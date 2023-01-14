Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vangy's Bahamian Kitchen

6009 Memorial Drive

Suite #15

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$8.32

Absolut

$10.40

Belvedere

$15.60

Ciroc

$15.60

Firefly

Grey Goose

$15.60

Ketel One

$12.48

Stolichnaya

$10.40

Titos

$12.48

Well Gin

$8.32

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

$14.56

Gordons

$10.40

Hendricks

$15.60

Tanqueray

$14.56

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.40

Captain Morgan

$14.56

Meyers

$12.48

Meyers Silver

Appleton Estate

$14.56

Eldarado 15

$15.60

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.40

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

$14.56

1800 Silver

$12.48

1800 Repasado

$18.72

Don Julio Blanco

$18.72

Don Julio Respado

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.40

Casamigos Blanco

$16.22

Casamigos Repasado

$26.00

Claze Azul

$36.40

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Chambord

$12.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$30.00

Hennessy XO

$40.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$22.00

Couvoisier

$12.00

St. Germain

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

$12.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Sky Juice

$12.00

Tropical Passion

$14.00

Red Snapper

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$14.00

Tokyo Tea

$14.00

Bob Marley

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

BEER

Budlight

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Modello

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

WINE

House Red

$8.00+

Yellow Tail Merlot

$10.00+

Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Josh Cellars Merlot California

$14.00+

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon California

$16.00+

19 Crimes Red Blend Australia

$10.00+

House White

$8.00+

Kendal Jackson Riesling

$12.00+

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$14.00+

Meiomi Chardonnay California

$16.00+

Ruffino Moscato

$15.00+

19 Crimes Sauvignon Blanc Australia

$10.00+

House Rose

$9.00+

Meiomi Rose California

$16.00+

Champagne

$7.00+

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Appetizer

Government Ground Conch Fritter (half dozen)

$10.00

Conch pieces folded in a fresh herb batter

Government Ground Conch Fritter (1 dozen)

$15.00

Conch pieces folded in a fresh herb batter

Jam up Fish Taco

$4.00

Soft shell flour taco, salmon bites, slaw

Jam up Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Soft shell flour taco, salmon bites, slaw

Jam up Conch Taco

$7.00

Soft shell flour taco, conch bites, slaw

Jam up Lobster Taco

$10.00

Soft shell flour taco, lobster bites, slaw

Jitney Style Fried Wings

$12.00

Fried wings tossed in a sauce of choice

Out ta da Tracks Spicy Wings

$15.00

Fried wings tossed and topped with spicy onions and bell peppers

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Lump crab meat caked served with roasted chipotle ailoli

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari served with marinara sauce or roasted jalapeno tartar sauce

Gray Cliff Coconut Shrimps

$15.00

Coconut Battered Shrimp

Burgers

Palm Tree Burger

$12.00

Angus beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese

Fox Hill Fish Burger

$14.00

Fish Fillet, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, calypso sauce

Pasta

Fetticcine Alfredo

$17.00

Alfredo sauce, fettuccine mushrooms, fresh herbs

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$27.50

Chicken, alfredo sauce,fettuccine mushrooms, fresh herbs

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$31.50

Jumbo Shrimps, alfredo sauce, fettuccine, mushrooms, fresh herbs

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

$35.50

Lobster, alfredo sauce, fettuccine, mujshrooms, fresh herbs

Crab n Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$36.00

Seafood Entree

Rosalee #5 aka Dirtys Cracked Conch Snack

$25.00

Beer battered fried conched served with french fries

Rosalee #5 aka Dirtys Cracked Conch Dinner

$34.00

Beer battered fried conch served with rice of the day, and 1 regualr side

Saxons in ya belly Superstar Snapper

$32.00

Wild caught snapper served with rice of the dayand one regular side

How da Seafood Platter WYBE go now? Snack

$55.00

Assortment of deep fried lobster, shrimp and conch served with french fries

How da Seafood Platter WYBE go now? Dinner

$65.00

Assortment of deep fried lobster, shrimp and conch served with rice of the day and 1 regular side

Finesse Me Fried Shrimps Snack

$17.00

8 Jumbo size fried shrimps served with french fries

Finesse Me Fried Shrimps Dinner

$23.00

8 Jumbo size fried shrimos served with rice of the day and 1 regular side

Salmon in White Wine Sauce

$36.00

8 oz Salmon, white whine sauce, a choice of garlic or sweet potato mash, carrotts, asparagus

Nesbitt's Crack Lobster Snack

$48.00

Deep fried 8oz Spiny Lobster served with french fries

Nesbitt's Crack Lobster Dinner

$58.00

Deep fried 8oz Spiny Lobster served with rice of the day and 1 regular side

Grilled Snapper

$32.00

Fresh wild caught snapper, plantains, fresh herbs, and citrus gravy, served with jasmine rice

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

8 oz salmon fillet , plantains, fresh herbs, and citrus gravy served with jasmine rice

Grilled Lobster

$58.00

8 oz Lobster tail, plantains, fresh herbs, and citrus gravy served with jasmine rice

Poultry/Meat Entree

Keith's Tru da Corner Chicken n da Bag

$14.00

Fried chicken, seasoned, fried, and dressed the Bahamian way a nd served with french fries

Steamed Chicken

$20.00

Dark meat chicken simmered in a tomato based sauce served with rice of the day and 1 regular side

Boxing Day Braised Oxtails

$28.00

Braised Oxtails served with rice of the day and steamed cabbage

Lady Ford Lamb Chops

$34.00

Lamb Chops marinated in fresh herbs and spices served with rice of the day and 1 regular side

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Ribeye Steak topped with garlic butter, served with garlic mash potatoes and asparagus.

Soup

Peas Soup and Dough

$25.00

Pigeon Peas, salt beef, smoked turkey, conch, sweet potato, plantains, cassava, corn, dough

Crab Soup

$30.00

Bahamian Crab salt beef, smoked turkey, conch, sweet potato, plantains, cassava, corn, dough

Salads

Da Exchange Infused Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, cilantro, green onions, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins,walnuts

Gladstone Road Farm Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, onions, cherry tomatoes and shredded carrots

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan cheese

Extra Sides

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Kidney Bean n Rice (Rice of the day)

$6.00

Peas n Rice

$6.00

Conch n Rice

$8.00

Crab n Rice

$10.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Glazed Carrots

$5.00

Macaroni n Cheese

$5.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$6.00

Steamed Cabbage

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Desserts

Guava Duff

$12.00

Guava pieces folded in a handmade dough served with guava rum sauce

Rum Cake

$8.00

Old fashioned pound cake topped with walnuts and soaked in white rum

Fresh Berry Compote and Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Miniature beef patties, hawiain rolle,cheddar cheese, pickels served with french fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken Strips served with french fries

Fried Chicken Drumsticks

$6.50

Fried Drumsticks served with french fires

Fish Fingers

$9.00

Battered fish fingers served with french fries.

Brunch Special

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00

Fried Salmon

$22.00

Fried Salmon, Cajun Cream Sauce, cheesy cream grits

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Sauteed Jumbo Shrimps, creamy wine sauce and cheesy cream grits

French Toast

$16.00

Grand Mariner french toast, freshberry compote, cinnamon butter

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

Ribeye Steak, herb butter, soft over-easy eggs, country roasted potato

Lamb Chops

$26.00

Lamb Chops, coubtry roasted potatoes, and eggs

Plain Omelette

$14.00

Plain omelette and hash browns

Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Cheese omelette an dhash browns

Mushroom and Spinach Omelette

$18.00

Mushroom and Spinach Omelette and hash browns

Country Style Omelette

$22.00

Country Style Omelette and Hash Browns

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Fried Chicken and waffles served with warm syrup

Chicken Tenders and Waffles

$18.00

Chicken Tenders, waffles and warm syrup

Seafood Mac n Cheese

$25.00

Salmon, shrimp and lobster foldes into a cheesy mac n cheese

Vegan Quinoa

$22.00

Qunoa, sundried tomatoes, spinach, and portabello mushrooms

Boiled Grouper

$46.00

Stew Grouper

$46.00

Stew Snapper

$28.00

Chicken Souse

$16.00

Sheep Tounge

$24.00

Stew Conch

$38.00

Brunch Dessert

Tropical Bread Pudding

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Vangy’s Bahamian Kitchen is a high-end Bahamian restaurant in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Location

6009 Memorial Drive, Suite #15, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Directions

