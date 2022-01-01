Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries

New York Beer Project - Victor

No reviews yet

300 High Street

Victor, NY 14564

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beer Project Caesar
Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs
Cancun Chicken Salad

Crowlers

8AM Tailgate 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 44 IBUS. Must be 21 purchase.

8AM Tailgate 4-Pack

$18.00

Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.

Buckleberry Wheat 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Fruit Wheat Beer. 5.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Cherry Blonde 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Fruit Ale. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Destination IPA 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA. 6.8% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Frankensteiner Black IPA 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Black IPA. 6.6% ABV. 60 IBU. Must be 21 to purchase.

Gameday 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Belgian Wit. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Lockport Lager 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Czech Pilsner. 4.9% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Peach Ring Sour 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Fruit Sour. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Prost! 32oz Crowler

$12.00

German Lager. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Righteous Bastard Love Child 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Imperial IPA. 7.6% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

S'mores Brown Ale 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Brown Ale aged on cacao nibs and marshmallows. 6.1% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Supernatural Sour 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Passionfruit Sour. 4.3% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

The One V38 32oz Crowler

$13.00

NEIPA. 6.9% ABV. 44 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.

Victor Lager 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Lager. 5.2% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Walter's Jelly Donut 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Raspberry Kohlsch. 4.5% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

November Specials

Birthday Bleu Burger

$18.00

10 oz. Prime Choice burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Chinois Chicken Salad

$17.00

Delightful and delicious "Instaworthy" dish towering high with pulled chicken, mangos, Chinese Napa cabbage, fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, crispy wonton strips, and scallions. Drizzled with our famous Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.

Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Our delicious spin on a comfort food fave! Fresh chicken and local vegetables in a delicious NYBP house white wine cream sauce, served atop mashed potatoes and flaky puff pastries on the side.

Harvest Panini

$17.00

Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apple, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

To Share

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in our famous sriracha cream sauce.

Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs

$12.00

Perfect for sharing, or to enjoy all by yourself! Served with our signature Italian red sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$11.00

Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.

East Village Nachos

$12.00

Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef or vegetarian.

Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas

$13.00

Dangerously delicious quesadillas featuring pulled chicken, shredded cheddar, black beans, crispy bacon crumbles, and jalapeño ranch. Topped with cilantro and served alongside lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

NYC Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Served with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

The NYBP Cantina

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.

Beer Braised Carnitas - Tacos

$15.00

Tender beer braised pork, onions, cilantro, salsa, cotija cheese.

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Boom Boom Shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.

Deep Fried Avocado Tacos

$15.00

Mexican spice-rubbed avocados, pico, cotija cheese, house slaw and poblano aioli.

El Clasico - Beef Tacos

$15.00

Seasoned Ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.

Tex Mex Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.

Seasonals

Baja Carnitas Bowl

$17.00

Melt-in-your-mouth beer braised pulled pork, guac, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, and lime. Served over a bed of perfectly steamed white rice.

General Tso's Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Crispy chicken in a mouthwatering General Tso sauce, served over a fluffy steamed rice bowl with pineapple, sugar snap peas, chopped red bell peppers and crispy chow mein noodles. Served with a side of wasabi yuzu sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy fried chicken sandwich, coated in the music city's famous brown sugar, butter and cayenne hot sauce! Topped with Nashville slaw and sweet pickles and served with our house cut fries.

NYBP Bacon-Crusted Meatloaf

$21.00

Not your Ma's meatloaf! This housemade dish sits atop fluffy mashed potatoes and is accompanied by a creamy green bean and mushroom casserole and frizzled onions. Topped with housemade NY Amber gravy.

The Beer Project Celebration Sandwich

$16.00

Chuck Roast slow-roasted hours "sous vide" style 'till it falls of the bone. Topped with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Tuscan Butter Salmon

$22.00

Perfectly seared Atlantic Salmon in a mouthwatering Tuscan Butter cream sauce. Served with truffle smashed potatoes, blistered tomatoes and asparagus.

Burgers (Online/To Go)

Upper East Side - TO GO

$17.00

Cheddar, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Times Square - TO GO

$17.00

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Breakfast at Tiffanys - TO GO

$17.00

Sunnyside up egg, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, mild sauce on a garlic butter brioche roll. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Flat Iron - TO GO

$16.00

The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Boss Burger - TO GO

$17.00

Cheddar, pickles, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and our "special" sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Brewery BBQ Burger - TO GO

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, provolone, and house BBQ sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

New York Sandwiches

Brisket Melt

$17.00

Our house panini, made with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and NYBP's housemade Memphis BBQ sauce, served between 2 pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Buffalo Beef on Weck

$16.00

The WNY Classic! Tender roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, served in true Buffalo fashion with a side of au jus sauce, horseradish, a juicy pickle, and house cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Hometown Hero

$16.00

Everyone's favorite Taste of Buffalo award winner is back! Cherry BBQ pulled pork, Manhattan mac & cheese and house slaw on grilled cornbread. Served with fries.

NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Tender, seasoned Sirloin steak topped with melted provolone cheese and sauteed spinach. Served on an herb-crusted French loaf with a side of crispy fresh cut fries.

Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap

$17.00

Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and cilantro lime aioli, served with fries.

The Carnegie

$17.00

Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, cranberry aioli, bibb lettuce on toasted sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

The Hoboken

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken, crispy Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and house pesto on artisan Italian cheese focaccia loaf. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Salads

New Yorker Salad

$16.00

The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.

Island Rice Bowl

$14.00

Warm jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeno peppers, house guac, and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with Fire Roasted Poblano Creme fraiche

Cancun Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.

Beer Project Caesar

$11.00

Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.

Key West Summer Salad

$14.00

Bed of chopped romaine, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, summer strawberries and blueberries, served with granola and candied walnuts and topped with our housemade poppyseed dressing.

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

Manhattan Mac

$14.00

An original NYBP fave! Signature beer cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping. Served with garlic bread.

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

Creamy, buttery cheese sauce, buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, mild sauce.

Pizza & Wings

Mulberry Street Pizza

$14.00

The classic Buffalo pizza with house red sauce, mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.

10 Wings

$16.00
20 Wings

$30.00

NYBP Signature Soups

Beer Bacon Cheddar Bowl

$7.00

Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!

Beer Bacon Cheddar Cup

$5.00

Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Sides

Garden Greens Salad

$6.00

House Caesar

$7.00

With Pretzel bread croutons & bacon

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Project French Fries

$5.00

Project Sweet Fries

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Rice And Beans

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00
Beer Bacon Cheddar Cup

$5.00

Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!

Beer Bacon Cheddar Bowl

$7.00

Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!

Gravy

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
300 High Street, Victor, NY 14564

