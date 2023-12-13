Restaurant info

The New Tripoli Hotel offers a menu that serves from our plump, delicious wings in a variety of flavors (Garlic Parm being a favorite) to a Black Diamond Steak! We offer weekend features which are always different from what our daily menu contains. Our French onion, Chili, and Soups as well as many of our sauces are homemade. We always have a seasonal beer on draft as well as IPA's. There is a variety of bottled beer as well as spirits. The atmosphere is very warm with our goal to make everyone feel welcome.