Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen Tucson

review star

No reviews yet

8401 North Scenic Drive

Tucson, AZ 85743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Handhelds

Lake Burger

Lake Burger

$17.00

1/3 lb angus beef patty, 2 slices melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and ketchup on a mayo toasted bun.

Anchor Burger

Anchor Burger

$21.00

2 -1/3 lb angus beef patties, 4 slices melted American cheese, 2 slices of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and ketchup on a mayo toasted bun! No swimming for 30 min after eating, you may cramp!!

Sunshine Breakfast Burger

Sunshine Breakfast Burger

$19.00

1/3 lb angus beef patty, 2 slices melted American cheese, 2 slices of thick cut bacon, hashbrowns, fresh egg and ketchup on a mayo toasted bun.

Galley Turkey Sandwich

Galley Turkey Sandwich

$19.00

¼ lb sliced turkey piled high on toasted wheat bread with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mayo.

Boat Tacos (3)

Boat Tacos (3)

$12.00

South of the border flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat/fish, fresh tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Served with a lime and our one of a kind freshly made salsa. The taste will bring you back to Mexico!

1st Mate's Cheese Quesadilla

1st Mate's Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Made with Authentic Asadero Mexican cheese in our 14 inch flour tortilla, served with our Fresh Made Salsa!

Captains Fish & Chips

Captains Fish & Chips

$19.00

3 golden beer battered fish filets served with fries and tartar sauce.

Kids

Floatie Kids Burger

Floatie Kids Burger

$10.00

Kid patty and ketchup on a toasted bun. Served with french fries.

Floatie Kid's Cheeseburger

Floatie Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid patty, american cheese and ketchup on a toasted bun. Served with french fries.

Lillypad Kids Quesadilla

Lillypad Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

3 mini south of the border flour tortillas grilled with authentic asadero mexican cheese. Served with french fries.

Breakfast

Wake & Surf Breakfast Sandwich

Wake & Surf Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Egg, canadian bacon, american cheese on a hamburger bun. Served with a side of our one of a kind freshly made salsa

Torpedo Breakfast Burrito

Torpedo Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

South of the border flour tortilla filled with chorizo, egg, hashbrowns and cheese. Served with a side of our one of a kind freshly made salsa

Sunshine Breakfast Burger

Sunshine Breakfast Burger

$19.00

1/3 lb angus beef patty, 2 slices melted American cheese, 2 slices of thick cut bacon, hashbrowns, fresh egg and ketchup on a mayo toasted bun. (Served with French Fries)

Sides / Sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Sauce

Sauce

$0.75

2 oz

The Crew's Chips and Salsa

The Crew's Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fresh corn chips made on board! Served with our one of a kind freshly made salsa!

Drinks

Mountain Dew "Tropical Mexican" Freeze

Mountain Dew "Tropical Mexican" Freeze

$5.00

24 oz slushie (non-alcholic) Mountain dew and gatorade ice.

Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

24 oz slushie (non-alcholic)

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Monster

Monster

$4.00

24 oz

Monster Hydro

Monster Hydro

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Arizona's Best Food Boat Serving the Freshest Burgers and Tacos on Land & Sea!

Location

8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson, AZ 85743

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Twin Peaks Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD Marana, AZ 85743
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone #10 - Ina Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3780 W Ina Rd, Suite #188 Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Pita & Poke - River Road
orange starNo Reviews
3820 w River Road Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Sushi Garden - Foothills Mall
orange star4.1 • 97
7401 N La Cholla Blvd Tucson, AZ 85741
View restaurantnext
Bing's Boba Tea - Orange Grove
orange starNo Reviews
2040 W Orange Grove, #104 Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Oro Valley
orange starNo Reviews
7705 N Oracle Rd, Suite 133 Oro Valley, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston