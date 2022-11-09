Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

New York Grill (4) 3805 Vaile Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3805 Vaile Avenue

florissant, MO 63034

Popular Items

Whole Wings
Philly Steak Sandwich
Regular Combo

Daily Specials..

Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER

$7.99

10 Party Wings w/fris and soda

$9.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

GYRO OVER RICE

$9.99

SHRIMP OVER RICE

$9.99

5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

5 Whole Wings NY W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

SHRIMP + FISH W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

5 SHRIMP + 3 WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

Dinner T-BONE OR RIBEY

$10.99

2PC TENDERS W/FRIS & SODA

$6.99

25 Whole Wings w/Fries and 2lt soda

$32.99

STEAK DINNER

T-BONE W/BAKED POTATO

T-BONE W/BAKED POTATO
$9.99

$9.99
RIBEYE W/BAKED POTATO

RIBEYE W/BAKED POTATO
$9.99

$9.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks
$3.99+

$3.99+
Toast Ravioli

Toast Ravioli

$3.99+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.59+

5pc Regular Shrimp

$5.99

5pc Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.59+

Battered Mushroom

$3.99+

Texas Toast

$0.99+

Combo Plates

Regular Combo

$13.99

Super Combo

$29.99

Cup Sides

Cup

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Dinners

T-Bone Steak

$13.99

Rib-Eye Steak

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$12.99

Drinks

Bottle

$1.99

Can

$0.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Bottle Vess

$1.69

Bottle Water

$0.99

Bottle Tea

$1.69

Upgrade Charge

$0.99

Extras

Ex Piece Whole Wing

$1.99

Ex Piece Party Wing

$0.99

Ex Piece Fish

$3.99

Ex Piece Turkey Ribb

$4.99

Ex Piece Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Ex Piece Grilled Tilapia

$3.99

Fish Dinners

Tilapia

$8.99+

Catfish Fillet

$9.99+

Whole Jack Salmon

$6.99+

Jack Fillet

$6.99+

Jack Salmon (Whiting)

$6.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99+

Regular Fried Shrimp

$11.99+

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.99+

Kebab's

Kebab (1 Meat)

$9.99+

Mix Kebab

$13.99+

Veggie Kebab

$5.99

Loaded Potato (1 Meat)

$11.99+

Mix Loaded Potato

$15.99+

Veggie Potato

$6.99

Grilled Tilapia (over rice)

$7.99

Family Style

10pc Fish

$39.99

20pc Fish

$74.99

20pc Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$45.99

Catfish Nuggets

$34.99+

Chicken Kebab

$39.99+

Beef Kebab

$44.99+

Shrimp Kebab

$49.99+

Mixed Kebab

$69.99+

Chicken Potato

$44.99+

Beef Potato

$49.99+

Shrimp Potato

$64.99+

Mixed Potato

$79.99+

Salads

NY Style Salad

$5.99

NY Grilled Shrimp Salad (12pc)

$10.99

NY Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

NY Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

NY Greek Gyro Salad

$9.99

NY Fried chicken salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Mix

$10.99

Manhattan Philly

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp Philly

$9.99

Buffalo Fries

$7.99
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich
$8.99

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99

Seasonings

Season salt

$5.99

Lemon pepper

$5.99

Ny seasoning

$5.99

Garlic butter

$5.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.59+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.59+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.59+
Rice (W/ White Sauce)

Rice (W/ White Sauce)
$2.99+

$2.99+
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.59+

Coleslaw

$2.99+

Green Beans

$3.59+

Half Pan

$34.99

Full Pan

$54.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

Upgrade large

$1.99

Tenders and Nuggets

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$6.99+

$6.99+
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets
$5.99+

$5.99+

Wings

Whole Wings

Whole Wings

$6.99+
Whole Wings family size

Whole Wings family size
$34.99+

$34.99+

Party Wings

$10.99+

Party Wings family

$49.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Boneless Wings Family Size

$45.99+

Daily Specials

25 Whole Wings

$35.99

Pick 1 Sandwich

$5.99

Pick 1 Dinner

$10.99

10 Party Wings

$9.99

NY Combo Pick 2

$11.99

Pick 1 Chicken

$5.99

40 Boneless Wings

$34.99

8pc Shrimp or 5pc Jumbo

$7.99

Gyro Choice

$8.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

5 Whole Wings

$8.99

30 Party Wings

$29.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

New York Grill (4) image
New York Grill (4) image
New York Grill (4) image

