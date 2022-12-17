Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American

New York Grill (2) 540 N Hwy 67

No reviews yet

540 N Hwy 67

Florrisant, MO 63031

Popular Items

Whole Wings
Party Wings
Chicken Kebab

Daily Specials..

Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER

$7.99

10 Party Wings w/fris and soda

$9.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

GYRO OVER RICE

$9.99

SHRIMP OVER RICE

$9.99

5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

5 Whole Wings NY W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

SHRIMP + FISH W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

5 SHRIMP + 3 WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

Dinner T-BONE OR RIBEY

$10.99

2PC TENDERS W/FRIS & SODA

$6.99

25 Whole Wings w/Fries and 2lt soda

$32.99

Kebab's

Veggie Kebab

Veggie Kebab

$5.99
Kebab (1 Meat)

Kebab (1 Meat)

$9.99
Mix Kebab

Mix Kebab

$13.99

Veggie Potato

$6.99

Loaded Potato (1 Meat)

$11.99

Mix Loaded Potato

$16.99

Turkey Rib (2pc over rice)

$11.99

Turkey Rib (2pc Over Potato )

$13.99

1/2 PAN KEBAB (1 MEAT)

$54.99

1/2 PAN KEBAB MIX

$79.99

1/2 PAN VAGGIE KEBAB

$39.99

1/2 PAN POTATO (1 MEAT)

$74.99

1/2 PAN POTATO MIX

$99.99

1/2 PAN POTATO VAGGIE

$54.99

Dinners

T-Bone Steak

T-Bone Steak

$13.99
Rib-Eye Steak

Rib-Eye Steak

$13.99
2 PC Turkey Rib Dinner

2 PC Turkey Rib Dinner

$13.99
Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Wings

Whole Wings

Whole Wings

$6.98+
Whole Wings family size

Whole Wings family size

$34.99+
Party Wings

Party Wings

$10.99+
Party Wings family

Party Wings family

$49.99+

Sandwiches

Ny Cheese Burger

Ny Cheese Burger

$6.99
Ny Double Cheeseburger

Ny Double Cheeseburger

$8.99
Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.99
Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

NY Philly Mix

$10.99
Ny Gyro Sandwich

Ny Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Manhattan Philly

$7.99

Ny Grilled Shrimp Philly

$9.99

Fish Dinners

Tilapia

$8.99+

Catfish Fillet

$9.99+

Whole Jack Salmon

$7.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99+

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.99+

10 Piece Fish

$39.99

Pan Cat Fish Nugget

$34.99

Appetizers

RICE

$2.99+
Fries

Fries

$2.99+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.59+

FRIED OKRA

$3.99+

ONION RINGS

$3.59+

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99+

Toast Ravioli

$3.99+

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.59+

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.59+

Texas Toast

$0.99+

Side Salad

$3.59+

5pc Jumbo Shrimp Fried

$6.99

5PC Jumbo Shrimp Grilled

$4.99

1/2 PAN OF SIDE

$34.99

FULL PAN OF SIDE

$54.99

Tenders and Nuggets

Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99+

Salads

NY Style Salad

$5.99

NY Grilled Shrimp Salad (12pc)

$10.99

NY Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

NY Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

NY Greek Gyro Salad

$10.99

NY Fried chicken salad

$10.99

Combo Plates

Regular Combo

$13.99

Family Meals

10PC Fish

$39.99

1/2 Pan Cat Nugget

$34.99

1/2 Pan Side

$34.99

Full Pan Side

$54.99

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$3.99

Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cup Sides

Cup

Cup Sides

Cup

Seasonings

Season salt

$5.99

Lemon pepper

$5.99

Ny seasoning

$5.99

Garlic butter

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

540 N Hwy 67, Florrisant, MO 63031

