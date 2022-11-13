New York Beer Project - Lockport

8AM Tailgate 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.