New York Bagel Company - Lee Drive

257 Lee Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Specialty Sandwiches

Brooklyn

$9.29

Club NY

$9.49

Met

$9.99

Cajun Turkey, melted pepper jack cheese with avocado, jalapeno ranch, sprouts, finely sliced purple onions, and tomato

BBQ Bronx

$9.49

Juicy beef topped with our Smokey Reserve BBQ sauce, finely sliced purple onions and dill pickles served on a hoagie roll

BLT

$8.49

Thick cut bacon, melted American Cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Broadway's Best

$9.99

Roast beef, melted provolone cheese, dijon mustard, mayonaise, lettuce and tomato

Central Park

$9.59

Your choice of cream cheese or melted cheese with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mushrooms and sliced dill pickles

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Fried chicken, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

100% chicken breast and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings

Create your own

$9.59

Your choice of meat and cheese dressed with your choice of toppings

Great Bambino

$8.99

Ham, melted Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Half Muffuletta

$14.99

Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread

Manhattan Skyscraper

$9.49

Hot pastrami, melted mozzarella cheese, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, and finely sliced purple onions

Mighty Mitchell

$8.99

Fried chicken with cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato

Mulberry

$9.49

Capicola Ham, salami, provolone cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, lettuce, tomato, and finely sliced purple onions

Quarter Muffuletta

$9.69

Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread

Reuban

$9.89

New York style Corned Beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread

Staten Island

$9.79

Grilled chicken, melted American cheese dressed with mayonaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and finely sliced purple onions

Tavern on the Green

$9.79

Cajun Turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, dijon mustard and alfalfa sprouts

The Cabbie

$9.49

New York style Corned Beef, melted swiss cheese, deli mustard and finely sliced purple onions

The Cheesey Deluxe

$7.99

Choice of 2 melteed cheeses dressed with lettuce and tomato

The New Yorker

$12.99

Nova lox (smoked salmon), cream cheese, finely sliced purple onions and capers

The Soho

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, finely sliced purple onions, bacon and Parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing served on a toasted hoagie roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Made with homemade spicy mayonnaise and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings

Whole Muffuletta

$27.99

Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread

Beverages

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.49

LG Fountain Drink

$3.29

Juice/Powerade

$2.75

Water cup

$0.25

Yup Milk

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.99

Monster

$3.00

Reg Iced Coffee

$3.99

LG Iced Coffee

$5.25

Reg Coffee

$1.99

LG Coffee

$2.99

Gourmet Cream Cheese

4 oz Cream Cheese

$2.19

8 oz Cream Cheese

$4.39

16 oz Cream Cheese

$7.39

Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$11.69

Baker's dozen (the 13th is on us)

Asiago Bagel

$1.09

Blueberry Bagel

$1.09

Cajun Bagel

$1.09

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.09

Everything Bagel

$1.09

Garlic Bagel

$1.09

Italian Cheese and Chive Bagel

$1.09

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.09Out of stock

Onion Bagel

$1.09

Plain Bagel

$1.09

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.09

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.09

Sundried Tomato Bagel

$1.09

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.09

Salads

The NYB Salad

$8.99

Romaine crown lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, bellpeppers, shredded mozzarella, cucumbers, and finely sliced purple onions.

Side Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

Chef Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

Spinach and Pecan

$9.99

A bed of fresh spinach topped with feta cheese, dried cranberries and pecans served wtih raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine crown lettuce, finely sliced purple onions and grated parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Romaine crown lettuce, finely sliced purple onions and grated parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing

Bagel Pizzas

Little Italy

$7.99

Our own pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and a dash of Italian seasoning

Village Pizza

$8.49

Fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, garlic and roma tomatoes

Veggie Pizza

$8.49

Little Italy plus mushrooms, bellpeppers, onions and jalpenos

Soup

Soup du jour

$5.69

Soup with bagel chips

$6.99

Soup & Side Salad

$9.99

Taste of Philly

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.49

Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables and melted provolone cheese

Pizza Cheesesteak

$11.49

Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Southhwest Philly

$11.49

Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables, jalapenos and melted pepperjack cheese

Kids

Kiddy Italy

$5.49

Our own pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and a dash of Italian seasoning

Turkey Lurkey

$5.49

Deli turkey and American cheese

Little Bambino

$5.49

Deli ham and American cheese

PB&J

$5.49

Peanut butter and Jelly on your choice of bread

Lil' Cheesey

$5.49

Melted cheese on your choice of bread

Extras

Extra dip

$1.29

Side of Bagel Chips

$2.99

Bagel Chips & Dip

$3.99

Bag of Bagel Chips

$3.99

Potato Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$0.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Muffin

$2.99

1/2 LB CHK Salad

$4.79

1 LB CHK Salad

$8.49

1/4 LB CHK Salad

$3.49

Gelato

$5.99

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Brownie

$2.99

Breakfast

Toasted Bagel

$1.69

Bagel with Schmear

$3.19

Toasted bagel with your choice of gourmet cream cheese

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$6.39

Grilled ribeye steak with egg and American cheese

Avocado Smash

$3.59

Avocado Toast

$3.99

Avocado, feta cheese, everything bagel seasoning and crushed red pepper flakes

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.29

Your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage with egg and American Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Egg, fresh spinach, tomato and avocado with melted provolone

Coffee

Latte

$3.09+

Iced Latte

$3.09+

Cappuccino

$3.09+

Cater Trays

Hearty Breakfast Platter

$69.99

6 assorted bagel breakfast sandwiches and 6 assorted crossiant breakfast sandwiches. All cut in half

Morning Fruit Tray

$49.99

Fresh seasonal fruit served with our homade sweet cream cheese dip. Please allow 24 hours notice

Morning Sweet Tray

$45.99

7 muffins, 7 cinnamon rolls, and 7 scones. Please allow 24 hours notice

Executive Platter

$85.99

10 Specialty Sandwiches of your choice. All cut in half

Bagel Platter

$35.99

15 assorted bagels sliced with your choice of 1 1/2 pounds of schmear

LG Chip Tray

$34.99

Bagel chips with 1 1/2 pounds of cream cheese

SM Chip Tray

$24.99

Bagel chips with 1 pound of cream cheese

Box of Coffee

$18.99

Fresh brewed coffee with fixings

Lox & Cream Cheese Platter

$69.99

1 pound of gourmet lox and 8 ounces cream and 1 dozen bagels of your choice

Muffuletta Platter

$32.99

Cookie Tray

$34.99

24 dozen fresh baked chocolate chip cookies

Gallon of Iced Tea

$5.99

Sunday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We're home to exceptional deli sandwiches, piled high with fresh meats and cheese.

257 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

