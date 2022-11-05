Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

New York Eats - Arlington

1,885 Reviews

$

604, B, Doug Russell Rd,

Arlington, TX 76010

Popular Items

Manhattan Mix Plate
Chicken Platter
Jackson Heights Platter

NY PLATTERS

Choose from our Signature Rice Platters or Build Your Own
Manhattan Mix Plate

Manhattan Mix Plate

$9.98

Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of both meats and optional falafel served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.

Jackson Heights Platter

Jackson Heights Platter

$9.97

Our "Desi Platter" - Tasty Chicken served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries, our signature White sauce, and green sauce. Mix-in your choice of veggies and choose spice level.

Bay Ridge BBQ Platter

Bay Ridge BBQ Platter

$9.99

If you enjoy BBQ Sauce, you'll love this platter. Gyro Meat & Chicken tossed in our housemade BBQ sauce, served over seasoned Curly Fries and/or seasoned Rice. Choose your veggies to mix in and spice level 0-3.

Falafel Platter (Vegetarian)

Falafel Platter (Vegetarian)

$8.48

Our fresh falafel made from scratch in house from beans, herbs, and spices. Served over our seasoned basmati rice, with some romaine lettuce and your choice of veggies. Topped with our Signature White Sauce; spicy optional.

The Garden Platter

$9.98

Avoiding Carbs? Get this platter served over Romaine Lettuce and all of our veggies. Choose your meat/falafel option. Topped with our Signature White Sauce and choose your spice level (0-3)

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$9.98

New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.

Gyro Platter

$9.98

New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Gyro Meat served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.

Gyro & Chicken Platter

$9.98

Gyro Meat & Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.

Hell's Kitchen Platter

$9.99

WARNING: VERY SPICY, NO REFUNDS OR REPLACEMENTS

WRAPS

Choose your meat and veggies that go into a perfectly toasted Pita with our signature White Sauce and spice level (0-3). You can even add Falafel, Fries, and/or Curly Fries into the wrap!
Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.99

A classic New York Street Cart Gyro Wrap made of seasoned meat mixed of Lamb & Beef, Romaine Lettuce, and our Signature White Sauce. Add additional veggies and choose your spice level. Available extras include additional meat, fries inside the wrap, and falafel made in house.

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Gyro & Chicken Mix Wrap

$8.99

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Falafel is made of garbanzo beans. herbs, and spices. We make ours in house from scratch, fried and served mixed with meats or vegetarian.

BURGERS

1/3 lb Hand-made 100% Beef Burgers with your choice of veggies/cheese served in a toasted Sesame Bun. Chicken and Veggies options also available.

Times Square Burger

$9.48

Provolone Cheese & American Cheese with a hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, & our Burger Sauce.

Broadway Burger

Broadway Burger

$8.99
Brooklyn Burger

Brooklyn Burger

$8.88

Classic Burger: 1/3 lb hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Sesame bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & our Burger Sauce.

Bronx BBQ Burger

$8.98

If you enjoy BBQ sauce you'll love this hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, American Cheese & our BBQ Sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99Out of stock

Build-Your-Own Beef Burger

$8.98

Chicken Burger

$6.49Out of stock

Falafel Burger

$8.98

Bay Ridge BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.48

Chopped Chicken cooked in our own BBQ Sauce, with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Provolone Cheese in a toasted Sesame Bun.

SIDES

Find the perfect side to go with your platter or wrap.
Falafel Side Order

Falafel Side Order

$3.69

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Gyro Cheese Fries

$7.49

Pita Side Order

$1.44
Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$3.99Out of stock
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99+
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$3.49+

Curly Fries

$3.88+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Masala Fries

$3.49+

Chicken Cheese Fries

$6.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.29
Can

Can

$1.58

Glass Bottles

Bottles (Plastic)

Bottles (Plastic)

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$1.48

Lemonade

$1.69Out of stock

Powerade Bottle

$1.58

SAUCE CUPS

New York Eats White Sauce Cup

New York Eats White Sauce Cup

$0.68
BBQ Sauce Cup

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.67
Nacho Cheese Cup

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.68

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.44
Green Sauce Cup

Green Sauce Cup

$0.58

DESSERT

Ice Cream Float

$3.98Out of stock

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream served mixed with your choice of flavored Sodas. Available in Root Beer, Orange, Coke, and Orange Coke.

Feeds 20

Gyro/Chicken & Rice (20 people)

$140.00

Chicken & Rice (20 people)

$130.00

Gyro & Rice (20 people)

$159.00

Jackson Heights Chicken & Rice (20 people)

$140.00

Feeds 10

Gyro/Chicken & Rice (~10 people)

$95.00

Chicken & Rice (~10 people)

$94.00

Gyro & Rice (~10 people)

$105.00

Falafel & Rice (~10 people)

$88.00

CATERING SIDES

Pita Tray (Medium)

$18.99

Pita Tray (Large)

$33.99

HUMMUS TRAY

$35.99

HUMMUS TRAY + PITA

$49.99

FALAFEL TRAY

$39.00

Rice only Tray (Large)

$41.00

Rice Tray (Half Size)

$30.00

SALAD TRAY (Full size)

$19.00

DELIVERY

Delivery (5 miles)

$29.00

Delivery (20 miles)

$49.00

Delivery + Setup

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

#thatsaucetho

Website

Location

604, B, Doug Russell Rd,, Arlington, TX 76010

Directions

