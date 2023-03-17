Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Steakhouses

New York Grill (3) 9901 West Florissant Avenue,

No reviews yet

9901 West Florissant Avenue,

st louis, MO 63136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

10 Party Wings w/fris and soda
5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA
Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER

Daily Specials New

Daily Specials..

Sandwich PHILLY'S OR BURGER

$7.99

10 Party Wings w/fris and soda

$9.99

Chicken Kebab

$8.99

GYRO OVER RICE

$9.99

SHRIMP OVER RICE

$9.99

5 Whole Wings GOLDIN W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

5 Whole Wings NY W/FRIES & SODA

$7.99

SHRIMP + FISH W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

5 SHRIMP + 3 WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES & SODA

$9.99

Dinner T-BONE OR RIBEY

$10.99

2PC TENDERS W/FRIS & SODA

$6.99

25 Whole Wings w/Fries and 2lt soda

$32.99

CUSTOMER SPECIALS

DAILY SPECIALS

2 PC FISH + W/FRIES AND SODA

2 PC FISH + W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
3PC CHICKEN TANDERS W/FRIES AND SODA

3PC CHICKEN TANDERS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
4PC WHOLE WINGS NY W/FRIES AND SODA

4PC WHOLE WINGS NY W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
NY GYRO WRAP W/FRIES AND SODA

NY GYRO WRAP W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES AND SODA

CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
CATFISH NUGGETS 2 PC WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

CATFISH NUGGETS 2 PC WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
CHICKEN KEBAB

CHICKEN KEBAB

$7.99
8PC BONELESS WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

8PC BONELESS WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
8PC PARTY WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

8PC PARTY WINGS W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
6PC JUMBO SHRIMP W/FRIES AND SODA

6PC JUMBO SHRIMP W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
GRILLD CHICKEN BREAST W/FRIES AND SODA

GRILLD CHICKEN BREAST W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99
PHILLY W/FRIES AND SODA

PHILLY W/FRIES AND SODA

$7.99

SUPEBOWL SPECIALS

50PC WHOLE WINGS W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

50PC WHOLE WINGS W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

$59.99
50PC BOELESS WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

50PC BOELESS WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

$44.99
50PC PARTY WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

50PC PARTY WINGS + W/ LARG FRIES & 2LITER SODA

$49.99
25 W/WINGS NY W/FAMILY FRIES AND 2 L SODA

25 W/WINGS NY W/FAMILY FRIES AND 2 L SODA

$32.99

VALANTINE'S SPECIALS

T-BONE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

T-BONE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
RIBEYE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

RIBEYE WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
2PC CHICKEN BRIST WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

2PC CHICKEN BRIST WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
2PC TURKEY RIBS WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

2PC TURKEY RIBS WITH BAKED POTATO AND texas toast

$10.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis, MO 63136

