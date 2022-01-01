Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

New York Eats - Richardson

111 Reviews

$

1801 N Greenville Ave #100

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Manhattan Mix Plate
Gyro Wrap
Gyro & Chicken Platter

NY PLATTERS

Manhattan Mix Plate

Manhattan Mix Plate

$8.99

Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.

Jackson Heights Platter

Jackson Heights Platter

$8.99

Our "Desi Platter" - includes a mix of Chicken and Falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spice level.

Bay Ridge BBQ Platter

Bay Ridge BBQ Platter

$9.99

If you enjoy BBQ Sauce, you'll love this platter. Gyro Meat & Chicken tossed in our housemade BBQ sauce, served over seasoned Curly Fries and/or seasoned Rice. Choose your veggies to mix in and spice level 0-3.

Falafel Platter (Vegetarian)

Falafel Platter (Vegetarian)

$6.99

The Classic New York Halal Street Cart Falafel over Rice platter. Our Falafel is made fresh in house with garbanzo beans, herbs & spices. Choose your veggies and spice level; add a topping or two.

The Garden Platter

$8.99

Cutting Carbs? This platter is served with your choice of meats/protein over Romaine Lettuce and all of our Veggies mixed in. Topped with White Sauce and choose if you would like it Spicy. Veggies include Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Carrots, Cucumbers, & Pickles.

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$7.99

The Classic New York Halal Street Cart Chicken over Rice platter. Choose your veggies and spice level; add a topping or two and/or fresh Falafel made in house.

Gyro Platter

$8.99

The Classic New York Halal Street Cart Gyro Meat over Rice platter. Choose your veggies and spice level; add a topping or two and/or fresh Falafel made in house. Note: our Gyro Meat is made with Lamb & Beef both mixed already.

Gyro & Chicken Platter

$8.49

WRAPS

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Gyro & Chicken Mix Wrap

$8.39

Falafel Wrap

$7.29

BURGERS

Times Square Burger

$7.99Out of stock

1/3 lb hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Sesame bun with Provolone Cheese, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, & our Burger Sauce.

Broadway Burger

Broadway Burger

$7.99Out of stock

1/3 lb hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Sesame bun with Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese, & our Burger Sauce.

Brooklyn Burger

Brooklyn Burger

$7.69Out of stock

Classic Burger: 1/3 lb hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Sesame bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & our Burger Sauce.

Bronx BBQ Burger

$7.99Out of stock

The burger to get if you enjoy BBQ sauce. 1/3 lb hand-made & seasoned 100% Beef patty in a toasted Sesame bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Provolone Cheese & our BBQ Sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99Out of stock

Build-Your-Own Beef Burger

$7.69Out of stock

Chicken Burger

$5.99Out of stock

Falafel Burger

$6.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Bay Ridge BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Chopped Chicken cooked in our own BBQ Sauce, with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Provolone Cheese in a toasted Sesame Bun.

SIDES

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.99

Gyro Cheese Fries

$6.99

Pita Side Order

$1.29
Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$3.99
Falafel Side Order

Falafel Side Order

$3.69
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$2.99+
French Fries

French Fries

$1.99+

Curly Fries

$2.99+

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Masala Fries

$2.99+

Garlic Pita Chips

$2.99Out of stock

7pc. Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$5.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.98Out of stock
Glass Bottles

Glass Bottles

$1.99Out of stock
Bottle Drink

Bottle Drink

$1.83Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.29

Can

$1.18

SAUCE CUPS

New York Eats White Sauce Cup

New York Eats White Sauce Cup

$0.58
BBQ Sauce Cup

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.48
Nacho Cheese Cup

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.68

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.35
Green Sauce Cup

Green Sauce Cup

$0.48

DESSERTS

Ice Cream Float

$3.99Out of stock

Feeds 10-12

Half Size Gyro/Chicken Mix Tray (Feeds 10-12)

$89.99

Half Size Chicken Mix Tray (Feeds 10-12)

$79.99

Half Size Gyro Mix Tray (Feeds 10-12)

$99.99

Half Size Jackson Heights Tray (Feeds 10-12)

$88.99

Half Size Bay Ridge BBQ Tray (Feeds 10-12)

$99.99

Feeds 20-22

Full Size Gyro/Chicken Mix Tray (Feeds 20-22)

$134.99

Full Size Chicken Tray (Feeds 20-22)

$119.99

Full Size Gyro Tray (Feeds 20-22)

$159.99

Jackson Heights Tray (Feeds 20-22)

$129.99

Bay Ridge BBQ Tray (Feeds 20-22)

$139.99

CATERING SIDES

HUMMUS TRAY

$34.99

HUMMUS TRAY + PITA

$49.99

10 PITA SIDE ORDERS

$10.00

FALAFEL TRAY

$42.99

SALAD TRAY

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

#thatsaucetho

Website

Location

1801 N Greenville Ave #100, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery
New York Eats image
New York Eats image
New York Eats image
New York Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

Communion Coffee Shop - Richardson, TX
orange starNo Reviews
514 Lockwood Drive Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - East Plano
orange starNo Reviews
1212 14th St. Plano, TX 75074
View restaurantnext
Scotty P's - Garland
orange star4.5 • 1,839
4280 Lavon Dr. Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Addison - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Gather Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
14675 Dallas Parkway Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Republic Texas Tavern
orange star4.5 • 696
12300 Inwood Road Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston