- Home
- /
- Leominster
- /
- New York Fried Chicken and Grill
New York Fried Chicken and Grill
No reviews yet
23 Pleasant St
Leominster, MA 01453
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
35 To 42 with Rice/bean/salsa& drink
35. 2 pcs Chicken with rice/bean/salsa & drink
36. 3 pcs Chicken with rice/bean/salsa drink
37. 4 pcs Wings with rice/bean/salsa drink
38. 2 pcs Tilapia Fish with rice/bean/salsa & drink
39. 21 Shrimp with rice/bean/salsa & drink
40. Hot Wings with rice/bean/salsa & drink
41. Buffalo or BBQ Wings with rice/bean/salsa & drink
42. Popcorn Chicken with rice/bean/salsa & drink
43 To 67 Combos
43. Mozzarella Sticks Combo
44. Chicken Tenders Combo
46. Buffalo or BBQ Wings Combo
47. Chicken Strips Combo
48. Popcorn Chicken Combo
49 .Grill Chicken Salad
50. Steak Salad
51. Tilapia Fish Salad
52. Chicken Taco Salad
53. Steak Taco Salad
54.Shrimp Taco Salad
55. Garden Saald( Choice Of Dressing)
56.grill Chicken Kabob
57. Grill Beef Kabob
58. Grill Chicken Burrito
59.steak Burrito
60.veggie Burrito
61. Shrimp Burrito
62. Lamb Gyro Combo
62. Chicken Gyro Combo
63. Grill Chicken Quesadilla
64. Steak Quesadilla
65. Lamb Taco Salad
66. Tilapia Fish Taco Salad
67. Lamb Burrito
Chicken Gyro Only
Lamb Gyro Only
Combo Gyro (Chicken & Lamb Only
Chicken Soup
10 Vegetablen soup
BBQ wings only & combo
Buffalo wings only / combo
Chicken & Fries
2 Pcs Only
2 Pcs With Fries
3 Pcs Only
3 Pcs With Fries
5 Pcs Chicken Only
5 Pcs Chicken With Fries
7 Pcs Chicken Only
7 Pcs Chicken With Fries
9 Pcs Chicken Only
9 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries
12 Pcs Chicken Only
12 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries
15 Pcs Chicken Only
15 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries
18 Pcs Chicken Only
18 Pcs Chicken With Lg Fries
21 Pcs Chicken Only
21 Pcs Chicken With Large Fries
Chicken Bucket Combo
Chicken Only
Desserts
Fajita wrap
Hot Wing Only/Combo
Ice Cream
Kabob Platters
Grill chicken kabob combo
All kabob comes with rice / salad / bread &house dressing Option spicy or regular rice
Grill beef kabob combo (cubs)
All kabob comes with rice / salad / bread &house dressing Option spicy or regular rice
2 pcs chapli kabob combo
All kabob comes with rice / salad / bread &house dressing Option spicy or regular rice
Kabob Roll Up
Chicken Kofta Roll Up(comes With Pita Bread, White Suce , Lettuce ,tomato, Onione)
All kabob wrap comes with homemade bread lettuce,tomato, onion & house dressing.
Grill chicken kabob Roll Up
All kabob wrap comes with lettuce,tomato, onion & house dressing.
Grill beef kabob Roll Up
All kabob wrap comes with lettuce,tomato, onion & house dressing.
Buffalo Kabob Roll Up(spicy Kofta Chicken, In Pita Bread ,Lettuce,tomato Onion)
Milk Shakes
Mixed Chicken Box
1. 2 pcs Chicken Box
Comes with 2 rolls , mash or cowslaw
2. 3 pcs Chicken Box
Comes with 1 mash , 1 cowslaw & 3 rolls
3. 5 pcs Chicken Box
Comes with 2 mash , 2 cowslaw & 4 rolls
4. 8 pcs Chicken Box
Comes with 3 mash , 2 cowslaw & 6 rolls
5. 15 pcs Chicken Box
Comes with 4 mash , 2 large cowslaw & 8 rolls
6. 21 pcs Chicken Box
Comes with 5 mash , 2 large cowslaw & 8 rolls
Mixed Chicken Combo
Nachos
Nuggets Combo
Platters over rice (with homemade sauce and choice of rice spicy regular)
Chicken over Rice Platter(with Cook Pepper & Onion)
All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce. Option spicy or regular rice
Lamb over Rice Platter(with Cook Pepper & Onion)
All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce. Option spicy or regular rice
Philly Cheese Steak over Rice Platter
All platers comes with rice , cooked peppers /onion & white sauce. Option spicy or regular rice
Combo over rice chicken & lamb mix
Falafel over rice platter
Shrimp over rice platter
Sandwich Combo
12. Cheeseburger
Comes with mayo ketupe sauce , lettuce, tomato, onion ,pickles
13. Double Cheeseburger
Comes with mayo ketupe sauce , lettuce ,tomato, onion & pickles
14. Fish Sandwich
Comes with tartar sauce ,lettuce & tomato
15. Philly Cheesesteak
Mayo ketupe sauce , cooked peppers & onion & cheese
16. Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with mayo.ketupe sauce cooked peppers & onion & cheese
17. Grilled Chicken Sub
18. Chicken Sandwich
Comes with mayo , lettuce tomato
19. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Mayo ketupe sauce , lettuce & tomato
Spicy sandwich only
Spicy sandwich combo
Seafood Combos
Side Orders
Small fries
Large fries
X large fries
Small onion ring
Large onion ring
X large onion ring
Small patato veggies
Large patato veggies
X large patato veggies
Small Colesalw
Large Coleslaw
Small Yellow Rice
Large Yellow Rice
Mash Patato
Corn On The Cab
Popcorn chicken
Chicken strip
Small cheese fries
Large Cheese Fries
Beef pattie
Beef pattie with cheese
Beef pattie Coco bread
Mac & cheese
6 PCS Tostoni
6 pcs chicken tenders
9 pcs chicken tenders
6 pcs mozeralla stick
12 pcs mozeralla stock
Small spicy rice
Large Spicy rice
3 dinner rolls
Small garden salad
Spicy rice /bean /salsa
Regular Spanish rice /bean /salas
Small Curly Fries
Large Curly Fries
Large Cup Of Salsa
Side Of Beans
Extra Lamb
Extra Sauce
Mac Salad
Any Chips
Wing Ding Only/Combo
Whole Wing Only
Wrap Combo
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Halal, Kabobs, Subs, Burritos, Salads, Seafood & Sandwiches
23 Pleasant St, Leominster, MA 01453