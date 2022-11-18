Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

New York Pizza and Pasta - Downtown

78 Reviews

$$

790 Neches St

Beaumont, TX 77662

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Chicken Alfredo
18" Pepperoni
Lunch Spaghetti

Soda & Tea

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.45

Bottled Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Pepsi ZERO

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$12.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi 0 Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.85Out of stock

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Starbucks Frappuccino

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Appetizers

Alfredo Sauce

$8.45

Anipasto Misto

$12.95

Calamari Bite

Out of stock

Combo Antipasti

$13.95

Focaccia

$8.95

Fried Calamari

$11.45

Garlic Bread

$7.45

Insalta Caprese

$8.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Mussels

$13.45+

Pink Sauce

$8.45

Toasted Beef Ravioli

$8.95

Tortellini alla Crema

$11.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$12.45

Gr. Chicken Salad

$13.45

Large House Salad

$8.95

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Salad

$17.45

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.45

Bambino

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.45

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$6.45

Penne Mac & Cheese

$6.45

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.45

Main Entree's

Cacciatore

$15.45+

Chicken Albanies

$16.45

Chicken Alla Casa

$17.95

Chicken Alla Vodka

$16.45

Chicken Aristocrat

$17.95Out of stock

Chicken Bella

$16.45

Chicken Caprese

$17.95

Chicken Carciofi

$16.45

Chicken Cremora Mushrooms

$16.45

Chicken Diana

$16.45

Chicken Modo Mio

$17.45

Chicken Murphy

$17.45

Chicken Scampi

$16.45

Chicken Tortellini

$16.45

Fra Diavolo Dish

$20.45

Grilled Chicken Special

$16.95

Linguine Pescatore

$21.95

Lobster Raviolo

$21.95

Marsala

$15.45+

Parmigiana

$15.45+

Piccata

$15.45+

Pizziola

$16.45+

Primavera

$14.45+

Seafood Combo w/ Marinara

$19.95

Seafood Combo w/ Cream Sauce

$20.45

Shrimp Albanies

$19.45

Shrimp Alla Casa

$20.45

Shrimp alla Romana

$20.45

Shrimp Alla Vodka

$20.45

Shrimp Bella

$19.45

Shrimp Cacciatore

$18.45

Shrimp Caprese

$20.45

Shrimp Cremora

$20.45

Shrimp Diana

$20.95

Shrimp Modo Mio

$20.45

Shrimp Murphy

$20.45

Shrimp Ravioli

$20.45

Shrimp Scampi

$19.45

Shrimp Special

$21.45

Shrimp Tortellini

$19.95

Tour of Italy

$20.95

Veal Alla Vodka

$20.45

WEEKLY SPECIAL

$22.95

MAHI SPECIAL

$21.95

Portabello Mushroom Ravioli

$16.45

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Cannelloni

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Large Mac & Cheese

$14.45

Lasagna

$12.95

Linguine alla Carbonara

$13.95

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$15.45

Manicotti

$13.94

Pasta Combo Dish

$15.45

Penne Al Giardino

$12.95

Penne Arrabiata

$12.95

Penne Gorgonzola

$13.95

Spaghetti

$12.94

Spaghetti Works

$18.45

Sandwiches, Stromboli, Calzone

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.95

House Calzone

$8.95

Italian Meat Stromboli

$12.45

Italian Meatball Sub

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$11.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Stuffed NY Pizza

