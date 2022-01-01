Main picView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

Tin Pig Tavern 1201 2nd St

review star

No reviews yet

1201 2nd Street

Perry, IA 50220

Crab Rangoon Flatbread
Boneless Wings
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Garlic Bread Stix

$6.00

Graziano Dip

$10.00

Pork Nachos

$11.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Texas Fries

$9.00+

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Burgers

Farm Boy

$11.00

Farm Boy w/Cheese

$11.00

Mushroom and Mozzarella Burger

$12.50

BBQ-Ranch Burger

$13.00

El Diablo Burger

$13.00

Smothered Queso Burger

$13.00

Piggy Burger

$14.00

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Wrangler Wrap

$12.00

Flatbreads

Graziano Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$13.00

Spin Art Flatbread

$13.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cowboy Cobb

$13.00

Chicken Strip Salad

$13.00

BBQ Sammys

Pulled Pork Sammy

$10.50

Smoked Turkey Sammy

$11.00

Southern Style Pork Sammy

$11.50

Three Little Pigs Sammy

$12.00

Comfort Food

Pulled Pork Mountain

$12.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Hot Turkey

$12.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Catfish BLT

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Honey Ham

$13.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.00

Gamble Grinder

$13.00

Grilled cheese

$11.00

Griller

$13.00

Hillbilly Cuban

$13.00

Tenderloin

$13.00

Turkey Parmesan

$13.00

Catfish plank

$12.00

Pasta

Cavatelli

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Steaks

Ribeye

$29.00

New York Strip

$29.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cottage cheese

$3.00

Creamy coleslaw

$3.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac n cheese

$3.00

Mac n cheese - BOAT

$5.00

Seasoned French fries

$3.00

Smashed potatoes - turkey gravy

$3.00

Smashed potatoes - white gravy

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Side honey mustard

$0.60

Side ranch

$0.60

Side bun

$1.00

Side bbq

$0.60

Side Queso

$1.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Cup o pickles

$1.00

Soup- cup

$5.00

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Kids Meals

Kid Boat mac n cheese

$6.00

Kid Chicken Strips w/ff

$6.00

Kid Grilled cheese w/ff

$6.00

Kid Mini Corn Dog w/ff

$6.00

Kid Pork slider w/ff

$6.00

Special

Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Flatfread

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken wings (6)

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken wings (10)

$12.00Out of stock

Prime Rib French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Loin

$12.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$22.00Out of stock

Frisco Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat Local!

Location

1201 2nd Street, Perry, IA 50220

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

