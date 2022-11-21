New World Pizza & Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

12in

12in Cheese Pizza

$12.50

sauce and mozzarella

12in White Pizza

$15.50

special white sauce and mozzarella

12in Works Pizza

$18.25

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions

12in Primavera Pizza

$19.50

White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella

12in Roasted Red Pepper Pizza

$19.50

Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil

12in Garden Pizza

$19.50

Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

12in Mexican Pizza

$19.50

Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

12in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$19.50

Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla

12in Bruschetta Pizza

$19.50

Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella

12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella

12in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50

chicken, bbq sauce, and mozzarella

12in Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza

$19.50

chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing

12in Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50

12in Hawaiian Pizza

$19.50

ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella

12in Margherita Pizza

$19.50

our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

12in Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$22.00

Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.50

Baked Ziti Pizza

$19.50

16in

16in Cheese Pizza

$17.45

pizza sauce and mozzarella

16in White Pizza

$19.00

special white sauce and mozzarella

16in Brooklyn Pizza

$27.50

16in Works Pizza

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms

16in Primavera Pizza

$26.50

White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella

16in Roasted Red Pepper Pizza

$26.25

Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil

16in Garden Pizza

$26.50

Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

16in Mexican Pizza

$26.50

Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

16in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$26.50

Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla

16in Bruschetta Pizza

$26.50

Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella

16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.50

Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella

16in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.50

chicken, bbq sauce, and mozzarella

16in Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.50

16in Hawaiian Pizza

$26.50

ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella

16in Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza

$26.50

chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing

16in Margherita Pizza

$26.50

our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

16in Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$29.50

Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.50

Baked Ziti Pizza

$26.50

Large Pizza Kit

$14.95

Brooklyn Margherita

$29.00

Pan

Plain Pan Pizza

$19.45

Works Pizza

$24.50

pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms and onions

Primavera Pan Pizza

$28.50

White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella

Roasted Red Pepper Pan Pizza

$28.50

Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil

Garden Pan Pizza

$28.50

Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

Mexican Pan Pizza

$28.50

Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Lovers Pan Pizza

$28.50

Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla

Bruschetta Pan Pizza

$28.50

Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pan Pizza

$28.50

Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pan Pizza

$28.50

chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

Hawaiian Pan Pizza

$28.50

ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pan Pizza

$28.50

chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing

Margarita Pan Pizza

$28.50

our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Eggplant Parmigiana Pan Pizza

$31.50

Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

CBR

$28.50

Sicilian

Plain Sicilian

$20.95

Works Sicilian

$26.50

pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms and onions

Primavera Sicilian

$31.50

White sauce, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella

Roasted Red Pepper Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil

Garden Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

Broccoli, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and fresh garlic

Mexican Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

Ground beef,tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Lovers Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

Broccoli, green pepper, black olives, onion, fresh garlic and mozzeralla

Bruschetta Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

Fresh tomato, garlic, onion, basil and fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

Bleu cheese, hot sauce, celery and mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

chicken, bbq sauce, and mozzarella

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing

CBR

$28.50

Hawaiian Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

ham, pineapple, sauce and mozzarella

Margarita Sicilian Pizza

$31.50

our special margarita and pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Eggplant Parmigiana Sicilian Pizza

$35.00

Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

GF

GF Cheese Pizza

$18.95

GF White Pizza

$23.00

GF Works Pizza

$24.00

GF Primavera Pizza

$24.00

Roasted Red Pepper Pizza

$24.00

Garden Pizza

$24.00

Mexican Pizza

$24.00

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Bruschetta Pizza

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

CBR

$24.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Pizza

$24.00

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$24.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.30

Pepperoni Slice

$3.80

Sausage Slice

$3.80

Mushrooms Slice

$3.80

Gourmet Slice

$4.50

Stuffed Slice

$5.00

White Broccoli Slice

$4.30

Sicilian Slice

$3.80

Italian Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$13.50

Sausage Parmigiana

$13.50

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Baked Ziti

$14.25

Cheese Ravioli

$14.25

Lasagna

$16.75

Manicotti

$14.25

Stuffed Shells

$14.25

Appetizers and Sides

4pc Garlic Knots

$4.50

4 Knots

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Mini Garlic Knots 1/2 Tray

$15.00

Mini Garlic Knots Full Tray

$28.00

Garlic & Cheese Sticks

$16.00

Half Garlic Bread

$6.75

Large Garlic Bread

$9.75

Chicken Empanada

$7.25

Half Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$7.75

Large Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$10.75

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$11.00

w/french fries

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

3 fingers no fries

French Fries

$7.50

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$15.45

w/marinara sauce

Side Of Meatballs

$10.50

Side Of Sausage

$10.50

Mussels Marinara

$16.95

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$9.50

Veggie Platter

$14.25

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$10.00

6 Boneless Wings

$13.75

6 wings

12 Boneless Wings

$20.50

12 wings

10 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$17.00

10 wings

20 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$32.00

20 wings

30 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$48.00

30 wings

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.75

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Dinner Roll

$1.50

Whole Bread

$6.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Pasta Dinners

Tomato Sauce

$13.50

Marinara Sauce

$15.25

Garlic and Oil

$15.25

Meatballs

$15.75

Alfredo Sauce

$16.75

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.75

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.75

Chicken Francese

$20.75

Chicken Marsala

$20.75

Butter Sauce

$14.75

Meat Sauce

$16.00

Mushroom Sauce

$16.00

Sausage

$15.75

Primavera

$17.75

Vodka Sauce

$17.75

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Red Clam Sauce

$22.50

White Clam Sauce

$22.50

Calamari Marinara

$22.50

Shrimp Parmigiana

$24.95

Shrimp Marinara

$24.95

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Mussels Marinara

$24.95

Shrimp with Garlic and Oil

$24.95

Cavatelli and Broccoli

$19.75

Eggplant Rolletini

$22.50

Veal Francese

$20.00

Beverages

20oz Soda

$3.00

Pureleaf

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.25

2 Liter

$4.50

Energy

$4.25

Starbucks

$4.25

Juice

$3.25

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Chop American Salad

$14.00

Chop Greek Salad

$14.00

Chop Southwest Salad

$14.00

Chop Italian Salad

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Chef Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Regular Antipasto

