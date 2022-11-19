Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken

New York Grill (1) 41 Flower Valley S.C.

No reviews yet

41 Flower Valley S.C.

Florissant, MO 63033

Popular Items

Whole Wings
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Loaded Potato (1 Meat)

Daily Specials..

Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER

$7.99

10 Party Wings w/fris and soda

$9.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

GYRO OVER RICE

$9.99

SHRIMP OVER RICE

$9.99

5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

5 Whole Wings NY W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

SHRIMP + FISH W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

5 SHRIMP + 3 WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

Dinner T-BONE OR RIBEY

$10.99

2PC TENDERS W/FRIS & SODA

$6.99

25 Whole Wings w/Fries and 2lt soda

$32.99

Wings

Whole Wings

Whole Wings

$6.99+
Whole Wings family size

Whole Wings family size

$34.99+

Party Wings

$10.99+

Party Wings family

$49.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Boneless Wings Family Size

$45.99+

Kebab's

Kebab (1 Meat)

$9.99+

Mix Kebab

$13.99+

Veggie Kebab

$5.99

Loaded Potato (1 Meat)

$11.99+

Mix Loaded Potato

$15.99+

Veggie Potato

$6.99

Grilled Tilapia (over rice)

$7.99

Turkey Rib (2pc over rice)

$11.99

Turkey Rib (2pc Over Potato )

$13.99

Kebab Bowl (1 Meat) (Deep Copy)

$12.99+

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Mix

$10.99

Manhattan Philly

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp Philly

$9.99

Buffalo Fries

$7.99
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Dinners

Tilapia

$8.99+

Catfish Fillet

$9.99+

Whole Jack Salmon

$6.99+

Jack Fillet

$6.99+

Jack Salmon (Whiting)

$6.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99+

Regular Fried Shrimp

$11.99+

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.99+

Tenders and Nuggets

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99+

Dinners

T-Bone Steak

$13.99

Rib-Eye Steak

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Turkey Rib Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$12.99

Combo Plates

Regular Combo

$13.99

Super Combo

$29.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99+
Toast Ravioli

Toast Ravioli

$3.99+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.59+

5pc Regular Shrimp

$5.99

5pc Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.59+

Battered Mushroom

$3.99+

Texas Toast

$0.99+

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cup Sides

Cup

Drinks

Bottle

$1.99

Can

$0.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Bottle Vess

$1.69

Bottle Water

$0.99

Bottle Tea

$1.69

Upgrade Charge

$0.99

Extras

Ex Piece Whole Wing

$1.99

Ex Piece Party Wing

$0.99

Ex Piece Fish

$3.99

Ex Piece Turkey Ribb

$4.99

Ex Piece Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Ex Piece Grilled Tilapia

$3.99

Family Style

10pc Fish

$39.99

20pc Fish

$74.99

20pc Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$45.99

Catfish Nuggets

$34.99+

Chicken Kebab

$39.99+

Beef Kebab

$44.99+

Shrimp Kebab

$49.99+

Mixed Kebab

$69.99+

Chicken Potato

$44.99+

Beef Potato

$49.99+

Shrimp Potato

$64.99+

Mixed Potato

$79.99+

Salads

NY Style Salad

$5.99

NY Grilled Shrimp Salad (12pc)

$10.99

NY Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

NY Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

NY Greek Gyro Salad

$9.99

NY Fried chicken salad

$9.99

Seasonings

Season salt

$5.99

Lemon pepper

$5.99

Ny seasoning

$5.99