with vegetables served in a rich red curry coconut milk sauce

Green Curry

$16.00

A delectable coconut green curry sauce with vegetables. A truly unique and enjoyable experience

Pineapple Curry

$18.00

A fantastic blend of pineapple, onions, carrots, broccoli, and red bell peppers, all served in a delicious coconut red curry sauce

Panang Curry

$17.00

A deliciously thick red curry dish with onions, carrots, and broccoli that is a unique and mouthwatering combination

Phra Ram

$16.00

A handpicked assortment of colorful cooked vegetables served with peanut sauce

Pad Prig King

$16.00

Mixed vegetables, pan-fried in an aromatic and unforgettable Thai red curry sauce

Cashew Nuts & Vegetables

$16.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables served in our delectable garlic sauce and topped with roasted cashew nuts

Pad Roum Mit

$16.00

A variety of vegetables stir-fried in our mouthwatering miso ginger sauce

Ginger Piña Colada

$17.00

An extraordinary tropical blend of pineapple, onion, tomato, and carrots all together in a delicious coconut milk broth that is garnished with roasted cashew nuts

Pearl's Delicacies

Shiitake & Sea Vegetables

$20.00

Thai Duck Curry

$23.00

Fish Curry Fillet

$23.00

Prepared with krachai (Chinese ginger) and Thai herbs

Three Herb Vitality

$16.00

Massaman Curry

$18.00

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Phuket Shrimp

$22.00

Asparagus Shrimp

$22.00

Ginger Salmon

$23.00

Chu Chee Salmon

$23.00

Savory Ocean Special

$23.00

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Squash

$3.00

Potato

$3.00

Beef

$5.00

Tofu

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$9.00

Basil

$3.00

Duck

$9.00

Cilantro

$3.00

Chicken

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Tempeh

$5.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

Jones Soda

$4.00

Cup Hot Tea

$3.00

Pot Hot Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Fruit Juice

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Coke, Bottlle

$4.00

Beer

Oak Creek Amber Ale

$7.00

Oak Creek Nut Brown

$7.00

Oak Creek Hefeweizen

$7.00

Oak Creek IPA

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Tsingtao

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Wine List

House Chardonay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

Organic Wine

$9.00

Seven Falls Chardonay

$9.00

Plum Wine

$9.00

Specialty Cocktail Drinks

Thai Spices Mojito

$12.00

Thai Spices Pina Colada

$13.00

Thai Spices Margarita

$13.00

Thai Spices Mai Thai

$13.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2611 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Dahl and Diluca
orange starNo Reviews
2321 AZ-89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa
orange starNo Reviews
2245 W Hwy 89A Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
1950 W State Route 89 A - Sedona
orange starNo Reviews
1950 w. state route 89A sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Redwall Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Shelby Dr. Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
orange starNo Reviews
1630 west hwy 89 A sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sedona

Cucina Rustica
orange star4.4 • 7,482
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 010 Sedona
orange star4.5 • 3,340
101 N. Highway 89A Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Sedona Pizza Company
orange star4.1 • 2,351
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11 Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Sedona Memories Bakery Cafe
orange star4.7 • 600
321 Jordan Rd Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Butterfly Burger
orange star4.3 • 587
6657 State Route 179 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sedona
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
No reviews yet
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston