Copper Fox 477 S 3rd Street STE 190 Geneva Il 60134

No reviews yet

477 s 3rd street

Geneva, IL 60134

Lobster Roll
Angus Burger
Wedge

Starters/Appetiers/Sharables

Large Charcuterie & Cheese

$16.95

Selection of Cheese and meats with other goodies- call and ask for todays selection.

House Chips

$3.95

Hand-made potato chips, dusted in parmesean

Goat cheese Arancini

$13.95

Crispy risotto balls stuffed with herb-infused goat cheese. Served with tomato basil cream sauce.

swedish meatballs

$7.95

Scratch-made, Swedish meatballs tossed in traditional cream sauce. Served with lingonberry preserves.

Soups/Salads

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.00

toasted crostini, melted swiss cheese

southwest caesar

$14.95

Small bltc

$5.95

CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.

Copper Caprese

$12.95

FRESH BURRATA CHEESE, VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, BALSAMIC REDUCTION.

House Salad

$10.95

Wedge

$10.95

iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing

Small Wedge

$5.95

iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing

BLTC

$11.95

CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.

Poached Pear Salad

$13.95

POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.

Small Poached Pear Salad

$5.95

POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.

Chopped Salad

$17.95

hormone-free chicken breast, mixed greens, beefsteak tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, diced apples, bacon, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, mini tube pasta, spicy el niño dressing

Small Garden Salad

$3.95

Mixed Greens, Iceberg, Romaine lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Scottish Salmon, baby spinach, toasted almonds, feta cheese, strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.95

Italian Flatbread

$15.95

HandHelds

Copper Burger

$16.95

8OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF® PATTY , NUESKE'S APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, FRIED ONIONS, FRIED EGG, SMOKED CHEDDAR, BOURBON SAUCE, POTATO BUN.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.95

CREAMY LOBSTER SALAD MIXED WITH OLD BAY SEASONING, CELERY, GREEN ONION, ARUGULA, TOASTED NEW ENGLAND ROLL.

Gouda Budda Burger

$16.95

8oz Certified Angus Beef® Patty , Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, fried onions, fried egg, smoked cheddar, bourbon sauce, potato bun.

Dirty South

$13.95

Steak Sandwich

$19.95

grilled Certified Angus Beef Prime Cap steak, bleu cheese, pickled onion, heirloom tomato, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta

Ms Impossible burger

$15.95
Chipotle Turkey Berry

Chipotle Turkey Berry

$12.95

oven roasted turkey, chipotle peppers, swiss cheese, avocado, and lingonberry aioli, crispy fried onions. Choice of Side Salad or French Fries.

Chicken Mushroom Melt

$13.95

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Turkey Avocado Club

$14.95

The Swede

$11.95
Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$13.95

½ lb Certified Angus Beef® burger

kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Kids Mac n CHEESE

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta with meatballs

$13.95

Kids Burger

$8.95

Steaks

6oz Filet Mignon

6oz Filet Mignon

$41.95

CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter

Fish

Walnut Salmon

$26.95

Mahi Mahi

$26.95

Chicken and Pasta

Tuscan Kale Pasta

$22.95

Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

tiger shrimp, garlic, olive oil, bacon, panko crust, garlic cream sauce, fettuccini

Chops

Lamb Chop

$31.95

Sides

Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.95

Goat Cheese Polenta

$8.95Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$12.95

french fries, truffle oil, truffle shavings, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, garlic aioli

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Lobster Ragu

$17.95

Butternut squash hash

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Entree Sides

Garden Salad

Soup Du Jour

small caesar

Small BLTC

$5.95

Small Beet

$5.95

Small Wedge

$5.95

Baked French Onion Soup

$5.95

Small Pear Salad

$5.95

Small Copper Caprese

$5.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$13.95

Death by Chocolate

$12.95

Carrot Cake

$12.95

Tiramisu

$9.95Out of stock

Adult Ice cream

$5.95

Creme Brule

$9.95Out of stock

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$11.95Out of stock

Cupcake Flight

$9.95

Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

$13.95

Sunday Entrees

6oz Filet Mignon

6oz Filet Mignon

$41.95

CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter

Lamb Chop

$31.95

Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

tiger shrimp, garlic, olive oil, bacon, panko crust, garlic cream sauce, fettuccini

Walnut Salmon

$26.95

Tuscan Kale Pasta

$22.95

Sunday Desserts

Cupcake Flight

$9.95

Cheesecake

$8.00

Horseradish crusted salmon with grilled asparagus and a dijon tarragon sauce.

Death By Chocolate

$8.00

Cajun crusted chicken, fettuccini, bechamel sauce, Pecorino Romano

BURGER SPECIAL

The best deal in town- $6 Certified Angus Beef ® Patty served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of fries, soup or side salad.
Angus Burger Special

Angus Burger Special

$7.95

Turkey Burger

$8.95

ground turkey patty grilled and served with lettuce, red onion, pickle, and tomato

Impossible Burger

$8.95

Black and Blue Burger

$9.95

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:01 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:01 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Taste Geneva! Welcome to our delivery and take-out menu- Experience \Creative Dishes from Copper Fox. All in one place! Delivery is now available for orders within 5 Miles! We hope you enjoy!

Website

Location

477 s 3rd street, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

