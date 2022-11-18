Italian
Pizza
New York Pizza and Pasta - Downtown
78 Reviews
$$
790 Neches St
Beaumont, TX 77662
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salads
Bambino
Main Entree's
Cacciatore
$15.45+
Chicken Albanies
$16.45
Chicken Alla Casa
$17.95
Chicken Alla Vodka
$16.45
Chicken Aristocrat
$17.95Out of stock
Chicken Bella
$16.45
Chicken Caprese
$17.95
Chicken Carciofi
$16.45
Chicken Cremora Mushrooms
$16.45
Chicken Diana
$16.45
Chicken Modo Mio
$17.45
Chicken Murphy
$17.45
Chicken Scampi
$16.45
Chicken Tortellini
$16.45
Fra Diavolo Dish
$20.45
Grilled Chicken Special
$16.95
Linguine Pescatore
$21.95
Lobster Raviolo
$21.95
Marsala
$15.45+
Parmigiana
$15.45+
Piccata
$15.45+
Pizziola
$16.45+
Primavera
$14.45+
Seafood Combo w/ Marinara
$19.95
Seafood Combo w/ Cream Sauce
$20.45
Shrimp Albanies
$19.45
Shrimp Alla Casa
$20.45
Shrimp alla Romana
$20.45
Shrimp Alla Vodka
$20.45
Shrimp Bella
$19.45
Shrimp Cacciatore
$18.45
Shrimp Caprese
$20.45
Shrimp Cremora
$20.45
Shrimp Diana
$20.95
Shrimp Modo Mio
$20.45
Shrimp Murphy
$20.45
Shrimp Ravioli
$20.45
Shrimp Scampi
$19.45
Shrimp Special
$21.45
Shrimp Tortellini
$19.95
Tour of Italy
$20.95
Veal Alla Vodka
$20.45
WEEKLY SPECIAL
$22.95
MAHI SPECIAL
$21.95
Portabello Mushroom Ravioli
$16.45
Pasta
Baked Ziti
$13.95
Cannelloni
$13.95
Cheese Ravioli
$12.95
Fettuccine Alfredo
$13.95
Large Mac & Cheese
$14.45
Lasagna
$12.95
Linguine alla Carbonara
$13.95
Linguine with Clam Sauce
$15.45
Manicotti
$13.94
Pasta Combo Dish
$15.45
Penne Al Giardino
$12.95
Penne Arrabiata
$12.95
Penne Gorgonzola
$13.95
Spaghetti
$12.94
Spaghetti Works
$18.45
Sandwiches, Stromboli, Calzone
Stuffed NY Pizza
Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish
$25.45
BYO Deep Dish
$20.95
Cheese Deep Dish
$20.95
Chicken Alfredo Deep Dish
$30.95
Hawaiian Deep Dish
$25.45
Margherita Deep Dish
$215.45
Meat Lover Deep Dish
$25.45
New York, New York Deep Dish
$25.45
Paesana Deep Dish
$25.45
Pepperoni Deep Dish
$25.45
Quattro Deep Dish
$25.45
Romano Deep Dish
$25.45
Supreme Deep Dish
$25.45
Veggie Deep Dish
$25.45
Traditional NY Pizza
12" Buffalo Chicken
$16.45
12" BYO Pizza
$10.95
12" Capricciosa
$16.45
12" Cheese
$10.95
12" Chk Alfredo
$17.95
12" Deliziosa
$16.45
12" Four Seasons
$16.45
12" Hawaiian
$16.45
12" Margherita
$16.45
12" Meat Lover
$16.45
12" New York, New York
$16.45
12" Paesana
$16.45
12" Pepperoni
$12.95
12" Principessa
$16.45
12" Quattro
$16.45
12" Romano
$16.45
12" Supreme
$16.45
12" Veggie
$16.45
14" Buffalo Chicken
$19.95
14" Capricciosa
$19.95
14" Cheese
$12.45
14" Chk Alfredo
$21.95
14" Deliziosa
$19.95
14" Four Seasons
$19.95
14" Hawaiian
$19.95
14" Margherita
$19.95
14" Meat Lover
$19.95
14" New York, New York
$19.95
14" Paesana
$19.95
14" Pepperoni
$14.95
14" Principessa
$19.95
14" Quattro
$19.95
14" Romano
$19.95
14" Supreme
$19.95
14" Veggie
$19.95
18" Buffalo Chicken
$21.95
18" Capricciosa
$21.95
18" Cheese
$15.45
18" Chk Alfredo
$26.45
18" Deliziosa
$21.95
18" Four Seasons
$21.95
18" Hawaiian
$21.95
18" Margherita
$21.95
18" Meat Lover
$21.95
18" New York, New York
$21.95
18" Paesana
$21.95
18" Pepperoni
$21.95
18" Principessa
$21.95
18" Quattro
$21.95
18" Romano
$21.95
18" Supreme
$21.95
18" Veggie
$21.95
Cheese Slice
$5.45
Hamburger & Onion Slice
$6.45
Hamburger Slice
$6.45
Hawaiian Slice
$6.45
Margherita Slice
$6.45
Meat Lover Slice
$6.45
Meat Lover with Jalapeño Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni & Hamburger Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni & Jalapeno Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni & Mushroom Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni & Sausage Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni &Breakfast Bacon Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni Roll (2)
$4.00
Pepperoni Roll w/marinara
$4.45
Pepperoni Slice
$6.45
Pepperoni, Onion & Breakfast Bacon
$6.45
Pepperoni, Pineapple & Jalapeño
$6.45
Sausage & Onion Slice
$6.45
Sausage Slice
$6.45
Spinach Roll (2)
$4.00
Spinach Roll w/marinara
$4.45
Stuffed Slice
$7.45
Supreme Slice
$6.45
Veggie Slice
$6.45
Veggie with Spinach & Tomato Slice
$6.45
PIZZA SPECIAL
$39.99
A La Carte/Sides
1 pc Shrimp Parm.
$2.95
1 pc. Chicken Parm.
$8.45
1 pc. Eggplant Parm.
$6.45
1 pc. Grill Shr
$1.95
1 pc. Salmon Filet
$16.45
12" pizza dough
$3.95
12oz. NY Strip
$20.45
14" pizza dough
$4.45
18" pizza dough
$5.95
20oz side of dressing
$6.45
20oz side of pizza sauce
$6.45
Plates, 15 or less
$1.45
Plates 15 or more
$2.45
Herbs and oil
$1.95
House Bread
$2.45
Italian Sausage Side
$5.45
Large Marinara
$6.45
Side Garlic Mash
$5.45
Side Gr. Chicken 2 Pcs
$7.95
Side Grilled Veggies
$5.45
Side Meat Sauce
$5.45
Side Meatballs
$5.45
Side Mushrooms and Onions
$5.45
Side Of Dressing
$0.95
Small Side Marinara
$1.95
Dessert & Coffee
Specialty 10" Pizzas & Bowls
Buffalo Chicken
$13.95
Capricciosa
$13.95
Cheese
$11.95
Deliziosa
$13.95
Florentine
$13.95
Four Seasons
$13.95
Hawaiian
$13.95
Margherita
$13.95
Meat Lovers
$13.95
Napolitana
$13.95
New York, New York
$13.95
Paesana
$13.95
Principessa
$13.95
Prosciutto
$13.95
Quattro Formaggi
$13.95
Romano
$13.95
Simple Pleasures
$13.95Out of stock
Supreme
$13.95
Vegetarian
$13.95
White
$13.95
10" BYO Pizza or Bowl
Surf & Turf
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
790 Neches St, Beaumont, TX 77662
