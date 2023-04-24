A map showing the location of New York Pizza Grill Kabob 6536 E State BlvdView gallery

New York Pizza Grill Kabob 6536 E State Blvd

No reviews yet

6536 E State Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Pizza

BYO Pizza

Small 10" BYO

$8.99

Small Cheese Pizza

Medium 12" BYO

$10.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

Large 14" BYO

$12.99

Large Cheese Pizza

X-Large 16" BYO

$14.99

X-Large Cheese Pizza

Medium Deep Dish 12" BYO

$12.79

Medium Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

Large Deep Dish 14" BYO

$15.98

Large Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

Small 10" Gourmet Pizzas

Small NY Meat Lovers

$14.99

Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon

Small NY New Haven

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Small NY Veggilicious

$14.99

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives

Small NY Jamacian

$14.99

Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Small NY Combination

$14.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham

Small NY Manhattan

$14.99

Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Small NY White

$14.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano

Small Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese

Small Alfredo Chicken

$14.99

Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon

Small Gyro Pizza

$14.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese

Small Margarita

$14.99

Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil

Small NY Hawaiian

$14.99

Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese

Small Sweet & Spicy

$14.99

Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers

Small Italian Pizza

$14.99

Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano

Small Jamaican Hayes

$14.99

Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium

Small The Bronx

$14.99

Sausage, onion & roasted peppers

Small Pepperoni Blast

$14.99

Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese

Small Chicken Fajita Pizza

$14.99

Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese

Small NY Queens

$14.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan

Small Butter Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL

Small Chicken Kabob Pizza

$14.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Small Beef Kabob Pizza

$14.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Small Chicken Tikka Pizza

$14.99

House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Medium 12" Gourmet Pizzas

Med NY Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon

Med NY New Haven

$17.99

Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Med NY Veggilicious

$17.99

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives

Med NY Jamacian

$17.99

Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Med NY Combination

$17.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham

Med NY Manhattan

$17.99

Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Med NY White

$17.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano

Med Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese

Med Alfredo Chicken

$17.99

Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon

Med Gyro Pizza

$17.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese

Med Margarita

$17.99

Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil

Med NY Hawaiian

$17.99

Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese

Med Sweet & Spicy

$17.99

Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers

Med Italian Pizza

$17.99

Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano

Med Jamaican Hayes

$17.99

Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese

Med Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium

Med The Bronx

$17.99

Sausage, onion & roasted peppers

Med Pepperoni Blast

$17.99

Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese

Med Chicken Fajita Pizza

$17.99

Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese

Med NY Queens

$17.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan

Med Butter Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL

Med Chicken Kabob Pizza

$17.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Med Beef Kabob Pizza

$17.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Med Chicken Tikka Pizza

$17.99

House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Large 14" Gourmet Pizzas

LG NY Meat Lovers

$20.99

Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon

LG NY New Haven

$20.99

Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

LG NY Veggilicious

$20.99

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives

LG NY Jamacian

$20.99

Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

LG NY Combination

$20.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham

LG NY Manhattan

$20.99

Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese

LG NY White

$20.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano

LG Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese

LG Alfredo Chicken

$20.99

Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon

LG Gyro Pizza

$20.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese

LG Margarita

$20.99

Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil

LG NY Hawaiian

$20.99

Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese

LG Sweet & Spicy

$20.99

Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers

LG Italian Pizza

$20.99

Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano

LG Jamaican Hayes

$20.99

Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese

LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.99

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium

LG The Bronx

$20.99

Sausage, onion & roasted peppers

LG Pepperoni Blast

$20.99

Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese

LG Chicken Fajita Pizza

$20.99

Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese

LG NY Queens

$20.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan

LG Butter Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL

LG Chicken Kabob Pizza

$20.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

LG Beef Kabob Pizza

$20.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

LG Chicken Tikka Pizza

$20.99

House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

X-Large 16" Gourmet Pizzas

XL NY Meat Lovers

$23.99

Pepperoni, imported ham, Italian Sausage, Ground beef & Canadian bacon

XL NY New Haven

$23.99

Marinated grilled chicken in a pesto sauce, topped w/ fresh basil, onions, sun-dried tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

XL NY Veggilicious

$23.99

Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced tomatoes, green peppers & black olives

XL NY Jamacian

$23.99

Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, green onions, dill, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

XL NY Combination

$23.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, ground beef & imported ham

XL NY Manhattan

$23.99

Oven roasted artichokes, fresh garlic, sauteed spinach, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese

XL NY White

$23.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ touch of oil, sprinkled lightly w/garlic, topped w/ a special blend of mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese w/ oregano

XL Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Fresh dough basted w/ a touch of oil, blend of mozzrella, provolone & cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, drizzled w/ hot sauce & blue cheese

XL Alfredo Chicken

$23.99

Tender chunks of chicken, alfredo sauce, topped w/ mozzarella & cheddar cheese

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Garlic, ranch sauce topped w/ chicken & Canadian bacon

