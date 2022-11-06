Copper Fox 477 S 3rd Street STE 190 Geneva Il 60134
No reviews yet
477 s 3rd street
Geneva, IL 60134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters/Appetiers/Sharables
Large Charcuterie & Cheese
Selection of Cheese and meats with other goodies- call and ask for todays selection.
House Chips
Hand-made potato chips, dusted in parmesean
Goat cheese Arancini
Crispy risotto balls stuffed with herb-infused goat cheese. Served with tomato basil cream sauce.
swedish meatballs
Scratch-made, Swedish meatballs tossed in traditional cream sauce. Served with lingonberry preserves.
Soups/Salads
Baked French Onion Soup
toasted crostini, melted swiss cheese
southwest caesar
Small bltc
CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.
Copper Caprese
FRESH BURRATA CHEESE, VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, BALSAMIC REDUCTION.
House Salad
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing
Small Wedge
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing
BLTC
CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.
Poached Pear Salad
POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.
Small Poached Pear Salad
POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.
Chopped Salad
hormone-free chicken breast, mixed greens, beefsteak tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, diced apples, bacon, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, mini tube pasta, spicy el niño dressing
Small Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Iceberg, Romaine lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
Salmon Salad
Scottish Salmon, baby spinach, toasted almonds, feta cheese, strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette
HandHelds
Copper Burger
8OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF® PATTY , NUESKE'S APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, FRIED ONIONS, FRIED EGG, SMOKED CHEDDAR, BOURBON SAUCE, POTATO BUN.
Lobster Roll
CREAMY LOBSTER SALAD MIXED WITH OLD BAY SEASONING, CELERY, GREEN ONION, ARUGULA, TOASTED NEW ENGLAND ROLL.
Gouda Budda Burger
8oz Certified Angus Beef® Patty , Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, fried onions, fried egg, smoked cheddar, bourbon sauce, potato bun.
Dirty South
Steak Sandwich
grilled Certified Angus Beef Prime Cap steak, bleu cheese, pickled onion, heirloom tomato, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta
Ms Impossible burger
Chipotle Turkey Berry
oven roasted turkey, chipotle peppers, swiss cheese, avocado, and lingonberry aioli, crispy fried onions. Choice of Side Salad or French Fries.
Chicken Mushroom Melt
Chicken Pesto
Turkey Avocado Club
The Swede
Angus Burger
½ lb Certified Angus Beef® burger
kids Menu
Starters/Appetiers/Sharables
Large Charcuterie & Cheese
Selection of Cheese and meats with other goodies- call and ask for todays selection.
House Chips
Hand-made potato chips, dusted in parmesean
Goat cheese Arancini
Crispy risotto balls stuffed with herb-infused goat cheese. Served with tomato basil cream sauce.
swedish meatballs
Scratch-made, Swedish meatballs tossed in traditional cream sauce. Served with lingonberry preserves.
Soup/Salad
Baked French Onion Soup
toasted crostini, melted swiss cheese
Small Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Iceberg, Romaine lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
Copper Caprese
FRESH BURRATA CHEESE, VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, BALSAMIC REDUCTION.
Poached Pear Salad
POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.
Small Poached Pear Salad
POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing
Small Wedge
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing
Chopped Salad
hormone-free chicken breast, mixed greens, beefsteak tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, diced apples, bacon, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, mini tube pasta, spicy el niño dressing
BLTC
CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.
Small bltc
CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.
Small Caesar
crisp romaine lettuce, fresh croutons, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature caesar dressing
Large Caesar
crisp romaine lettuce, fresh croutons, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature caesar dressing
Handhelds
Lobster Roll
CREAMY LOBSTER SALAD MIXED WITH OLD BAY SEASONING, CELERY, GREEN ONION, ARUGULA, TOASTED NEW ENGLAND ROLL.
Steak Sandwich
grilled Certified Angus Beef Prime Cap steak, bleu cheese, pickled onion, heirloom tomato, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta
Copper Burger
8OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF® PATTY , NUESKE'S APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, FRIED ONIONS, FRIED EGG, SMOKED CHEDDAR, BOURBON SAUCE, POTATO BUN.
Angus Burger
½ lb Certified Angus Beef® burger
Impossible Burger
Steaks
Chicken and Pasta
Chops
Sides
Entree Sides
Sunday Apps
House Chips
Hand-made potato chips, dusted in parmesean
Chicken Wings 1/2
Chicken Wings Full
Goat cheese Arancini
Crispy risotto balls stuffed with herb-infused goat cheese. Served with tomato basil cream sauce.
swedish meatballs
Scratch-made, Swedish meatballs tossed in traditional cream sauce. Served with lingonberry preserves.
Large Charcuterie & Cheese
Selection of Cheese and meats with other goodies- call and ask for todays selection.
Soups/Salads (Copy)
Baked French Onion Soup
toasted crostini, melted swiss cheese
southwest caesar
Small bltc
CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.
Copper Caprese
FRESH BURRATA CHEESE, VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, BALSAMIC REDUCTION.
House Salad
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing
Small Wedge
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, cubed candied pork belly, bleu cheese dressing
BLTC
CRISP ROMAINE, BACON BITS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CESAR DRESSING, FRIED ONION STRAWS, GRATED PARMESAN.
Poached Pear Salad
POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.
Small Poached Pear Salad
POACHED PEAR, ROASTED RED BEETS, MIXED GREENS AND ARUGULA, CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, AND DRIED CRANBERRIES. FINISHED WITH A CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE.
Chopped Salad
hormone-free chicken breast, mixed greens, beefsteak tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, diced apples, bacon, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, mini tube pasta, spicy el niño dressing
Small Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Iceberg, Romaine lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
Salmon Salad
Scottish Salmon, baby spinach, toasted almonds, feta cheese, strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette
HandHelds
Copper Burger
8OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF® PATTY , NUESKE'S APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, FRIED ONIONS, FRIED EGG, SMOKED CHEDDAR, BOURBON SAUCE, POTATO BUN.
Lobster Roll
CREAMY LOBSTER SALAD MIXED WITH OLD BAY SEASONING, CELERY, GREEN ONION, ARUGULA, TOASTED NEW ENGLAND ROLL.
Gouda Budda Burger
8oz Certified Angus Beef® Patty , Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, fried onions, fried egg, smoked cheddar, bourbon sauce, potato bun.
Dirty South
Steak Sandwich
grilled Certified Angus Beef Prime Cap steak, bleu cheese, pickled onion, heirloom tomato, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta
Chipotle Turkey Berry
oven roasted turkey, chipotle peppers, swiss cheese, avocado, and lingonberry aioli, crispy fried onions. Choice of Side Salad or French Fries.
Chicken Mushroom Melt
Chicken Pesto
Turkey Avocado Club
The Swede
Angus Burger
½ lb Certified Angus Beef® burger
Sunday Entrees
Sunday Desserts
BURGER SPECIAL
Passed Apps
Passed Mushrooms
Passed FoxFire Egg Rolls (Copy)
Passed Bruschetta
Passed Shrimp Cocktail
Passed Mini Beef Wellington
Passed Wedge Salad Bites
Passed Crab Cakes
Passed Beef Brochette
Passed Bang Bang Chicken
Passed Crab Cakes
Passed Beef Wellington
Pints and Politics Special (Copy)
Banquet Bar (Copy)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:01 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:15 pm
Taste Geneva! Welcome to our delivery and take-out menu- Experience \Creative Dishes from Copper Fox. All in one place! Delivery is now available for orders within 5 Miles! We hope you enjoy!
477 s 3rd street, Geneva, IL 60134