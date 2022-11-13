Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Fried Chicken and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

23 Pleasant St

Leominster, MA 01453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken over Rice Platter(with Cook Pepper & Onion)
Combo over rice chicken & lamb mix
Grill chicken kabob combo

35 To 42 with Rice/bean/salsa& drink

All Platters come with rice / homemade red kidney beans & homemade salsa Option Spicy or regular rice

35. 2 pcs Chicken with rice/bean/salsa & drink

$10.98

36. 3 pcs Chicken with rice/bean/salsa drink

$12.99

37. 4 pcs Wings with rice/bean/salsa drink

$11.98

38. 2 pcs Tilapia Fish with rice/bean/salsa & drink

$12.97

39. 21 Shrimp with rice/bean/salsa & drink

$11.98

40. Hot Wings with rice/bean/salsa & drink

$12.98+

41. Buffalo or BBQ Wings with rice/bean/salsa & drink

$12.98+

42. Popcorn Chicken with rice/bean/salsa & drink

$9.98

43 To 67 Combos

43. Mozzarella Sticks Combo

$9.99+

44. Chicken Tenders Combo

$9.99+

46. Buffalo or BBQ Wings Combo

$11.98+

47. Chicken Strips Combo

$9.99

48. Popcorn Chicken Combo

$10.98

49 .Grill Chicken Salad

$11.99

50. Steak Salad

$12.25

51. Tilapia Fish Salad

$11.98

52. Chicken Taco Salad

$12.50

53. Steak Taco Salad

$12.50

54.Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.50

55. Garden Saald( Choice Of Dressing)

$7.99

56.grill Chicken Kabob

$12.99

57. Grill Beef Kabob

$12.99

58. Grill Chicken Burrito

$10.50

59.steak Burrito

$12.50

60.veggie Burrito

$7.99

61. Shrimp Burrito

$11.50

62. Lamb Gyro Combo

$11.50

62. Chicken Gyro Combo

$10.99

63. Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$11.98

64. Steak Quesadilla

$12.98

65. Lamb Taco Salad

$9.99

66. Tilapia Fish Taco Salad

$9.99

67. Lamb Burrito

$10.50

Chicken Gyro Only

$8.99

Lamb Gyro Only

$8.99

Combo Gyro (Chicken & Lamb Only

$8.99

Chicken Soup

$5.99

10 Vegetablen soup

$5.99

BBQ wings only & combo

6 pcs BBQ

$7.99+

9 pcs BBQ

$12.99+

15 pcs BBQ

$17.99+

20 pcs BBQ

$25.99+

Buffalo wings only / combo

6 Pcs Buffalo Wings

$6.99+

9 pcs Buffalo Wings

$12.99+

15 pcs Buffalo Wings

$17.99+

20 pcs Buffalo Wings

$25.99+

Chicken & Fries

2 Pcs Only

$4.89

2 Pcs With Fries

$7.88

3 Pcs Only

$7.99

3 Pcs With Fries

$9.88

5 Pcs Chicken Only

$9.99

5 Pcs Chicken With Fries

$11.98

7 Pcs Chicken Only

$12.99

7 Pcs Chicken With Fries

$14.98

9 Pcs Chicken Only

$15.99

9 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries

$19.50

12 Pcs Chicken Only

$19.99

12 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries

$22.88

15 Pcs Chicken Only

$25.99

15 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries

$31.99

18 Pcs Chicken Only

$29.99

18 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries

$35.99

21 Pcs Chicken Only

$37.99

21 Pcs Chicken With Large Fries

$43.93

Chicken Bucket Combo

Soda option Pepsi , diet pepsi , grab , orange , Sierra mist

8 Pcs Bucket Large Fries And 2 Liter

$19.99

10 pcs. Bucket w Large Fries and 2 Liter Soda

$22.88

15 pcs. Bucket w Large Fries and 2 Liter Soda

$33.99

21 pcs. Bucket w 2 Large Fries and 2 Liter Soda

$44.99

35 pcs. Bucket w 2 Large Fries and 2 Liter Soda

$62.99

Chicken Only

Wing

$1.45

Leg

$1.99

Thigh

$2.99

Breast

$2.99

Chicken Only 6 Pcs

$11.98

Chicken Only 9 Pcs

$15.99

Chicken Only 12 Pcs

$19.99

Chicken Only 15 Pcs

$25.99

Chicken Only 18 Pcs

$29.99

Chicken Only 21 Pcs

$37.99

Chicken Only 35 Pcs

$55.99

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Tres Leches