XL Gyro Pizza

$23.99

Our fresh dough basted w/ oil, sprinkled w/ garlic, fresh oregano, gyro meat, fresh sliced tomatos, onions, topped w/ feta & mozzarella cheese

XL Margarita

$23.99

Our secret white sauce, sprinked w/ garlic, topped w/ fresh sliced tomatoes & basil

XL NY Hawaiian

$23.99

Imported ham, pineapple & Canadian bacon w/ extra cheese

XL Sweet & Spicy

$23.99

Marinated chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, our sweet & spicy sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & green peppers

XL Italian Pizza

$23.99

Our secret sauce w/ ground beef, Italian salami, onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese sprinkled w/ oregano

XL Jamaican Hayes

$23.99

Honey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onions, sweet peppers, feta & mozzarella cheese

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.99

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, steak topped w/ mozzarella cheese Medium

XL The Bronx

$23.99

Sausage, onion & roasted peppers

XL Pepperoni Blast

$23.99

Extra pepperoni w/ extra cheese

XL Chicken Fajita Pizza

$23.99

Onions, green peppers, chicken & cheddar cheese

XL NY Queens

$23.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan

XL Butter Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Butter Sauce, red onions, tomatoes, chopped garlic, ginger, butter chicken, fresh cilantro, green chilli & cheese. HALAL

XL Chicken Kabob Pizza

$23.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, chicken kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

XL Beef Kabob Pizza

$23.99

House sauce, green pepper, onions, beef kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

XL Chicken Tikka Pizza

$23.99

House sauce, onions, chicken tikka kabob & mozzarella cheese. HALAL

Pakistani/Indian Cuisine

Veggie Entrees

Palak Paneer

$14.99

The paneer cubes are cooked w/ spinach in gravy. Served with bread

Chickpeas Masala

$14.99

Served with bread

Daal Makhani

$14.99

Black lentil & kidney beans cooked in a slow fire & seasoned w/ herbs & spice. Served with bread

Daal Tarka

$14.99

Lentils cooked with spices tempered with butter/ghee. Served with bread

Curry Pakora

$14.99

Deep fried fritter/pakora dunked in a tangy yogurt & gram flour based curry. Served with bread

Aloo Palak

$14.99

Spinach & potato cooked together with spices. Served with bread

Karahi

Lamb Karahi

$31.99

Served with bread. HALAL

Goat Karahi

$32.99

Served with bread. HALAL

Chicken Karahi

$28.99

Served with bread. HALAL

Chicken White Karahi

$28.99

Served with bread. HALAL

Beef Kabob Karahi

$28.99

Served with bread. HALAL

Shrimp Karahi

$33.99

Served with bread. HALAL

Weekend Special

Chicken Haleem

$14.99

Nehari

$14.99

Halwa Puree

$9.99

Wild Buffalo Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries

8 Wings

$9.99

Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries

10 Wings

$11.99

Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries

12 Wings

$13.99

Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries

20 Wings

$22.99

Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries

30 Wings

$34.99

Sauced any way you like!! All wings served with fries

Kabob

Chicken Kabob Boneless

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Lamb Kabob

$19.99

Boneless lamb marinated in spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Lamb Chop

$21.99

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt & masala and cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Beef Kabob

$15.99

Grounded beef mixed w authentic herbs spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Beef Boneless Kabob

$15.99

Boneless kabob marinated with homemade spices HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Chicken Tandoori Drumsticks

$16.99

HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Lamb & Chicken Combo

$18.99

Lamb kabob (3pc), chicken (3р) HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Beef & Lamb Combo

$18.99

Beef Kabob (1pc), lamb kabob (3pc) HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$15.99

Grounded chicken mixed w/ authentic spices & cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Chicke Tandoori Quarter Leg/Breast

$15.99

HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Shrimp Kabob

$17.99

Skewer of marinated shrimp with spices cooked in clay oven HALAL. Served with rice & salad

Lamb sheek kabob

$18.99

NY Signature Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.99

All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side

Fettuccine

$10.99

All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side

Lasagna

$12.99

Homemade Lasagna with meat Sauce. All Pasta topped with mozzarella cheese a served with garlic bread on the side

Biryani

Veggie Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice & vegetables flavored w/ saffron. HALAL All served with salad.

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice & chicken flavored w saffron. All served with salad.

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice & lamb flavored w/ saffron. HALAL All served with salad.

Shrimp Biryani

$18.99

Basmati rice saffron rice cooked w/ shrimps in mild spice. All served with salad.

