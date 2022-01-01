Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Pizza Pub 2345 Texas 337 Loop

2345 Texas 337 Loop

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Small Pizza

Cheese Pizza SM

$10.99

Red Sauce and Mozzarella

Pepperoni SM

$12.24

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Margarita SM

$12.24

Red Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

Garlic SM

$10.99

Olive oil, Garlic, Mozzarella

The Cooper SM

$13.99

White-wine Garlic Sauce, Artichokes, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Butcher Shop SM

$13.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Supreme SM

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms,Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Veggie SM

$13.79

Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Garlic Veggie SM

$13.79

Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Surfer Dude SM

$12.49

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Gnarly Surfer Dude SM

$12.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Cheeseburger SM

$12.49

Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Bacon Cheeseburger SM

$12.99

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Cheese to the Maxx SM

$12.49

Six (6) different cheeses

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza SM

Medium Pizza

Cheese Pizza MD

$14.99

Red Sauce and Mozzarella

Pepperoni MD

$16.74

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Margarita MD

$16.74

Red Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

Garlic MD

$14.99

Olive oil, Garlic, Mozzarella

The Cooper MD

$17.49

White-wine Garlic Sauce, Artichokes, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Butcher Shop MD

$18.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Supreme MD

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms,Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Veggie MD

$18.49

Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Garlic Veggie MD

$18.49

Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Surfer Dude MD

$16.49

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Gnarly Surfer Dude MD

$17.49

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Cheeseburger MD

$16.49

Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Bacon Cheeseburger MD

$17.79

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Cheese to the Maxx MD

$16.99

Six (6) different cheeses

1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza MD

Large Pizza

Cheese Pizza LG

$16.99

Red Sauce and Mozzarella

Pepperoni LG

$18.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Margarita LG

$18.99

Red Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

Garlic LG

$16.99

Olive oil, Garlic, Mozzarella

The Cooper LG

$19.99

White-wine Garlic Sauce, Artichokes, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Butcher Shop LG

$21.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Supreme LG

$22.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms,Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Veggie LG

$21.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Garlic Veggie LG

$21.99

Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Surfer Dude LG

$18.99

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Gnarly Surfer Dude LG

$19.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Cheeseburger LG

$18.99

Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Bacon Cheeseburger LG

$19.99

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Cheese to the Maxx LG

$18.99

Six (6) different cheeses

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza LG

Gluten-Free Pizza

Cheese Pizza GF

$14.99

Red Sauce and Mozzarella

Pepperoni GF

$16.24

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Margarita GF

$16.24

Red Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

Garlic GF

$14.99

Olive oil, Garlic, Mozzarella

The Cooper GF

$17.99

White-wine Garlic Sauce*, Artichokes, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella *Note: Flour is used in making sauce

Butcher Shop GF

$17.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Supreme GF

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms,Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Veggie GF

$17.79

Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Garlic Veggie GF

$17.79

Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Surfer Dude GF

$16.49

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Gnarly Surfer Dude GF

$16.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Cheeseburger GF

$16.49

Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Bacon Cheeseburger GF

$16.99

Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Cheese to the Maxx GF

$16.49

Six (6) different cheeses

1/2 and 1/2 GF Pizza

Calzone

Calzone

$9.99

Ricotta and Mozzarella (Add pizza toppings for $.75 each - limit 3)

Starters and Sides

10 Pc Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Mild, Medium, or Hot

Half Order - Chicken Wings

$8.99

Mild, Medium, or Hot

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

(4) Hand Battered to order

Half Order - Chicken Tenders

$5.99

(2) Hand Battered to order

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.99

(4) Hand Battered to order

Half Order - Buffalo Tenders

$6.49

(2) Hand Battered to order

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Five hand knotted and covered with Garlic Butter

Individual Garlic Knot

$1.50

Knotted and covered with Garlic Butter

Cheese Stix

$6.99

Six Deep fried Mozzarella

House Salad

$5.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives

Southern Chicken Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives

Mac & Cheese

$4.49Out of stock

Homemade Cheesy Goodness

A La Carte Meatball

$2.75

Italian

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Half Order Baked Ziti

$8.99

Baked Lasagna

$16.99

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatball Sub w/Chz

$9.74

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

Smores Cookie

$8.99

Miscellaneous

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Mild Buffalo Sauce - 2oz

$1.00

Medium Buffalo Sauce - 2oz

$1.00

Hot Buffalo Sauce - 2oz

$1.00

Mild Buffalo Sauce - 3.5oz

$1.50

Medium Buffalo Sauce - 3.5oz

$1.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce - 3.5oz

$1.50

Dough Ball SM

$2.50

Dough Ball MD

$3.25

Dough Ball LG

$4.00

NA Beverages

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water BTL

$1.50

Lunch Pizza

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Sausage Slice

$3.50

Mushroom Slice

$3.50

PMS Slice

$3.75

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Sausage

Supreme Slice

$4.00

1 Topping Slice/Salad Special

$8.99

One topping Slice, Side Salad, and a Drink

2 Cheese Slice Special

$8.49

2 Pepperoni Slice Special

$8.99

Catering

Full Pan Lasagna

$53.99

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$31.99

Full Pan Salad

$34.99

1/2 Pan Salad

$19.99

Full Pan Ziti

$46.99

1/2 Pan Ziti

$28.99

Knots

$0.75

Whole Cheesecake

$59.99

HH Draft Beer

Altered States Draft

$3.75

Miller Draft

$3.75

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

Alex Meixner Draft

$3.75

Hopadillo Draft

$3.75

Alstadt Lager Draft

$3.75

Alstadt Kolsch Draft

$3.75

Alstadt Hefe Draft

$3.75

Modelo Draft

$3.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.50

Crawford Bock Draft

$3.75

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Dox XX

$3.75

HH Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

House Margarita

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Mimosa

$6.00

HH Well

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

HH By the Glass

Mini Cabernet

$5.00

Rose

$6.00

10 Span Chardonnay

$6.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.00

Masi Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Coppola Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Moscato

$6.50

Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$6.00

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$8.00

Liberty School Cabernet

$8.00

Ava Grace Red Blend

$6.00

Columbia Crest Red Blend

$8.00

Malbec

$6.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casual Pizzeria

2345 Texas 337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Banner pic

