New York Grill (6) 3765 GRAVOIS AVE

640 Reviews

$$

3765 Gravois Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63116

Daily Specials New

Daily Specials..

Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER

$7.99

10 Party Wings w/fris and soda

$9.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

GYRO OVER RICE

$9.99

SHRIMP OVER RICE

$9.99

5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

5 Whole Wings NY W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

SHRIMP + FISH W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

5 SHRIMP + 3 WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

Dinner T-BONE OR RIBEY

$10.99

2PC TENDERS W/FRIS & SODA

$6.99

25 Whole Wings w/Fries and 2lt soda

$32.99

toast onlin Food (Copy)

Wings

Whole Wings

Whole Wings

$6.99+
Whole Wings family size

Whole Wings family size

$34.99+

Party Wings

$10.99+

Party Wings family

$49.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Boneless Wings Family Size

$45.99+

Kebab's

Kebab (1 Meat)

$9.99+

Mix Kebab

$13.99+

Veggie Kebab

$5.99

Loaded Potato (1 Meat)

$11.99+

Mix Loaded Potato

$15.99+

Veggie Potato

$6.99

Grilled Tilapia (over rice)

$7.99

Turkey Rib (2pc over rice)

$11.99

Turkey Rib (2pc Over Potato )

$13.99

Kebab Bowl (1 Meat) (Deep Copy)

$12.99+

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Mix

$10.99

Manhattan Philly

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp Philly

$9.99

Buffalo Fries

$7.99
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Dinners

Tilapia

$8.99+

Catfish Fillet

$9.99+

Whole Jack Salmon

$6.99+

Jack Fillet

$6.99+

Jack Salmon (Whiting)

$6.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99+

Regular Fried Shrimp

$11.99+

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.99+

Tenders and Nuggets

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99+

Dinners

T-Bone Steak

$13.99

Rib-Eye Steak

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Turkey Rib Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$12.99

Combo Plates

Regular Combo

$13.99

Super Combo

$29.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99+
Toast Ravioli

Toast Ravioli

$3.99+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.59+

5pc Regular Shrimp

$5.99

5pc Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.59+

Battered Mushroom

$3.99+

Texas Toast

$0.99+

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cup Sides

Cup

Drinks

Bottle

$1.99

Can

$0.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Bottle Vess

$1.69

Bottle Water

$0.99

Bottle Tea

$1.69

Upgrade Charge

$0.99

Extras

Ex Piece Whole Wing

$1.99

Ex Piece Party Wing

$0.99

Ex Piece Fish

$3.99

Ex Piece Turkey Ribb

$4.99

Ex Piece Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Ex Piece Grilled Tilapia

$3.99

Family Style

10pc Fish

$39.99

20pc Fish

$74.99

20pc Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$45.99

Catfish Nuggets

$34.99+

Chicken Kebab

$39.99+

Beef Kebab

$44.99+

Shrimp Kebab

$49.99+

Mixed Kebab

$69.99+

Chicken Potato

$44.99+

Beef Potato

$49.99+

Shrimp Potato

$64.99+

Mixed Potato

$79.99+

Salads

NY Style Salad

$5.99

NY Grilled Shrimp Salad (12pc)

$10.99

NY Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

NY Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

NY Greek Gyro Salad

$9.99

NY Fried chicken salad

$9.99

Seasonings

Season salt

$5.99

Lemon pepper

$5.99

Ny seasoning

$5.99

Garlic butter

$5.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.59+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.59+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.59+
Rice (W/ White Sauce)

Rice (W/ White Sauce)

$2.99+
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.59+

Coleslaw

$2.99+

Green Beans

$3.59+

Half Pan

$34.99

Full Pan

$54.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

Upgrade large

$1.99

toast onlin Daily Specials (Copy)

Daily Specials

25 Whole Wings

$35.99

Pick 1 Sandwich

$5.99

Pick 1 Dinner

$10.99

10 Party Wings

$9.99

NY Combo Pick 2

$11.99

Pick 1 Chicken

$5.99

40 Boneless Wings

$34.99

8pc Shrimp or 5pc Jumbo

$7.99

Gyro Choice

$8.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

5 Whole Wings

$8.99

30 Party Wings

$29.99

CUSTOMER SPECIALS

DAILY SPECIALS

2 PC FISH + W/FRIES AND SODA

2 PC FISH + W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
3PC CHICKEN TANDERS W/FRIES AND SODA

3PC CHICKEN TANDERS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
4PC WHOLE WINGS NY W/FRIES AND SODA

4PC WHOLE WINGS NY W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
NY GYRO WRAP W/FRIES AND SODA

NY GYRO WRAP W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES AND SODA

CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
CATFISH NUGGETS 2 PC WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

CATFISH NUGGETS 2 PC WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
CHICKEN KEBAB

CHICKEN KEBAB

$7.99
8PC BONELESS WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

8PC BONELESS WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
8PC PARTY WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

8PC PARTY WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
6PC JUMBO SHRIMP W/FRIES AND SODA

6PC JUMBO SHRIMP W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
GRILLD CHICKEN BREAST W/FRIES AND SODA

GRILLD CHICKEN BREAST W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
PHILLY W/FRIES AND SODA

PHILLY W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99

SUPEBOWL SPECIALS

50PC WHOLE WINGS W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

50PC WHOLE WINGS W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

$59.99
50PC BOELESS WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

50PC BOELESS WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

$44.99
50PC PARTY WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

50PC PARTY WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

$49.99
25 W/WINGS NY W/FAMILY FRIES AND 2 L SODA

25 W/WINGS NY W/FAMILY FRIES AND 2 L SODA

$32.99

VALANTINE'S SPECIALS

T-BONE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

T-BONE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
RIBEYE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

RIBEYE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
2PC CHICKEN BRIST WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

2PC CHICKEN BRIST WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
2PC TURKEY RIBS WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

2PC TURKEY RIBS WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
New York Grill 5

Location

3765 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116

Directions

Main pic

