New York Beer Project - Lockport
1,690 Reviews
$$
6933 S. Transit Rd.
Lockport, NY 14094
Crowlers
8AM Tailgate 32oz Crowler
Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.
8AM Tailgate 4-Pack
Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.
Buckleberry Wheat 32oz Crowler
Fruit Wheat Beer. 5.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Cherry Blonde 32oz Crowler
Fruit Ale. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Destination IPA 32oz Crowler
IPA. 6.8% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Drunkin Punkin 32oz Crowler
Pumpkin Ale. 8.1% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Frankensteiner Black IPA 32oz Crowler
Black IPA. 6.6% ABV. 60 IBU. Must be 21 to purchase.
Gameday 32oz Crowler
Belgian Wit. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Lockport Lager 32oz Crowler
Lager. 4.9% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Peach Gigglewater 32oz Crowler
Peach flavored hard seltzer. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Trix Sour 32oz Crowler
Fruit Sour. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Prost! 32oz Crowler
German Lager. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
S'mores Brown Ale 32oz Crowler
Brown Ale aged on cacao nibs and marshmallows. 6.1% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Supernatural Sour 32oz Crowler
Passionfruit Sour. 4.3% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Victor Lager 32oz Crowler
Lager. 5.2% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
Walter's Jelly Donut 32oz Crowler
Raspberry Kolsch. 4.5% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.
November Specials
The Harvest Panini
Shaved turkey, Granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie
Our delicious spin on a comfort food fave! Fresh chicken and local vegetables in a delicious NYBP house white wine cream sauce, served atop mashed potatoes and served with a fresh rosemary and sea salt puff pastry on the side.
Birthday Bleu Burger
10 oz. Prime Choice burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Chinois Chicken Salad
Delightful and delicious "Instaworthy" dish towering high with pulled chicken, mangos, Chinese Napa cabbage, fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, crispy wonton strips, and scallions. Drizzled with our famous Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.
Seasonals
General Tso's Chicken Bowl
Crispy chicken tossed in a mouthwatering General Tso sauce, served over a fluffy steamed rice bowl with pineapple, sugar snap peas, chopped red bell peppers and crispy chow mein noodles. Served with a side of wasabi yuzu sauce.
The Beer Project Celebration Sandwich
Chuck Roast slow-roasted for 48 hours "sous vide" style 'till it falls off the bone. Topped with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Tuscan Butter Salmon
Perfectly seared Atlantic Salmon in a mouthwatering Tuscan Butter Cream Sauce. Served with truffle smashed potatoes, blistered tomatoes, and asparagus.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken sandwich, coated in the music city's famous sugar, butter, and cayenne hot sauce! Topped with Nashville slaw and sweet pickles and served with our house cut fries.
Baja Carnitas Bowl
Melt-in-your-mouth beer braised pulled pork, guac, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, and lime. Served over a bed of perfectly steamed white rice.
NYBP Bacon-Crusted Meatloaf
Not your Ma's meatloaf! This housemade dish sits atop fluffy mashed potatoes and is accompanied by a creamy green bean and mushroom casserole and frizzled onions. Topped with housemade NY Amber gravy.
To Share
Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel
Served with three dipping sauces: honey mustard, queso & pub sauce.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in our famous siracha cream sauce.
Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs
Perfect for sharing, or to enjoy all by yourself! Served with our signature Italian red sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.
Cauliflower Wings
Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.
East Village Nachos
Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef, or vegetarian.
Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas
Dangerously delicious quesadillas featuring our cherry fire BBQ sauce pulled chicken, shredded cheddar, black beans, and crispy bacon crumbles. Drizzled with ranch and topped with cilantro.
NYC Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
Served with Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.
Staten Island Fried Pickles
Served with jalapeño ranch sauce for dipping.
NYBP Cantina
Baja Fish Taco
Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.
Beer Braised Carnitas Tacos
Tender beer braised pork, onions, cilantro, salsa, cotija cheese.
Boom Boom Shrimp Taco
Boom Boom Shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA cream, and cilantro.
Deep Fried Avocado Tacos
Mexican spice-rubbed fried avocados, pico, cotija cheese, house slaw, and poblano aioli.
El Classico Beef Tacos
Seasoned Ground Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.
Chicken Taco
Pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.
Burgers (Online/To Go)
Birthday Bleu Burger To Go
Breakfast at Tiffanys - TO GO
Sunnyside up egg, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mild sauce on a garlic butter brioche roll. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Flat Iron - TO GO
The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Times Square - TO GO
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Upper East Side - TO GO
Cheddar, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Boss Burger - TO GO
Cheddar, pickles, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and our “special” sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Brewery BBQ Burger - TO GO
Ginormous 10oz burger blackened with summer spices and topped with our famous house bbq sauce, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, and provolone cheese on a brioche roll. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
New York Sandwiches
Brisket Melt
Our house panini, made with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and NYBP's housemade Memphis BBQ sauce, served between 2 pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Buffalo Beef on Weck
The WNY Classic! Tender roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, served in true Buffalo fashion with a side of au jus sauce, horseradish, a juicy pickle, and house cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Hometown Hero
Everyone’s favorite Taste of Buffalo award winner! Cherry BBQ pulled pork, Manhattan mac & cheese and house slaw on grilled cornbread. Served with fries.
NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich
Tender, seasoned Sirloin steak topped with melted provolone cheese and sauteed spinach. Served on an herb-crusted French loaf with a side of crispy fresh cut fries.
Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and cilantro lime aioli, served with fries.
The Carnegie
Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, cranberry aioli, bibb lettuce on a multi-grain roll. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
The Hoboken
Grilled marinated chicken, crispy Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and house pesto on artisan Italian cheese focaccia loaf. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Mac and Cheese
Salads
Beer Project Caesar
Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, housemade Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.
Cancun Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.
Island Rice Bowl
Warm jasmine rice, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeno peppers, house guac, and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with Fire Roasted Poblano Creme fraiche
New Yorker Salad
The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.
Key West Berry Salad
Bed of chopped romaine, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, summer strawberries and blueberries, served with granola and candied walnuts and topped with our housemade poppyseed dressing.
Pizza & Wings
Mulberry Street Pizza
The classic Buffalo pizza with house red sauce, mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.
Buffalo Wing Pizza
Tender shredded chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese and red & green onion are perfectly melded with authentic Buffalo wing sauce to create this signature pizza.
10 Wings
20 Wings
NYBP Signature Soups
NYBP Beer Bacon Cheddar Bowl
Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!
NYBP Beer Bacon Cheddar CUP
Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!
Sides
Project French Fries
Project Sweet Fries
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Garden Greens Salad
Wedge Salad with bacon
House Caesar
With Pretzel bread croutons & bacon
Rice
Rice and Beans
Seasonal Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy $
Guacamole $
Queso $
Bleu Cheese $
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Good Beer, Good Food, Good Times.
6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport, NY 14094