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Oreo Cake

$3.99

Fajita wrap

All fajita comes with cooked peppers, onion , lettuce , salsa & sour cream sauce

Grill Chicken fajita

$8.99

Grill steak fajita

$9.99

Shrimp

$10.99

Grill Lamb

$11.99

Hot Wing Only/Combo

All combo hot wings or wing ding comes with fries & can soda

27. Hot Wing 6 pcs

$7.99+

28. Hot Wing 9 pcs

$13.99+

29. Hot Wing 15 pcs

$17.99+

30. Hot Wing 20 pcs

$25.99+

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$1.99+

Kabob Platters

Grill chicken kabob combo

$12.99

All kabob comes with rice / salad / bread &house dressing Option spicy or regular rice

Grill beef kabob combo (cubs)

$13.99

All kabob comes with rice / salad / bread &house dressing Option spicy or regular rice

2 pcs chapli kabob combo

$13.99

All kabob comes with rice / salad / bread &house dressing Option spicy or regular rice

Kabob Roll Up

Chicken Kofta Roll Up(comes With Pita Bread, White Suce , Lettuce ,tomato, Onione)

$7.99

All kabob wrap comes with homemade bread lettuce,tomato, onion & house dressing.

Grill chicken kabob Roll Up

$7.99

All kabob wrap comes with lettuce,tomato, onion & house dressing.

Grill beef kabob Roll Up

$8.99

All kabob wrap comes with lettuce,tomato, onion & house dressing.

Buffalo Kabob Roll Up(spicy Kofta Chicken, In Pita Bread ,Lettuce,tomato Onion)

$7.99

Milk Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Cotton Candy Milkshake

$5.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Oreo Cookies

$5.99

Mixed Chicken Box

1. 2 pcs Chicken Box

$9.50

Comes with 2 rolls , mash or cowslaw

2. 3 pcs Chicken Box

$10.98

Comes with 1 mash , 1 cowslaw & 3 rolls

3. 5 pcs Chicken Box

$15.99

Comes with 2 mash , 2 cowslaw & 4 rolls

4. 8 pcs Chicken Box

$20.99

Comes with 3 mash , 2 cowslaw & 6 rolls

5. 15 pcs Chicken Box

$35.99

Comes with 4 mash , 2 large cowslaw & 8 rolls

6. 21 pcs Chicken Box

$45.99

Comes with 5 mash , 2 large cowslaw & 8 rolls

Mixed Chicken Combo

7. 2 pcs Chicken Combo

$9.50

8. 3 pcs Chicken Combo

$10.98

9. 5 pcs Chicken Combo

$15.98

10. 4 pcs Chicken Wings Combo

$9.99

11. 6 pcs Chicken Wings Combo

$11.98

Nachos

Comes with lettuce , kidney bean , salsa & homemade sauce

Regular Nacho

$8.99

Chicken Nacho

$9.99

Steak Nacho

$10.99

Nuggets Combo

31. Nugget 6 pcs

$4.88+

32. Nugget 9 pcs

$7.99+

33. Nugget 15 pcs

$13.99+

34. Nugget 20 pcs

$16.99+

Platters over rice (with homemade sauce and choice of rice spicy regular)

All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce Option spicy or regular rice

Chicken over Rice Platter(with Cook Pepper & Onion)

$12.99

All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce. Option spicy or regular rice

Lamb over Rice Platter(with Cook Pepper & Onion)

$12.99

All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce. Option spicy or regular rice

Philly Cheese Steak over Rice Platter

$12.99

All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce. Option spicy or regular rice

Combo over rice chicken & lamb mix

$13.99

Falafel over rice platter

$12.99

Shrimp over rice platter

$12.99

Sandwich Combo

12. Cheeseburger

$5.99+

Comes with mayo ketupe sauce , lettuce, tomato, onion ,pickles

13. Double Cheeseburger

$6.99+

Comes with mayo ketupe sauce , lettuce ,tomato, onion & pickles

14. Fish Sandwich

$4.99+

Comes with tartar sauce ,lettuce & tomato

15. Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99+

Mayo ketupe sauce , cooked peppers & onion & cheese

16. Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Comes with mayo.ketupe sauce cooked peppers & onion & cheese

17. Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99+

18. Chicken Sandwich

$4.99+

Comes with mayo , lettuce tomato

19. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99+

Mayo ketupe sauce , lettuce & tomato

Spicy sandwich only

$5.99

Spicy sandwich combo

$10.99

Seafood Combos

Combos served with fries and soda

23. Shrimp Basket

$6.99+

24. 6 pcs Jumbo Shrimp

$5.99+

25. 2 pcs Tilapia Combo

$11.98

26. 3 pcs Tilapia combo

$14.99

5 pcs tilapia combo

$19.99

Seafood combo ( 2fish, 3pcs jumbo shrimp & 21 pcs baby shrimp combo

$19.99

Each Tilapia Only

$3.50

Side Orders

Small fries

$2.99

Large fries

$5.99

X large fries

$6.99

Small onion ring

$2.75

Large onion ring

$6.99

X large onion ring

$7.99

Small patato veggies

$3.50

Large patato veggies

$5.99

X large patato veggies

$7.99

Small Colesalw

$2.75

Large Coleslaw

$3.99

Small Yellow Rice

$3.99

Large Yellow Rice

$5.99

Mash Patato

$2.99

Corn On The Cab

$2.99

Popcorn chicken

$5.98

Chicken strip

$5.98

Small cheese fries

$3.25

Large Cheese Fries

$5.99

Beef pattie

$2.99

Beef pattie with cheese

$3.99

Beef pattie Coco bread

$5.99

Mac & cheese

$3.99

6 PCS Tostoni

$3.99

6 pcs chicken tenders

$10.99

9 pcs chicken tenders

$16.99

6 pcs mozeralla stick

$6.99

12 pcs mozeralla stock

$14.99

Small spicy rice

$3.99

Large Spicy rice

$6.99

3 dinner rolls

$1.50

Small garden salad

$3.50

Spicy rice /bean /salsa

$7.99

Regular Spanish rice /bean /salas

$6.99

Small Curly Fries

$3.25

Large Curly Fries

$5.99

Large Cup Of Salsa

$3.99

Side Of Beans

$2.99

Extra Lamb

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Mac Salad

$3.99

Any Chips

$0.50

Wing Ding Only/Combo

All combo hot wings or wing ding comes with fries & can soda

6 Pcs Mild Wings

$6.99+

9 Pcs Mild Wings

$13.99+

15 pcs Mild Wings

$17.99+

20 pcs Mild Wings

$25.99+

Whole Wing Only

Whole Wing Only 6 Pcs

$7.99

Whole Wing Only 9 Pcs

$12.99

Whole Wing Only 15 Pcs

$19.99

Whole Wing Only 20 Pcs

$24.99

Whole Wing Only 35 Pcs

$42.99

Whole Wing Only 45 Pcs

$55.99

Wrap Combo

20. Grilled Chicken Wrap( Mayo,lettuce,tomato)

$6.99+

21. Buffalo Wrap(b/cheese/lettuce/hot Sauce

$6.99+

22. Steak Wrap(mayo,lettuce,tomato)

$6.99+

Tenders

3 PCs Tenders

$6.99+

6 PCs Tenders

$11.99+

9 PCs Tenders

$15.99+

15 PCs Tenders

$26.99+

Drinks

Can option Pepsi , gingeral , grap , orange , diet pepsi , dew , Sierra mist

Can

$1.37

16oz Bottle

$1.99

2 Liter

$3.99

Water

$1.25

Juice

$1.75

Jarrito

$2.75

Monster

$3.25

Gatorade/vitamin

$2.99

Goya

$1.75

Ginger Beer

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Halal, Kabobs, Subs, Burritos, Salads, Seafood & Sandwiches

Location

23 Pleasant St, Leominster, MA 01453

Directions

Gallery
New York Fried Chicken & Grill image
New York Fried Chicken & Grill image
New York Fried Chicken & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 1110 - Leominster
orange star4.4 • 541
35 Commercial Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5084 - Leominster
orange starNo Reviews
231 Mill Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Sauce Food Truck - 456 Litchfield Street
orange starNo Reviews
456 Litchfield Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Pammy’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
68 Airport Rd Unit 1 Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Barber's Crossing North - 175 Leominster Road
orange starNo Reviews
175 Leominster Road Sterling, MA 01564
View restaurantnext
DA - 8023 - Fitchburg
orange starNo Reviews
516 John Fitch Hwy Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leominster

Papa Gino's - 1110 - Leominster
orange star4.4 • 541
35 Commercial Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leominster
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston