Welcome to New Town Food and Spirits located on the West Side of Lancaster along the Columbia Ave. corridor. We offer amazing house smoked meats along with a wide variety of menu favorites with our New Town twist. Our menu has something for everyone from unique salads to delicious entrees. Join us for lunch, happy hour, and dinner in our large dining area or on our always fun outside porch. Weather your enjoying some of our menu items, grabbing a craft beer, or sipping on some of our refreshing cocktails, we welcome you to New Town Food and Spirits.