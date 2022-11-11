Burgers
Ramen
New Wave Kitchen 359 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Seasonally eclectic featuring local producers, served counter style and B.Y.O.B.
Location
359 Main Street, Wakefield-Peace Dale, RI 02879
Gallery
