New World Pizza & Cafe
No reviews yet
1147 Route 601
Skillman, NJ 08558
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
12in
12in Cheese Pizza
sauce and mozzarella
12in White Pizza
special white sauce and mozzarella
12in Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions
12in Primavera Pizza
White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella
12in Roasted Red Pepper Pizza
Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil
12in Garden Pizza
Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
12in Mexican Pizza
Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
12in Veggie Lovers Pizza
Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla
12in Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella
12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella
12in BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, bbq sauce, and mozzarella
12in Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza
chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing
12in Chicken Bacon Ranch
12in Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella
12in Margherita Pizza
our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
12in Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce
Chicken Parm Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
16in
16in Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella
16in White Pizza
special white sauce and mozzarella
16in Brooklyn Pizza
16in Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms
16in Primavera Pizza
White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella
16in Roasted Red Pepper Pizza
Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil
16in Garden Pizza
Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
16in Mexican Pizza
Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
16in Veggie Lovers Pizza
Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla
16in Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella
16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella
16in BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, bbq sauce, and mozzarella
16in Chicken Bacon Ranch
16in Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella
16in Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza
chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing
16in Margherita Pizza
our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
16in Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce
Chicken Parm Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
Large Pizza Kit
Brooklyn Margherita
Pan
Plain Pan Pizza
Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms and onions
Primavera Pan Pizza
White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella
Roasted Red Pepper Pan Pizza
Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil
Garden Pan Pizza
Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
Mexican Pan Pizza
Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Lovers Pan Pizza
Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla
Bruschetta Pan Pizza
Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Pan Pizza
Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Pan Pizza
chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella
Hawaiian Pan Pizza
ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pan Pizza
chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing
Margarita Pan Pizza
our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Eggplant Parmigiana Pan Pizza
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce
CBR
Sicilian
Plain Sicilian
Works Sicilian
pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms and onions
Primavera Sicilian
White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella
Roasted Red Pepper Sicilian Pizza
Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil
Garden Sicilian Pizza
Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic
Mexican Sicilian Pizza
Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Lovers Sicilian Pizza
Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla
Bruschetta Sicilian Pizza
Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Sicilian Pizza
Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Sicilian Pizza
chicken, bbq sauce, and mozzarella
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sicilian Pizza
chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing
CBR
Hawaiian Sicilian Pizza
ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella
Margarita Sicilian Pizza
our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Eggplant Parmigiana Sicilian Pizza
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce
GF
GF Cheese Pizza
GF White Pizza
GF Works Pizza
GF Primavera Pizza
Roasted Red Pepper Pizza
Garden Pizza
Mexican Pizza
Veggie Lovers Pizza
Bruschetta Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
CBR
Hawaiian Pizza
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Slices
Appetizers and Sides
4pc Garlic Knots
4 Knots
Mozzarella Sticks
Mini Garlic Knots 1/2 Tray
Mini Garlic Knots Full Tray
Garlic & Cheese Sticks
Half Garlic Bread
Large Garlic Bread
Chicken Empanada
Half Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Large Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
w/french fries
Chicken Tenders
3 fingers no fries
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Calamari
w/marinara sauce
Side Of Meatballs
Side Of Sausage
Mussels Marinara
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Veggie Platter
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Broccoli
6 Boneless Wings
6 wings
12 Boneless Wings
12 wings
10 Jumbo Buffalo Wings
10 wings
20 Jumbo Buffalo Wings
20 wings
30 Jumbo Buffalo Wings
30 wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Dinner Roll
Whole Bread
Hard Boiled Eggs
Pasta Dinners
Tomato Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Garlic and Oil
Meatballs
Alfredo Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Francese
Chicken Marsala
Butter Sauce
Meat Sauce
Mushroom Sauce
Sausage
Primavera
Vodka Sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Red Clam Sauce
White Clam Sauce
Calamari Marinara
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Scampi
Mussels Marinara
Shrimp with Garlic and Oil
Cavatelli and Broccoli
Eggplant Rolletini
Veal Francese
Salads
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Chop American Salad
Chop Greek Salad
Chop Southwest Salad
Chop Italian Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Chef Salad
Tuna Salad
Regular Antipasto
Special Antipasto
Small
Sm Cheese Steak Sub
steak & cheese
Sm Cheese Steak Hoagie
Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Sm Cheese Steak Special
Steak, cheese, peppers, mushrooms and onions
Sm Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken & cheese
Sm Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Sm Chicken Cheese Steak Special
Sm Plain Steak Sub
Sm Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Pizza Steak Small
Steak mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Large
Lg Cheese Steak
steak & cheese
Lg Cheese Steak Hoagie
Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Lg Cheese Steak Special
Steak, cheese, peppers, mushrooms and onions
Lg Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken & cheese
Lg Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Lg Chicken Cheese Steak Special
Lg Plain Steak Sub
Lg Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Lg Pizza Steak
Steak, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Small
Italian Small
Ham, salami, povolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Small Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Small Meatball Sub
Small Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Small Sausage Sub
Small Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Small Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Small Veal Parmigiana Sub
Green Pepper & Egg Small Sub
Grilled Chicken Small Sub
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Small Sub
Shrimp Parmigiana Small Sub
Eggplant New World Special Small Sub
Ham & Cheese Small
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Ham, Cheese, & Pepperoni Small
Cheese Small
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Tuna Small
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Turkey Small
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Salami & Cheese Small
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Small Chicken Cutlet
Large
Meatball Large Sub
Meatball Parmigiana Large Sub
Cheese Large
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Turkey Large
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Italian Large
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Salami & Cheese Large
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Ham & Cheese Large
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Sausage Large Sub
Sausage Parm Large Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Large Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Large Sub
Veal Parmigiana Large Sub
Green Pepper & Egg Large Sub
Grilled Chicken Large Sub
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Large Sub
Shrimp Parmigiana Large Sub
Eggplant New World Special Large Sub
Ham, Cheese, & Pepperoni Large
Tuna Large
Paninis, Wraps, Focaccia
Ham & Cheese Panini #1
Tomatoes
Ham Salami Panini #2
Prosciutto Panini #3
w/basil mayonaise
Grilled Chicken Panini #4
Fried Eggplant Panini #5
w/roasted peppers & basil mayonaise
Crispy Chicken Wrap #1
w/lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap #2
Tuna Wrap #3
w/lettuce and tomato
Ham Turkey Wrap #4
W/lettuce and tomato & honey mustard
Veggie Wrap #5
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted peppers and zucchini
Fresh Mozzarella Focaccia #1
Tomatoes, roasted peppers & olive oil
Sopressata Focaccia #2
Prosciutto, Provolone, Tomatoes & Lettuce
Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella Focaccia #3
w/roasted peppers & balsamic vinegar
Grilled Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Focaccia #4
w/fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinegar
Stromboli
Rolls
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At New World Pizza and Cafe, we serve Authentic Italian Cuisine made with fresh ingredients, with flavorful recipes that have been used for generations. The menu is loaded with unique items. They offer a variety of gourmet pizza. Customers rave about the pizza and claim it is the best in town. Other mouth watering items on the menu include calzones, Panini sandwiches, hot & cold subs, pasta dishes, dinner entrees and desserts that will keep you coming back for more!
1147 Route 601, Skillman, NJ 08558