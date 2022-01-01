- Home
New York Beer Project - Victor
300 High Street
Victor, NY 14564
Crowlers
8AM Tailgate 32oz Crowler
Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 44 IBUS. Must be 21 purchase.
8AM Tailgate 4-Pack
Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.
Buckleberry Wheat 32oz Crowler
Fruit Wheat Beer. 5.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Cherry Blonde 32oz Crowler
Fruit Ale. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Destination IPA 32oz Crowler
IPA. 6.8% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Frankensteiner Black IPA 32oz Crowler
Black IPA. 6.6% ABV. 60 IBU. Must be 21 to purchase.
Gameday 32oz Crowler
Belgian Wit. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Lockport Lager 32oz Crowler
Czech Pilsner. 4.9% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Peach Ring Sour 32oz Crowler
Fruit Sour. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Prost! 32oz Crowler
German Lager. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Righteous Bastard Love Child 32oz Crowler
Imperial IPA. 7.6% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
S'mores Brown Ale 32oz Crowler
Brown Ale aged on cacao nibs and marshmallows. 6.1% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Supernatural Sour 32oz Crowler
Passionfruit Sour. 4.3% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
The One V38 32oz Crowler
NEIPA. 6.9% ABV. 44 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.
Victor Lager 32oz Crowler
Lager. 5.2% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Walter's Jelly Donut 32oz Crowler
Raspberry Kohlsch. 4.5% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
November Specials
Birthday Bleu Burger
10 oz. Prime Choice burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Chinois Chicken Salad
Delightful and delicious "Instaworthy" dish towering high with pulled chicken, mangos, Chinese Napa cabbage, fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, crispy wonton strips, and scallions. Drizzled with our famous Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.
Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie
Our delicious spin on a comfort food fave! Fresh chicken and local vegetables in a delicious NYBP house white wine cream sauce, served atop mashed potatoes and flaky puff pastries on the side.
Harvest Panini
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apple, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
To Share
Boom Boom Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in our famous sriracha cream sauce.
Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs
Perfect for sharing, or to enjoy all by yourself! Served with our signature Italian red sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.
East Village Nachos
Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef or vegetarian.
Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas
Dangerously delicious quesadillas featuring pulled chicken, shredded cheddar, black beans, crispy bacon crumbles, and jalapeño ranch. Topped with cilantro and served alongside lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
NYC Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
Served with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.
The NYBP Cantina
Baja Fish Tacos
Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.
Beer Braised Carnitas - Tacos
Tender beer braised pork, onions, cilantro, salsa, cotija cheese.
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Boom Boom Shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.
Deep Fried Avocado Tacos
Mexican spice-rubbed avocados, pico, cotija cheese, house slaw and poblano aioli.
El Clasico - Beef Tacos
Seasoned Ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.
Tex Mex Chicken Tacos
Pulled Chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.
Seasonals
Baja Carnitas Bowl
Melt-in-your-mouth beer braised pulled pork, guac, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, and lime. Served over a bed of perfectly steamed white rice.
General Tso's Chicken Bowl
Crispy chicken in a mouthwatering General Tso sauce, served over a fluffy steamed rice bowl with pineapple, sugar snap peas, chopped red bell peppers and crispy chow mein noodles. Served with a side of wasabi yuzu sauce.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken sandwich, coated in the music city's famous brown sugar, butter and cayenne hot sauce! Topped with Nashville slaw and sweet pickles and served with our house cut fries.
NYBP Bacon-Crusted Meatloaf
Not your Ma's meatloaf! This housemade dish sits atop fluffy mashed potatoes and is accompanied by a creamy green bean and mushroom casserole and frizzled onions. Topped with housemade NY Amber gravy.
The Beer Project Celebration Sandwich
Chuck Roast slow-roasted hours "sous vide" style 'till it falls of the bone. Topped with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Tuscan Butter Salmon
Perfectly seared Atlantic Salmon in a mouthwatering Tuscan Butter cream sauce. Served with truffle smashed potatoes, blistered tomatoes and asparagus.
Burgers (Online/To Go)
Upper East Side - TO GO
Cheddar, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Times Square - TO GO
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Breakfast at Tiffanys - TO GO
Sunnyside up egg, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, mild sauce on a garlic butter brioche roll. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Flat Iron - TO GO
The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Boss Burger - TO GO
Cheddar, pickles, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and our "special" sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Brewery BBQ Burger - TO GO
Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, provolone, and house BBQ sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
New York Sandwiches
Brisket Melt
Our house panini, made with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and NYBP's housemade Memphis BBQ sauce, served between 2 pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Buffalo Beef on Weck
The WNY Classic! Tender roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, served in true Buffalo fashion with a side of au jus sauce, horseradish, a juicy pickle, and house cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Hometown Hero
Everyone's favorite Taste of Buffalo award winner is back! Cherry BBQ pulled pork, Manhattan mac & cheese and house slaw on grilled cornbread. Served with fries.
NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich
Tender, seasoned Sirloin steak topped with melted provolone cheese and sauteed spinach. Served on an herb-crusted French loaf with a side of crispy fresh cut fries.
Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and cilantro lime aioli, served with fries.
The Carnegie
Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, cranberry aioli, bibb lettuce on toasted sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
The Hoboken
Grilled marinated chicken, crispy Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and house pesto on artisan Italian cheese focaccia loaf. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Salads
New Yorker Salad
The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.
Island Rice Bowl
Warm jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeno peppers, house guac, and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with Fire Roasted Poblano Creme fraiche
Cancun Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.
Beer Project Caesar
Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.
Key West Summer Salad
Bed of chopped romaine, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, summer strawberries and blueberries, served with granola and candied walnuts and topped with our housemade poppyseed dressing.
Wedge Salad
Mac & Cheese
Pizza & Wings
NYBP Signature Soups
Beer Bacon Cheddar Bowl
Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!
Beer Bacon Cheddar Cup
Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!
Sides
Garden Greens Salad
House Caesar
With Pretzel bread croutons & bacon
Wedge Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Project French Fries
Project Sweet Fries
Rice
Rice And Beans
Seasonal Vegetables
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Gravy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
300 High Street, Victor, NY 14564