New York Pizza - Tremont Street in the Theater District

1,285 Reviews

$

224 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02116

Salads

All salads come with pita bread

Caesar

$6.99

romaine, croutons, parmesan

Chicken Caesar

$9.49

caesar salad topped with grilled chicken

Garden

$6.99

iceberg, red cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, green peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives

Chicken Garden

$9.49

garden salad topped with grilled chicken

Greek

$8.49

iceberg, red cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, feta cheese

Tuna Salad

$8.49

garden salad topped with tuna

Antipasto

$8.49

garden salad with salami, mortadella, cooked salami, provolone

Chef

$8.49

garden salad with turkey, ham, and American cheese

Caprese

$9.49

mixed greens, tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

garden salad topped with buffalo chicken

Steak Tip

$11.49

garden salad topped with steak tips

Chicken Greek

$9.99

greek salad topped with chicken

Crispy Chicken Garden

$9.49

garden salad topped with fried chicken

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$9.49

caesar salad topped with fried chicken

Pizza & Calzones

Build Your Own - Small

$10.49

Build Your Own - Large

$13.99

Chicken Parm

Ricotta

Pesto Chicken

pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Chicken Greek

mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese

Chicken Broccoli

grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, olive oil or alfredo

Chicken, Broccoli, and Ziti

grilled chicken, broccoli, ziti, garlic, olive oil or alfredo

White

mozzarealla, feta, no sauce

Buffalo Chicken

blue cheese, buffalo chicken, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Margherita

garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

New Yorker

grilled chicken, chopped steak, onions, peppers

BBQ Chicken

BBQ chicken, peppers, onions

Honey BBQ Chicken

honey mustard, bbq chicken, fries

Extra Special

sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers

Vegetarian Delight

mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, black olives

Meat Lover

pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger

Hawaiian

ham, pineapple

Greek

feta, olives, tomatoes, spinach, no sauce

Spinach and Feta

no sauce

Cheeseburger and Fries

hamburger, fries, ketchup

Bacon Mac and Cheese

no red sauce

Mediterranean Veggie

eggplant, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Wing Dings

Wings

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.49

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Burger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

BLT Burger

$7.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Texas Burger

$7.49

American Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Bacon

Brazilian Burger

$8.99

Ham, Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup

Grinders

American Grinder

American cheese, imported ham, genoa salami

Italian Grinder

provolone, Genoa salami, cooked salami, mortadella

Ham & Cheese Grinder

Sliced Roasted Turkey Grinder

Tuna Grinder

Cold Veggie Grinder

mushrooms, green peppers, raw onions, tomatoes, cheese, olives

Grilled Veggie Grinder

mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, cheese

BLT Grinder

lettuce, tomato, bacon

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

Chicken Parm Grinder

marinara, melted mozzarella, toasted

Italian Meatball Grinder

marinara, melted mozzarella, toasted

Italian Sausage Grinder

marinara, melted mozzarella, toasted

Veal Parm Grinder

marinara, melted mozzarella, toasted

Eggplant Parm Grinder

marinara, melted mozzarella, toasted

Chicken Kebob Grinder

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Grinder

Hot Pastrami Grinder

Steak & Cheese Grinder

Steak & Pepper Grinder

Steak Combo Grinder

grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions

Cheeseburger Grinder

Steak Tip Grinder

Steak & Egg Grinder

Ham & Egg Grinder

Bacon & Egg Grinder

Pepper & Egg Grinder

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49

grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing,

Chicken Greek Wrap

$8.49

grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, olives, onions, tomatoes, greek dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.49

lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese, grilled or crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.49

lettuce, tomatoes, ranch

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.49

bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$8.49

crispy chicken, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Stir Fry Wrap

$8.49

grilled chicken, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$8.99

lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

lettuce, tomatoes

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99

bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Steak Stir Fry Wrap

$8.99

steak tips, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes

Steak Tip Wrap

$8.99

mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Steak Combo Wrap

$8.99

chopped steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.99

sauteed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, pickles

Greek Veggie Wrap

$8.49

lettuce, tomatoes, feta, olives, onions, greek dressing

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$7.49

Ziti Marinara

$7.49

Pasta w/ Meat

Ziti, Broccoli, Chicken, Garlic Oil

$10.49

Ziti, Broccoli, Chicken, Alfredo

$10.99

Dinners

Wing Dings Dinner 8 Piece

$9.49

served with fries or onion rings

Wing Dings Dinner 12 Piece

$13.49

served with fries or onion rings

Wing Dings Dinner 16 Piece

$16.99

served with fries or onion rings

Chicken Tenders Dinner 5 Piece

$9.49

served with fries or onion rings

Chicken Tenders Dinner 7 Piece

$13.49

served with fries or onion rings

Chicken Tenders Dinner 10 Piece

$16.99

served with fries or onion rings

Cheeseburger Dinner

$8.49

served with fries or onion rings

Chicken Kabob

$10.49

served with fries, onion rings, or rice and salad

Steak Tips

$13.49

served with fries, onion rings, or rice and salad

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

w/ Marinara

Mac and Cheese Bites

w/ Marinara

Toasted Ravioli

w/ Marinara

Jalapeño Poppers

w/ Sour Cream

Garlic Bread

$3.49

French Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella

Loaded Fries

$7.49

Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapaeños, and Ranch

Onion Rings

$3.75

Spinach and Feta Pie

$4.99

Buffalo Bites

Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese, Steak, Chicken, or Veggie

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.49

Chocolate Cake

$4.49

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Cannoli

$4.49

Red Velvet Cake

$4.49

Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.87
Restaurant info

Traditional home made sauce, abundant salads, grinders brimming with fresh ingredients, and an array of pasta entrees.

Location

224 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

