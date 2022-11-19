- Home
American
Chicken
New York Grill (1) 41 Flower Valley S.C.
41 Flower Valley S.C.
Florissant, MO 63033
Daily Specials..
Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER
$7.99
10 Party Wings w/fris and soda
$9.99
Chicken Kebab
$8.99
GYRO OVER RICE
$9.99
SHRIMP OVER RICE
$9.99
5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA
$7.99
5 Whole Wings NY W/FRIES & SODA
$7.99
SHRIMP + FISH W/FRIES & SODA
$9.99
5 SHRIMP + 3 WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES & SODA
$9.99
Dinner T-BONE OR RIBEY
$10.99
2PC TENDERS W/FRIS & SODA
$6.99
25 Whole Wings w/Fries and 2lt soda
$32.99
Wings
Kebab's
Sandwiches
Chicken Philly Sandwich
$7.99
Philly Steak Sandwich
$7.99
Philly Mix
$10.99
Manhattan Philly
$7.99
Grilled Shrimp Philly
$9.99
Buffalo Fries
$7.99
Gyro Sandwich
$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Buffalo chicken sandwich
$7.99
Cheese Burger
$6.99
Double Cheeseburger
$9.99
Fish Sandwich
$6.99
Ribeye Sandwich
$10.99