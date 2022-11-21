New World Pizza & Cafe

Restaurant info

At New World Pizza and Cafe, we serve Authentic Italian Cuisine made with fresh ingredients, with flavorful recipes that have been used for generations. The menu is loaded with unique items. They offer a variety of gourmet pizza. Customers rave about the pizza and claim it is the best in town. Other mouth watering items on the menu include calzones, Panini sandwiches, hot & cold subs, pasta dishes, dinner entrees and desserts that will keep you coming back for more!

