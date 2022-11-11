Restaurant header imageView gallery
New Wave Kitchen 359 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

review star

No reviews yet

359 Main Street

Wakefield-Peace Dale, RI 02879

Popular Items

PORK BUN
HOUSE RAMEN TAKE OUT
SWEET HOT CHICKEN

BUNS

PORK BUN

$7.00

Braised organic pork, pickled veg, hoisin, chili mayo

LOBSTER BUN

$9.00

herbs, mayo, yuzu, black pepper

VEGGIE BUN

$5.00

organic tofu, pickled veg, new wave sauce

TUNA BUN

$7.00

RAW FISH

FLUKE SASHIMI

$9.00

jalapeno, olive oil, soy citrus

TUNA NACHOS

$11.00

organic tortilla chips, spicy mayo, scallions, eel sauce, hot peppers

SPICY TUNA TEMAKI

$7.00

spicy mayo, cucumber, scallion, peanut

OMUSUBI

TATER TOT

$5.00

smashed potato, special sauce, furikake

TUNA SALAD

$5.00

smoked tuna, scallion tartar, furikake

MAPO MUSHROOM

$5.00

chili marinated tofu, miso, sweet soy

TAMAGO (EGG)

$5.00

deviled egg salad, olive oil, kimchi powder

SOUP & GREENS

MISO SOUP

$7.00

white miso, tofu, scallions

SEASONAL SALAD

$9.00

carrot, scallion, miso vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR

$10.00

croutons, radish, nutritional yeast, seed mix

BOWLS

KILLER TOFU

$15.00

organic tofu, soy, chili mayo, carrot, seaweed

TUNA POKE

$18.00

seasonal veg, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, sesame

SALMON POKE

$17.00

marinated salmon, ginger, cucumber, greens, avocado, chili oil

SWEET HOT CHICKEN

$16.00

sesame chicken salad, peanuts, gochujang, sweet soy, furikake, scallions

SPECIALS

HOUSE RAMEN TAKE OUT

$20.00

shoyu, organic pork, soft egg, radish, scallion

SPICY AF MISO RAMEN TAKEOUT

$19.00

VEGAN RAMEN TAKEOUT

$18.00

BANG BANG SALMON

$17.00

KIMCHI

$5.00

CHICKEN SHIO RAMEN TAKEOUT

$19.00

SEAWEED SIDE

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

LOBSTER RAMEN

$20.00

OKONOMI WAFFLE

$9.00

DRINKS

SELTZER 12oz

$2.00

SODA 12oz

$3.00

ROOTED BOTTLE

$7.00

FIELDSTONE CANS

$5.00

LIME AID

$3.00

BLUEBERRY SWEET TEA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seasonally eclectic featuring local producers, served counter style and B.Y.O.B.

Location

359 Main Street, Wakefield-Peace Dale, RI 02879

Directions

Gallery
New Wave Kitchen image
New Wave Kitchen image
New Wave Kitchen image