Chef's Special

Lamb Curry

$18.99

Lamb pieces cooked in onion sauce & spices. HALAL. Served with bread

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.99

Lamb cooked in traditional sauce w/ saffron and yogurt. HALAL. Served with bread

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chicken marinated in spices. HALAL. Served with bread

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Diced tandoori chicken meat roasted cook in tomato sauce & butter. HALAL. Served with bread

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese. HALAL

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Italian dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Marinated chicken w/ romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Blazing Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Spicy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese

Gyro (Lamb) Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumber sauce. HALAL

Gyro (Chicken) Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions. HALAL

NY Special Wrap

$10.99

Other Food Menu

Pleasing Platter

Chicken Nugget

$10.99

10 pcs tender juicy nuggets served w/ fries lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side honey mustard

Rib-Eye Steak

$18.99

14-ounce tender, freshly cut steak served w/ fries lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of A1 sauce

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Includes (6pcs) served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of honey mustard

Gyro Platter

$12.99

HALAL

T-Bone Steak

$20.99

Gyro Rice Entree (Lamb/Chicken)

$15.99

Served on a bed of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on the side yogurt and chutney sauce

Fried Chicken Over Rice

$14.99

Leg, wing, breast & thigh served on a bed of basmati rice, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side

Signature Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers & pepperoncini's

Greek Salad

$10.99

Basic garden salad w/ feta cheese

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Basic w/ tuna

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Basic garden salad w/ grilled chicken

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Basic garden salad w/ shrimp

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & freshly shredded parmesan

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & freshly shredded parmesan

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & freshly shredded parmesan

Gyro Salad

$11.99

Basic garden salad w/ gyro meat

Green chickpeas flafel salad

$15.00

NY Signature Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Italian Sausage Sub

$9.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & onions

Pepperoni Sub

$9.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & onions

Fish Fillet Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Chicken Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Marinara sauce & cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Marinara sauce & cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Italian Cut Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, hot peppers, ham, salami, oil & vinegar

Turkey Breast Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Vegetable Sub

$9.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & hot peppers

Club Combo Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, hot peppers, ham, turkey, salami, oil, vinegar, American & provolone cheese

Italian Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Marinara sauce, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

NY Special Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, hot peppers, turkey, pepperoni, ham, oil & vinegar

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & provolone cheese

Classic Chicken

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & provolone cheese. HALAL

Beef Chicken

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & cheddar cheese. HALAL

Fish Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & american cheese

Seafood

Salmon

$14.99

Grilled or baked fresh marine salmon served w/ fries, tomatoes, onions & a side tartar sauce

Mini Crab Cake Ball Platter

$14.99

8 Maryland crab balls served w/ tartar sauce, fried, lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Crusted Tilipia

$14.99

2 pieces served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of tartar sauce

Fried Flounder

$14.99

2 pieces served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

8 pieces of fried shrimp served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & a side of cocktail sauce

Seafood Combo

$17.99

3 Shrimps, 3 crab balls, 1 piece fried flounder, served w/ fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cocktail & tartar sauce

Appetizers

Chicken Nugget App

$6.99

6pcs

Chicken Tender App

$9.99

4pcs

Crab Cake Balls

$11.99

5pcs

Fabulous Fried Ravioli

$10.99

Breaded Mozzarella

$8.99

5pcs

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Chana Chaat

$7.99

Vegetable Samosa

$7.99

4pcs

Hot Jalapeno Peppers

$8.99

4pcs

Falafel with hummus

$10.99

Black bean hummus

$10.99

Fried artichoke

$8.99

Macaroni nuggets

$6.99

Calzones

Regular Cheese Calzone

$10.99

House sauce & mozzarella cheese

Veggilicious Calzone

$15.99

House sauce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms & mozzarella

Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.99

House sauce, pepperoni, turkey, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef & mozzarella

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$16.99

House sauce, grilled steak & mozzarella

Sides

Regular Naan

$2.49

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Western Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes (w/ gravy)

$4.99

Funnel Fries Sprinkled (w/ sugar)

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Chickpeas

$5.99

Corn

$5.99

Spinach Potato

$5.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Veggie Samosa

$1.99

French Fries

$3.99

Puri

$3.00

Peeta bread

$2.49

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Oreo Cheese Cake

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$6.99

Canned Bevs

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Fruit Punch Can

$1.75

Ginger Ale Can

$1.75

Iced Tea Can

$1.75

Orange Can

$1.75

Grape Can

$1.75

Lemonade Can

$1.75

Water Can

$1.75

Sweet Mango Lassi Can

$7.00

Chai

$3.50

plain lassi (sugar/ salty)

$6.00

Bottled Bevs

Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

Sprite Bottle

Fruit Punch Bottle

Ginger Ale Bottle

Iced Tea Bottle

Orange Bottle

Grape Bottle

Lemonade Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.75

Sweet Mango Lassi Bottle

Salty Mango Lassi Bottle

2L Bevs

Coke 2L

Diet Coke 2L

Sprite 2L

Fruit Punch 2L

Ginger Ale 2L

Iced Tea 2L

Orange 2L

Grape 2L

Lemonade 2L

Water 2L

Sweet Mango Lassi 2L

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet pepsi

$1.75

Mountain dew

$1.75

Diet mountain dew

$1.75

Dr.pepper

$1.75

Root beer

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Lemon soda

$1.75

Raspberry juice

$1.75

Fruit punch

$1.75

Water bottle

$2.25