$13.00

Special Antipasto

$14.00

Small

Sm Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

steak & cheese

Sm Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.00

Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Sm Cheese Steak Special

$11.00

Steak, cheese, peppers, mushrooms and onions

Sm Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.50

Chicken & cheese

Sm Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.00

Sm Chicken Cheese Steak Special

$11.00

Sm Plain Steak Sub

$9.50

Sm Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

Pizza Steak Small

$10.25

Steak mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Large

Lg Cheese Steak

$13.25

steak & cheese

Lg Cheese Steak Hoagie

$14.25

Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Lg Cheese Steak Special

$14.25

Steak, cheese, peppers, mushrooms and onions

Lg Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Chicken & cheese

Lg Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$14.25

Lg Chicken Cheese Steak Special

$14.25

Lg Plain Steak Sub

$12.25

Lg Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.25

Lg Pizza Steak

$14.00

Steak, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Small

Italian Small

$9.25

Ham, salami, povolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Small Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.50

Small Meatball Sub

$9.25

Small Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.75

Small Sausage Sub

$9.25

Small Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$9.75

Small Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Small Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

Green Pepper & Egg Small Sub

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Small Sub

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Small Sub

$10.50

Shrimp Parmigiana Small Sub

$12.75

Eggplant New World Special Small Sub

$12.75

Ham & Cheese Small

$9.25

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Ham, Cheese, & Pepperoni Small

$9.25

Cheese Small

$9.25

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Tuna Small

$9.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Turkey Small

$9.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Salami & Cheese Small

$9.25

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Small Chicken Cutlet

$10.50

Large

Meatball Large Sub

$13.00

Meatball Parmigiana Large Sub

$14.00

Cheese Large

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Turkey Large

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Italian Large

$13.00

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Salami & Cheese Large

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Ham & Cheese Large

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Sausage Large Sub

$13.00

Sausage Parm Large Sub

$14.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Large Sub

$14.25

Chicken Parmigiana Large Sub

$15.75

Veal Parmigiana Large Sub

$15.75

Green Pepper & Egg Large Sub

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Large Sub

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Large Sub

$14.50

Shrimp Parmigiana Large Sub

$16.50

Eggplant New World Special Large Sub

$16.50

Ham, Cheese, & Pepperoni Large

$13.00

Tuna Large

$13.50

Paninis, Wraps, Focaccia

Ham & Cheese Panini #1

$11.00

Tomatoes

Ham Salami Panini #2

$12.00

Prosciutto Panini #3

$12.00

w/basil mayonaise

Grilled Chicken Panini #4

$12.00

Fried Eggplant Panini #5

$12.00

w/roasted peppers & basil mayonaise

Crispy Chicken Wrap #1

$11.00

w/lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap #2

$11.00

Tuna Wrap #3

$11.00

w/lettuce and tomato

Ham Turkey Wrap #4

$11.00

W/lettuce and tomato & honey mustard

Veggie Wrap #5

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted peppers and zucchini

Fresh Mozzarella Focaccia #1

$10.50

Tomatoes, roasted peppers & olive oil

Sopressata Focaccia #2

$12.50

Prosciutto, Provolone, Tomatoes & Lettuce

Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella Focaccia #3

$12.50

w/roasted peppers & balsamic vinegar

Grilled Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Focaccia #4

$12.50

w/fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinegar

Stuffed Pizza

Meat Stuffed Pizza

$30.50

Veggie Stuffed Pizza

$30.50

Chicken Parmigiana Stuffed Pizza

$30.50

Philly Cheese Steak Stuffed Pizza

$30.50

Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$10.25

Stromboli Works

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$10.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella

Sausage Roll

$10.00

Sausage, potatoes, onions, garlic, mozzarella and sauce

Chicken Roll

$10.00

Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and mozzarella

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, garlic and mozzarella

Small

Plain Calzone Small

$11.50

Ricotta and mozzarella

Works Calzone Small

$13.25

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, ricotta and mozzarella

Large

Plain Calzone Large

$17.00

Ricotta and mozzarella

Works Calzone Large

$19.25

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, ricotta and mozzarella

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

w/pickle wedge

Cheeseburger

$9.50

w/pickle wedge

California Burger

$10.00

California Cheeseburger

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato onion and pickle

Pizza Burger

$10.75

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$7.95

Split Pea

$7.95

Lentil

$7.95

Pasta Fagioli

$7.95

Desserts

3 Zeppoli

1 Zeppoli

Regular Cannoli

$4.50

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.00

Cherry Cheese Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Oreo Cheese Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Loving Spoon Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Tres Leches

$6.50

Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At New World Pizza and Cafe, we serve Authentic Italian Cuisine made with fresh ingredients, with flavorful recipes that have been used for generations. The menu is loaded with unique items. They offer a variety of gourmet pizza. Customers rave about the pizza and claim it is the best in town. Other mouth watering items on the menu include calzones, Panini sandwiches, hot & cold subs, pasta dishes, dinner entrees and desserts that will keep you coming back for more!

Website

Location

1147 Route 601, Skillman, NJ 08558

Directions