14" Stuffed Meat lover

$26.95

18" Stuffed Meat lover

$28.95

14" Stuffed Supreme

$29.95

18" Stuffed Supreme

$31.95

Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish

$25.45

BYO Deep Dish

$20.95

Cheese Deep Dish

$20.95

Chicken Alfredo Deep Dish

$30.95

Hawaiian Deep Dish

$25.45

Margherita Deep Dish

$215.45

Meat Lover Deep Dish

$25.45

New York, New York Deep Dish

$25.45

Paesana Deep Dish

$25.45

Pepperoni Deep Dish

$25.45

Quattro Deep Dish

$25.45

Romano Deep Dish

$25.45

Supreme Deep Dish

$25.45

Veggie Deep Dish

$25.45

Traditional NY Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.45

12" BYO Pizza

$10.95

12" Capricciosa

$16.45

12" Cheese

$10.95

12" Chk Alfredo

$17.95

12" Deliziosa

$16.45

12" Four Seasons

$16.45

12" Hawaiian

$16.45

12" Margherita

$16.45

12" Meat Lover

$16.45

12" New York, New York

$16.45

12" Paesana

$16.45

12" Pepperoni

$12.95

12" Principessa

$16.45

12" Quattro

$16.45

12" Romano

$16.45

12" Supreme

$16.45

12" Veggie

$16.45

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

14" Capricciosa

$19.95

14" Cheese

$12.45

14" Chk Alfredo

$21.95

14" Deliziosa

$19.95

14" Four Seasons

$19.95

14" Hawaiian

$19.95

14" Margherita

$19.95

14" Meat Lover

$19.95

14" New York, New York

$19.95

14" Paesana

$19.95

14" Pepperoni

$14.95

14" Principessa

$19.95

14" Quattro

$19.95

14" Romano

$19.95

14" Supreme

$19.95

14" Veggie

$19.95

18" Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

18" Capricciosa

$21.95

18" Cheese

$15.45

18" Chk Alfredo

$26.45

18" Deliziosa

$21.95

18" Four Seasons

$21.95

18" Hawaiian

$21.95

18" Margherita

$21.95

18" Meat Lover

$21.95

18" New York, New York

$21.95

18" Paesana

$21.95

18" Pepperoni

$21.95

18" Principessa

$21.95

18" Quattro

$21.95

18" Romano

$21.95

18" Supreme

$21.95

18" Veggie

$21.95

Cheese Slice

$5.45

Hamburger & Onion Slice

$6.45

Hamburger Slice

$6.45

Hawaiian Slice

$6.45

Margherita Slice

$6.45

Meat Lover Slice

$6.45

Meat Lover with Jalapeño Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni & Hamburger Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni & Jalapeno Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni & Mushroom Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni & Sausage Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni &Breakfast Bacon Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni Roll (2)

$4.00

Pepperoni Roll w/marinara

$4.45

Pepperoni Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni, Onion & Breakfast Bacon

$6.45

Pepperoni, Pineapple & Jalapeño

$6.45

Sausage & Onion Slice

$6.45

Sausage Slice

$6.45

Spinach Roll (2)

$4.00

Spinach Roll w/marinara

$4.45

Stuffed Slice

$7.45

Supreme Slice

$6.45

Veggie Slice

$6.45

Veggie with Spinach & Tomato Slice

$6.45

PIZZA SPECIAL

$39.99

A La Carte/Sides

1 pc Shrimp Parm.

$2.95

1 pc. Chicken Parm.

$8.45

1 pc. Eggplant Parm.

$6.45

1 pc. Grill Shr

$1.95

1 pc. Salmon Filet

$16.45

12" pizza dough

$3.95

12oz. NY Strip

$20.45

14" pizza dough

$4.45

18" pizza dough

$5.95

20oz side of dressing

$6.45

20oz side of pizza sauce

$6.45

Plates, 15 or less

$1.45

Plates 15 or more

$2.45

Herbs and oil

$1.95

House Bread

$2.45

Italian Sausage Side

$5.45

Large Marinara

$6.45

Side Garlic Mash

$5.45

Side Gr. Chicken 2 Pcs

$7.95

Side Grilled Veggies

$5.45

Side Meat Sauce

$5.45

Side Meatballs

$5.45

Side Mushrooms and Onions

$5.45

Side Of Dressing

$0.95

Small Side Marinara

$1.95

Dessert & Coffee

Cannoli

$6.45

Cappuccino

$5.45

Cheesecake

$7.45

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Coffee

$3.45

Dbl Espresso

$5.45

Espresso

$4.45

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$7.45

Tiramisu

$5.95

Specialty 10" Pizzas & Bowls

Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Capricciosa

$13.95

Cheese

$11.95

Deliziosa

$13.95

Florentine

$13.95

Four Seasons

$13.95

Hawaiian

$13.95

Margherita

$13.95

Meat Lovers

$13.95

Napolitana

$13.95

New York, New York

$13.95

Paesana

$13.95

Principessa

$13.95

Prosciutto

$13.95

Quattro Formaggi

$13.95

Romano

$13.95

Simple Pleasures

$13.95Out of stock

Supreme

$13.95

Vegetarian

$13.95

White

$13.95

10" BYO Pizza or Bowl

10" BYO

$13.45

Surf & Turf

Broiled Salmon Carciofi

$21.95

Salmon Filet w/ Garlic Cream Sauce

$21.95

Salmon Filet w/ Piccata

$21.95

Veal & Shrimp Marsala

$24.45

New York Strip

$30.95

New York Strip and Shrimp Marsala

$35.45

Lunch Specials

Lunch Baked Zitti

$10.95

Lunch Cannelloni

$12.45

Lunch Chicken Alfredo

$12.45

Lunch Chicken Parm

$12.45

Lunch Chicken Picc

$12.45

Lunch Eggplant Alfredo

$12.45

Lunch Eggplant Parm

$12.45

Lunch Eggplant Picc

$12.45

Lunch Lasagna

$10.95

Lunch Manicotti

$12.45

Lunch Spaghetti

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

790 Neches St, Beaumont, TX 77662

Directions

Gallery
New York Pizza and Pasta image
New York Pizza and Pasta image
New York Pizza and Pasta image
New York Pizza and Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pour 09 - 6165 Muela Creek
orange starNo Reviews
6165 Muela Creek Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Beaumont
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston