Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries

New York Beer Project - Lockport

1,690 Reviews

$$

6933 S. Transit Rd.

Lockport, NY 14094

Popular Items

Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel
General Tso's Chicken Bowl
Flat Iron - TO GO

Crowlers

8AM Tailgate 32oz Crowler

8AM Tailgate 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8.0% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.

8AM Tailgate 4-Pack

8AM Tailgate 4-Pack

$18.00

Let’s go, Buffalo! 8AM Tailgate is an 8% beer to drink at 8AM on Gameday...and let us tell you, this is one crushable beer for 8%ABV. 8AM Tailgate pairs well with any classic Game day activities- whether that’s pizza & wings, screaming the “Shout” song with friends, or throwing an epic Tailgate party. Cheers! ABV: 8% 30 IBUS. Must be 21 to purchase.

Buckleberry Wheat 32oz Crowler

Buckleberry Wheat 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Fruit Wheat Beer. 5.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Cherry Blonde 32oz Crowler

Cherry Blonde 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Fruit Ale. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Destination IPA 32oz Crowler

Destination IPA 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA. 6.8% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Drunkin Punkin 32oz Crowler

Drunkin Punkin 32oz Crowler

$15.00

Pumpkin Ale. 8.1% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Frankensteiner Black IPA 32oz Crowler

Frankensteiner Black IPA 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Black IPA. 6.6% ABV. 60 IBU. Must be 21 to purchase.

Gameday 32oz Crowler

Gameday 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Belgian Wit. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Lockport Lager 32oz Crowler

Lockport Lager 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Lager. 4.9% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Peach Gigglewater 32oz Crowler

Peach Gigglewater 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Peach flavored hard seltzer. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Trix Sour 32oz Crowler

Trix Sour 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Fruit Sour. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Prost! 32oz Crowler

Prost! 32oz Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

German Lager. 6.0% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

S'mores Brown Ale 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Brown Ale aged on cacao nibs and marshmallows. 6.1% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Supernatural Sour 32oz Crowler

Supernatural Sour 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Passionfruit Sour. 4.3% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Victor Lager 32oz Crowler

Victor Lager 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Lager. 5.2% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

Walter's Jelly Donut 32oz Crowler

Walter's Jelly Donut 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Raspberry Kolsch. 4.5% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.

November Specials

The Harvest Panini

The Harvest Panini

$17.00

Shaved turkey, Granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie

Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Our delicious spin on a comfort food fave! Fresh chicken and local vegetables in a delicious NYBP house white wine cream sauce, served atop mashed potatoes and served with a fresh rosemary and sea salt puff pastry on the side.

Birthday Bleu Burger

Birthday Bleu Burger

$18.00

10 oz. Prime Choice burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Chinois Chicken Salad

$17.00

Delightful and delicious "Instaworthy" dish towering high with pulled chicken, mangos, Chinese Napa cabbage, fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, crispy wonton strips, and scallions. Drizzled with our famous Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.

Seasonals

General Tso's Chicken Bowl

General Tso's Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Crispy chicken tossed in a mouthwatering General Tso sauce, served over a fluffy steamed rice bowl with pineapple, sugar snap peas, chopped red bell peppers and crispy chow mein noodles. Served with a side of wasabi yuzu sauce.

The Beer Project Celebration Sandwich

The Beer Project Celebration Sandwich

$16.00

Chuck Roast slow-roasted for 48 hours "sous vide" style 'till it falls off the bone. Topped with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Tuscan Butter Salmon

Tuscan Butter Salmon

$22.00

Perfectly seared Atlantic Salmon in a mouthwatering Tuscan Butter Cream Sauce. Served with truffle smashed potatoes, blistered tomatoes, and asparagus.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy fried chicken sandwich, coated in the music city's famous sugar, butter, and cayenne hot sauce! Topped with Nashville slaw and sweet pickles and served with our house cut fries.

Baja Carnitas Bowl

Baja Carnitas Bowl

$17.00

Melt-in-your-mouth beer braised pulled pork, guac, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, and lime. Served over a bed of perfectly steamed white rice.

NYBP Bacon-Crusted Meatloaf

NYBP Bacon-Crusted Meatloaf

$21.00

Not your Ma's meatloaf! This housemade dish sits atop fluffy mashed potatoes and is accompanied by a creamy green bean and mushroom casserole and frizzled onions. Topped with housemade NY Amber gravy.

To Share

Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel

Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Served with three dipping sauces: honey mustard, queso & pub sauce.

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in our famous siracha cream sauce.

Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs

Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs

$12.00

Perfect for sharing, or to enjoy all by yourself! Served with our signature Italian red sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$11.00

Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.

East Village Nachos

East Village Nachos

$12.00

Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef, or vegetarian.

Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas

Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas

$13.00Out of stock

Dangerously delicious quesadillas featuring our cherry fire BBQ sauce pulled chicken, shredded cheddar, black beans, and crispy bacon crumbles. Drizzled with ranch and topped with cilantro.

NYC Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

NYC Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Served with Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.

Staten Island Fried Pickles

Staten Island Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with jalapeño ranch sauce for dipping.

NYBP Cantina

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$16.00

Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.

Beer Braised Carnitas Tacos

Beer Braised Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Tender beer braised pork, onions, cilantro, salsa, cotija cheese.

Boom Boom Shrimp Taco

Boom Boom Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Boom Boom Shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA cream, and cilantro.

Deep Fried Avocado Tacos

Deep Fried Avocado Tacos

$15.00

Mexican spice-rubbed fried avocados, pico, cotija cheese, house slaw, and poblano aioli.

El Classico Beef Tacos

$15.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.

Chicken Taco

$15.00

Pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.

Burgers (Online/To Go)

Birthday Bleu Burger To Go

Breakfast at Tiffanys - TO GO

Breakfast at Tiffanys - TO GO

$17.00

Sunnyside up egg, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mild sauce on a garlic butter brioche roll. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Flat Iron - TO GO

Flat Iron - TO GO

$16.00

The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Times Square - TO GO

Times Square - TO GO

$17.00

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Upper East Side - TO GO

Upper East Side - TO GO

$17.00

Cheddar, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Boss Burger - TO GO

Boss Burger - TO GO

$17.00

Cheddar, pickles, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and our “special” sauce. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

Brewery BBQ Burger - TO GO

Brewery BBQ Burger - TO GO

$17.00

Ginormous 10oz burger blackened with summer spices and topped with our famous house bbq sauce, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, and provolone cheese on a brioche roll. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.

New York Sandwiches

Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$17.00

Our house panini, made with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and NYBP's housemade Memphis BBQ sauce, served between 2 pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Buffalo Beef on Weck

Buffalo Beef on Weck

$16.00

The WNY Classic! Tender roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, served in true Buffalo fashion with a side of au jus sauce, horseradish, a juicy pickle, and house cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero

$16.00

Everyone’s favorite Taste of Buffalo award winner! Cherry BBQ pulled pork, Manhattan mac & cheese and house slaw on grilled cornbread. Served with fries.

NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich

NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Tender, seasoned Sirloin steak topped with melted provolone cheese and sauteed spinach. Served on an herb-crusted French loaf with a side of crispy fresh cut fries.

Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap

Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap

$17.00

Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and cilantro lime aioli, served with fries.

The Carnegie

The Carnegie

$17.00

Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, cranberry aioli, bibb lettuce on a multi-grain roll. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

The Hoboken

The Hoboken

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken, crispy Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and house pesto on artisan Italian cheese focaccia loaf. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.

Mac and Cheese

Manhattan Mac

Manhattan Mac

$14.00

Signature beer cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, served with garlic bread.

Buffalo Style Mac

Buffalo Style Mac

$16.00

Creamy, buttery cheese sauce, Buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, mild sauce, and toasted garlic bread.

Salads

Beer Project Caesar

Beer Project Caesar

$11.00

Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, housemade Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.

Cancun Chicken Salad

Cancun Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.

Island Rice Bowl

Island Rice Bowl

$14.00

Warm jasmine rice, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeno peppers, house guac, and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with Fire Roasted Poblano Creme fraiche

New Yorker Salad

New Yorker Salad

$16.00

The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.

Key West Berry Salad

Key West Berry Salad

$14.00

Bed of chopped romaine, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, summer strawberries and blueberries, served with granola and candied walnuts and topped with our housemade poppyseed dressing.

Pizza & Wings

Mulberry Street Pizza

Mulberry Street Pizza

$14.00

The classic Buffalo pizza with house red sauce, mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.

Buffalo Wing Pizza

Buffalo Wing Pizza

$15.00

Tender shredded chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese and red & green onion are perfectly melded with authentic Buffalo wing sauce to create this signature pizza.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.00
20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00

NYBP Signature Soups

NYBP Beer Bacon Cheddar Bowl

NYBP Beer Bacon Cheddar Bowl

$7.00

Made from scratch, our mouthwatering soup is created with potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and our own NYBP Gameday Belgian Wit!

NYBP Beer Bacon Cheddar CUP

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Sides

Project French Fries

$5.00

Project Sweet Fries

$6.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Garden Greens Salad

$6.00

Wedge Salad with bacon

$8.00

House Caesar

$7.00

With Pretzel bread croutons & bacon

Rice

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Gravy $

$1.00

Guacamole $

$2.00

Queso $

$1.00

Bleu Cheese $

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Good Beer, Good Food, Good Times.

