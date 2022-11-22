Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

New York Bagel West Bloomfield

6927 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Popular Items

Baker’s Dozen (13 bagels)
1/2 Dozen Bagels
Egg Sandwich

Bagels

One Bagel

$1.25

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$6.99

Baker’s Dozen (13 bagels)

$11.99

Caraway Twist

$1.99

Cream Cheese - Serving is 1/2 pound for 6-8 bagels

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Plain Lite Cream Cheese

Chive Cream Cheese

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Lox Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese

Cheddar Spread

Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese

Olive Hot Pepper Cream Cheese

Herb & Garlic Cream Cheese

Lox & Chive Cream Cheese

1 ounce Philadelphia Packet

$0.99

8 ounce Philadelphia Box

$4.49

Tofutti Vegan Cream Cheese

$5.99

8oz Container

Sandwiches

Butter

$2.19

Cream Cheese

$2.59

Lox

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Peanut Butter

$2.59

One Slice of Cheese

$2.19

Homemade Tuna Salad

$4.99

Homemade Smoked Fish Salad

$6.49

Homemade Egg Salad

$3.99

Fish & Deli

Ma Cohen's Herring in Wine Sauce

$4.99

8 Ounce

Ma Cohen's Herring in Cream Sauce

$4.99

8 Ounce

Ma Cohen's Nova Lox - by the pound

Ma Cohen's Nova Lox - 4 ounce package

$7.99

Acme Hand Sliced Lox

Homemade Tuna Salad

Homemade Egg Salad

Homemade Whitefish Salad

Swiss Cheese

American Cheese

Muenster Cheese

Havarti Cheese

Jarlsberg Cheese

Hot Pepper Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Please call us to order Sable, Kippered Salmon and Chunk Whitefish

Miscellaneous Food

Chips

$0.99

Fruit Cups

$3.99

Halvah

$5.99

Dogels

$8.99

Bagel Chips

$3.99

Individual Butter

$0.25

Butter Stick

$1.29

Butter Box (1 pound)

$4.99

Dozen Eggs

$2.99

Teething Bagel

$0.75

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$3.49

Drinks

Small Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Natalie's Gourmet OJ

$4.99

Natalie's Juice Co. 16oz

Juice - Bottle

$2.49

Lemonade - Bottle

$2.49

V8 - Bottle

$1.99

Iced Tea - Bottle

$2.49

Pop

$1.39

Milk - Pint

$2.49

Ice Mountain Water

$1.39

La Croix

$1.69

San Pellegrino

$1.99

MASH

$2.49

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Kombucha

$3.99

Half Gallon OJ

$3.99

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99

Lemon Perfect® Water

$2.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6927 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Directions

Gallery
New York Bagel image
New York Bagel image
New York Bagel image
New York Bagel image

