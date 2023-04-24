- Home
New York Pizza Grill Kabob 6536 E State Blvd
6536 E State Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Small 10" Gourmet Pizzas
Small NY Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon
Small NY New Haven
Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Small NY Veggilicious
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives
Small NY Jamacian
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Small NY Combination
Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham
Small NY Manhattan
Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Small NY White
Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano
Small Buffalo Chicken
Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese
Small Alfredo Chicken
Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon
Small Gyro Pizza
Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese
Small Margarita
Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil
Small NY Hawaiian
Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese
Small Sweet & Spicy
Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers
Small Italian Pizza
Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano
Small Jamaican Hayes
Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese
Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium
Small The Bronx
Sausage, onion & roasted peppers
Small Pepperoni Blast
Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese
Small Chicken Fajita Pizza
Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese
Small NY Queens
Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan
Small Butter Chicken Pizza
Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL
Small Chicken Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Small Beef Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Small Chicken Tikka Pizza
House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Medium 12" Gourmet Pizzas
Med NY Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon
Med NY New Haven
Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Med NY Veggilicious
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives
Med NY Jamacian
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Med NY Combination
Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham
Med NY Manhattan
Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Med NY White
Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano
Med Buffalo Chicken
Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese
Med Alfredo Chicken
Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon
Med Gyro Pizza
Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese
Med Margarita
Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil
Med NY Hawaiian
Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese
Med Sweet & Spicy
Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers
Med Italian Pizza
Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano
Med Jamaican Hayes
Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese
Med Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium
Med The Bronx
Sausage, onion & roasted peppers
Med Pepperoni Blast
Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese
Med Chicken Fajita Pizza
Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese
Med NY Queens
Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan
Med Butter Chicken Pizza
Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL
Med Chicken Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Med Beef Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Med Chicken Tikka Pizza
House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Large 14" Gourmet Pizzas
LG NY Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon
LG NY New Haven
Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
LG NY Veggilicious
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives
LG NY Jamacian
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
LG NY Combination
Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham
LG NY Manhattan
Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese
LG NY White
Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano
LG Buffalo Chicken
Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese
LG Alfredo Chicken
Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon
LG Gyro Pizza
Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese
LG Margarita
Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil
LG NY Hawaiian
Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese
LG Sweet & Spicy
Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers
LG Italian Pizza
Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano
LG Jamaican Hayes
Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese
LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium
LG The Bronx
Sausage, onion & roasted peppers
LG Pepperoni Blast
Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese
LG Chicken Fajita Pizza
Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese
LG NY Queens
Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan
LG Butter Chicken Pizza
Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL
LG Chicken Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
LG Beef Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
LG Chicken Tikka Pizza
House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
X-Large 16" Gourmet Pizzas
XL NY Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon
XL NY New Haven
Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
XL NY Veggilicious
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives
XL NY Jamacian
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
XL NY Combination
Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham
XL NY Manhattan
Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese
XL NY White
Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano
XL Buffalo Chicken
Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese
XL Alfredo Chicken
Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon
XL Gyro Pizza
Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese
XL Margarita
Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil
XL NY Hawaiian
Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese
XL Sweet & Spicy
Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers
XL Italian Pizza
Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano
XL Jamaican Hayes
Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese
XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium
XL The Bronx
Sausage, onion & roasted peppers
XL Pepperoni Blast
Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese
XL Chicken Fajita Pizza
Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese
XL NY Queens
Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan
XL Butter Chicken Pizza
Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL
XL Chicken Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
XL Beef Kabob Pizza
House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
XL Chicken Tikka Pizza
House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL
Pakistani/Indian Cuisine
Veggie Entrees
Palak Paneer
The paneer cubes are cooked w/ spinach in gravy. Served with bread
Chickpeas Masala
Served with bread
Daal Makhani
Black lentil & kidney beans cooked in a slow fire & seasoned w/ herbs & spice. Served with bread
Daal Tarka
Lentils cooked with spices tempered with butter/ghee. Served with bread
Curry Pakora
Deep fried fritter/pakora dunked in a tangy yogurt & gram flour based curry. Served with bread
Aloo Palak
Spinach & potato cooked together with spices. Served with bread
Karahi
Weekend Special
Wild Buffalo Wings
6 Wings
Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries
8 Wings
Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries
10 Wings
Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries
12 Wings
Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries
20 Wings
Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries
30 Wings
Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries
Kabob
Chicken Kabob Boneless
Boneless chicken marinated in spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Lamb Kabob
Boneless lamb marinated in spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Lamb Chop
Lamb chops marinated in yogurt & masala and cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Beef Kabob
Grounded beef mixed w authentic herbs spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Beef Boneless Kabob
Boneless kabob marinated with homemade spices HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Chicken Tandoori Drumsticks
HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Lamb & Chicken Combo
Lamb kabob (3pc), chicken (3р) HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Beef & Lamb Combo
Beef Kabob (1pc), lamb kabob (3pc) HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Grounded chicken mixed w/ authentic spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Chicke Tandoori Quarter Leg/Breast
HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Shrimp Kabob
Skewer of marinated shrimp with spices cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad
Lamb sheek kabob
NY Signature Pasta
Spaghetti
All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side
Fettuccine
All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side
Stuffed Shells
All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side
Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna with meat Sauce. All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side
Biryani
Veggie Biryani
Basmati rice & vegetables flavored w/ saffron. HALAL All served with salad.
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice & chicken flavored w saffron. All served with salad.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice & lamb flavored w/ saffron. HALAL All served with salad.
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice saffron rice cooked w/ shrimps in mild spice. All served with salad.
Chef's Special
Lamb Curry
Lamb pieces cooked in onion sauce & spices. HALAL. Served with bread
Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb cooked in traditional sauce w/ saffron and yogurt. HALAL. Served with bread
Chicken Curry
Chicken marinated in spices. HALAL. Served with bread
Butter Chicken
Diced tandoori chicken meat roasted cook in tomato sauce & butter. HALAL. Served with bread
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese. HALAL
Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Italian dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated chicken w/ romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Blazing Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese
Gyro (Lamb) Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumber sauce. HALAL
Gyro (Chicken) Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes & onions. HALAL
NY Special Wrap
Other Food Menu
Pleasing Platter
Chicken Nugget
10 pcs tender juicy nuggets served w/ fries lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side honey mustard
Rib-Eye Steak
14-ounce tender, freshly cut steak served w/ fries lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of A1 sauce
Chicken Tender Platter
Includes (6pcs) served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of honey mustard
Gyro Platter
HALAL
T-Bone Steak
Gyro Rice Entree (Lamb/Chicken)
Served on a bed of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on the side yogurt and chutney sauce
Fried Chicken Over Rice
Leg, wing, breast & thigh served on a bed of basmati rice, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side
Signature Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers & pepperoncini's
Greek Salad
Basic garden salad w/ feta cheese
Tuna Salad
Basic w/ tuna
Grilled Chicken Salad
Basic garden salad w/ grilled chicken
Shrimp Salad
Basic garden salad w/ shrimp
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & freshly shredded parmesan
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, croutons & freshly shredded parmesan
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, croutons & freshly shredded parmesan
Gyro Salad
Basic garden salad w/ gyro meat
Green chickpeas flafel salad
NY Signature Subs
Cheese Steak Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Italian Sausage Sub
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & onions
Pepperoni Sub
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & onions
Fish Fillet Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Tuna Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Marinara sauce & cheese
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Marinara sauce & cheese
Ham & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Italian Cut Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, hot peppers, ham, salami, oil & vinegar
Turkey Breast Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Vegetable Sub
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers
Club Combo Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, hot peppers, ham, turkey, salami, oil, vinegar, American & provolone cheese
Italian Cheese Steak Sub
Marinara sauce, mushrooms, green peppers & onions
NY Special Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, hot peppers, turkey, pepperoni, ham, oil & vinegar
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Burgers
Seafood
Salmon
Grilled or baked fresh marine salmon served w/ fries, tomatoes, onions & a side tartar sauce
Mini Crab Cake Ball Platter
8 Maryland crab balls served w/ tartar sauce, fried, lettuce, tomatoes & onions
Crusted Tilipia
2 pieces served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of tartar sauce
Fried Flounder
2 pieces served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp
8 pieces of fried shrimp served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of cocktail sauce
Seafood Combo
3 Shrimps, 3 crab balls, 1 piece fried flounder, served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cocktail & tartar sauce
Appetizers
Chicken Nugget App
6pcs
Chicken Tender App
4pcs
Crab Cake Balls
5pcs
Fabulous Fried Ravioli
Breaded Mozzarella
5pcs
Fried Zucchini
Samosa Chaat
Chana Chaat
Vegetable Samosa
4pcs
Hot Jalapeno Peppers
4pcs
Falafel with hummus
Black bean hummus
Fried artichoke
Macaroni nuggets
Calzones
Regular Cheese Calzone
House sauce & mozzarella cheese
Veggilicious Calzone
House sauce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms & mozzarella
Meat Lovers Calzone
House sauce, pepperoni, turkey, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef & mozzarella
Steak & Cheese Calzone
House sauce, grilled steak & mozzarella
Sides
Regular Naan
Garlic Bread
Bread Sticks
Western Fries
Onion Rings
Waffle Fries
Mashed Potatoes (w/ gravy)
Funnel Fries Sprinkled (w/ sugar)
Mixed Vegetables
Chickpeas
Corn
Spinach Potato
Steamed Broccoli
Veggie Samosa
French Fries
Puri
Peeta bread
Canned Bevs
Bottled Bevs
2L Bevs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
