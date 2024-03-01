Restaurant info

We offer takeout and free delivery, so you can enjoy our delicious food in the comfort of your own home or office. Pizza here at NY Pizza & Wings is not just another item on a long Diner's style menu... it's pretty much our menu. We take pizza making very seriously here! Our red pizza sauce is homemade daily from only the best imported San Marzano tomatoes. Our variety of white sauces for our unique pizzas are also made fresh, on site, using only the finest ingredients . We are never complacent as We believe complacency breeds mediocrity."