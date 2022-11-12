Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Wave Burritos Louisville, KY

1,494 Reviews

$$

3311 Preston Highway

Louisville, KY 40213

Order Again

Popular Items

The Garbage
The Vacation
The Hooter

WEEKLY BURRITO

THE CHICKY-CHORI CORDON BLEU CHIMI!

$15.00

Grilled chicken, ham, chorizo, swiss, Oaxaca, shredded cheese, and refried beans stuffed into a tortilla and deep fried, then topped with salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro, and scallions!

WEEKLY SNACK

STREET CORN EMPANADAS!

$8.00

Two empanadas stuffed with grilled corn & peppers, cotija-three cheese blend, mayo, cilantro, & scallions! Served with a side of flamin' hot cheeto mayo!

WEEKLY COCKTAIL

PALOMA!

$8.00

Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, soda water, & simple syrup! Garnished with a lime wedge!

MEXICAN MULE!

$8.00

Tequila, ginger beer, lime juice, lime wedge garnish

Burritos

You can get one of our burritos without the flour tortilla and instead on a bed of our ranch chips, seasoned fries, chicharrones, or just as a bowl.
The Vacation

The Vacation

$13.00

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, queso, pickled red onions, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, green onions

The Basher

The Basher

$13.00

Adobo braised pork, black beans, rice, pickled red onions, monterey jack cheese, green onions

The Hooter

The Hooter

$14.00

Marinated flank steak with onions, tater tots, banana peppers, chipotle ranch, queso, monterey jack cheese, green onions

The Lemmy

The Lemmy

$14.00

Marinated flank steak with onions, seasoned fries, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, shredded cheese, radish & green onions

The Garbage

The Garbage

$13.00

Taco-spiced ground beef, refried beans, Fritos, queso, sour cream, rice, pickled jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, green onions

The Clive

The Clive

$12.00

Roasted corn salad, black beans, rice, guacamole, salsa, queso fresco, green onions (add fried plantains in your burrito for $2)

The Poly

$13.00

Jackfruit carnitas (jackfruit seasoned and slow roasted then fried crispy), fries, guacamole, black beans, radish, jalapeño crema, jack cheese & scallions! *Vegetarian*

The Tourist

The Tourist

$13.00

Ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, crunchy slaw, monterey jack cheese, green onions

Sides & Sauces

Elote

$5.00Out of stock

Fried corn on the cob with mayo, flaming hot Cheetos, cotija cheese and lime juice.

Onda Nueva Fries

$8.00

Crinkle cut fries topped with jalapeño crema, cilantro, cotija cheese and scallions.

Onda Nueva Tots

$8.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese, Black Beans, Banana Peppers and Esquites

Plantains

$5.50

Fried plantains, black beans, cilantro, green onions, lime, sour cream, and queso fresco

Esquites

$4.00

Grilled corn salad with chiles, mayo, lime, scallions, cilantro, & queso fresco. Served cold

Kid's Burrito

$5.00

(12yr & under) Choice of: Black beans & cheese Refried beans & cheese Meat & cheese

Chips

$3.50+

Ranch and lime flavored tortilla chips. Dips sold separately

Sauce Sampler

$6.50

House made queso, guacamole, & salsa. Chips sold separately

Queso

$2.50+

House made queso (chips sold separately). Regular size (3oz), Mega size (8oz), or Uber size (16oz)

Queso con Chorizo

$5.75

Mega size queso topped with chorizo. Chips sold separately

Salsa

$2.00+

Regular or mega size

Guacamole

$3.00

Bean Dip

$3.00

Mega size bean dip

Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Jalapeño Crema

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Hot Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Side of our housemade hot sauce

Party Weekend Hot Sauce Bottle

$6.50+

A bottle of our signature Party Weekend hot sauce

Sodas

Coca Cola

$2.50

Mexican import with cane sugar

Can Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ale 8

$2.00

Ginger Ale

Abita Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Caffeine-free

Mineragua

$2.50

Bubbly Mineral water

Jarritos

$2.50

Fruit flavored soda

Tea

$2.00+

Sweet Tea 18.5oz

Beer & Cocktail Delivery/Take Out

Margarita

$8.00

Our signature house margarita mix with Lunazul Tequila. Try it with some smoky Mezcal or spicy Ancho Reyes liqueur. 8oz to-go cocktail. $1 off Mondays

Mexicola

$7.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Mexican Coca-Cola, & lime juice, lime wedge. (8oz)

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$4.00+

Spiked Sparkling Water with minerals 4.7%

Modelo Can

$3.25+

Pale Lager 4.5% Monterrey, Mexico

Corona Familiar

$6.00+

Pale Lager 6% Mexico City, Mexico

Miller Lite

$3.00+

Pale Lager 4.2% Milwaukee, WI

Hamms

$2.00+

Pale Lager 4.7% Milwaukee, WI

PBR

$4.50+

Pale Lager 4.6% Milwaukee, WI

Negra Modelo

$3.75+

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$4.25+

Wheat Ale 5.6% Munster, IN

Bell's Oberon Wheat

$5.50+

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.50+

IPA 7% Comstock, MI

Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches

$5.50+Out of stock

Imperial Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout w/ Tres Leches 8.5% Escondido, CA

Blake's El Chavo

$4.00+Out of stock

Mango Habanero Cider 6.5% Armada, MI

Wyder's Cider Reposado Pear

$4.00+Out of stock

Tequila Barrel-Aged Perry 6.9% Middlebury, VT

Underberg

$2.50+Out of stock

Digestif 44% Rheinberg, Germany 20mL

Naturdays

$3.25Out of stock

Stiegl Radler

$5.00Out of stock

Finnish Long Drink

$5.00

Modelo Can

$2.50

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 12oz

$5.00

Merch

"Cool For Summer" T-Shirt

"Cool For Summer" T-Shirt

$20.00

COOL FOR THE SUMMER T-SHIRTS Leave your size in the comments

Gift Card

$10.00+

Burrito Money

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

New sticker design

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Quirky burrito restaurant offering take out & delivery. Plus beer, margaritas, pinball, & New Wave music.

Website

Location

3311 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40213

Directions

